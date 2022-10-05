Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the 60s throughout the state, with diminishing sunshine from north to south. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.



Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Two more Mainers have died and another 563 COVID-19 cases reported across the state since the weekend, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,584. Check out our tracker for more information.

Abortion, economy, education and the opioid crisis dominated Tuesday’s debate that featured feisty exchanges.

Democrats made up 63 percent of just over 61,000 Mainers who requested an absentee ballot, compared with 13 percent for Republicans and 22 percent for unenrolled voters.

Bucking predictions from a year ago, the Maine State Housing Authority can barely keep up with current rent relief requests.

The mansion Wanakiwin has claim to one of Maine’s most expensive homes even after the price was reduced by $5.5 million.

The former horse-and-carriage barn and farmhouse was built in 1785. It’s currently for sale at $2.5 million.

The arts district could include an amphitheater in Indian Trail Park, though the city doesn’t yet have specific plans.

Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co., established in 2017 in Yarmouth, serves craft beer, pizza, salads, protein bowls and more.

Bus drivers can expect to see their hourly rate increase by more than $3 by 2024, as Houlton schools battle a shortage in staff.

Patrick Kane, who has served as the chief deputy for the past eight years, worked his last shift on Oct. 1.

The Rev. Louis Phillips returned to the shelter where he adopted his cat to bestow blessings on those who haven’t yet found their forever homes.

Even if you didn’t apply for an antlerless deer permit this year, you can still buy one on a first-come, first-served basis.

In other Maine news …

Janet Mills asks for intervention to prevent proposed Versant rate hike

Susan Collins is ‘hopeful’ Congress will approve funds for new Caribou police station

Winslow voters will decide whether to ban personal use of fireworks

Buxton-area school board won’t ban book about gender identity

Missing Saco children safely located

Bangor woman missing since September found safe

Tiny turtle rescued from Maine DOT worksite

Electric boats are slowly taking off in Maine

Fall colors hitting their heights in Maine’s northernmost county

3 Maine high school football storylines you need to know

Brewer High girls soccer team has allowed only 2 goals in 8 games

UMaine football coach says team’s 0-4 start isn’t due to lack of talent