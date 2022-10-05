Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the 60s throughout the state, with diminishing sunshine from north to south. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Two more Mainers have died and another 563 COVID-19 cases reported across the state since the weekend, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,584. Check out our tracker for more information.
Paul LePage says he’d veto 15-week abortion ban in debate with Janet Mills
Abortion, economy, education and the opioid crisis dominated Tuesday’s debate that featured feisty exchanges.
Maine Democrats outpace GOP 5 to 1 in early absentee ballot requests
Democrats made up 63 percent of just over 61,000 Mainers who requested an absentee ballot, compared with 13 percent for Republicans and 22 percent for unenrolled voters.
Maine has stopped accepting applications for rent relief after unexpected demand
Bucking predictions from a year ago, the Maine State Housing Authority can barely keep up with current rent relief requests.
This house might be the most expensive ever for sale in Maine
The mansion Wanakiwin has claim to one of Maine’s most expensive homes even after the price was reduced by $5.5 million.
You can buy a former horse and carriage barn turned Airbnb in Naples
The former horse-and-carriage barn and farmhouse was built in 1785. It’s currently for sale at $2.5 million.
Brewer’s development strategy includes plans for an arts district
The arts district could include an amphitheater in Indian Trail Park, though the city doesn’t yet have specific plans.
Popular Maine brewpub will open locations in Skowhegan and Eustis
Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co., established in 2017 in Yarmouth, serves craft beer, pizza, salads, protein bowls and more.
Houlton schools increasing bus driver pay by 10 percent this year and next
Bus drivers can expect to see their hourly rate increase by more than $3 by 2024, as Houlton schools battle a shortage in staff.
Chief deputy retires after 35 years with Hancock County Sheriff’s Office
Patrick Kane, who has served as the chief deputy for the past eight years, worked his last shift on Oct. 1.
Instead of pets, Maine priest blesses the animals who need it most
The Rev. Louis Phillips returned to the shelter where he adopted his cat to bestow blessings on those who haven’t yet found their forever homes.
How to buy an antlerless deer permit in Maine
Even if you didn’t apply for an antlerless deer permit this year, you can still buy one on a first-come, first-served basis.
In other Maine news …
Janet Mills asks for intervention to prevent proposed Versant rate hike
Susan Collins is ‘hopeful’ Congress will approve funds for new Caribou police station
Winslow voters will decide whether to ban personal use of fireworks
Buxton-area school board won’t ban book about gender identity
Missing Saco children safely located
Bangor woman missing since September found safe
Tiny turtle rescued from Maine DOT worksite
Electric boats are slowly taking off in Maine
Fall colors hitting their heights in Maine’s northernmost county
3 Maine high school football storylines you need to know
Brewer High girls soccer team has allowed only 2 goals in 8 games
UMaine football coach says team’s 0-4 start isn’t due to lack of talent