Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the 60s with mostly cloudy skies throughout the state. Heavy rain will move in tonight and linger through Saturday. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Ten more Mainers have died and another 638 coronavirus cases reported across the state since the weekend, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,621 as of Wednesday morning. Check out our tracker for more information.

On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration approved for Pfizer’s latest booster for kids aged 5-11 and a Moderna booster for kids as young as 6. The boosters offer protection against the extremely communicable omicron variant.

The Democrat echoed an attack line on Gov. Janet Mills that has come from Republican Paul LePage.

She has “no doubt” that abortion would be made illegal if Paul LePage wins a third term and Republicans regain control of the Legislature.

PLUS: Ed Thelander, who is challenging Pingree in the 1st District, compared the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to rapists while leveling criticism at lobster regulations intended to protect the endangered right whale.

After the closure of Thriftway, a local staple for more than 30 years, Lance Cowan felt he had to step up for his community.

The new operator is part of the latest push to reopen the plant that has been shuttered since May 2020.

Winnipeg-based Bison Transport announced Wednesday that it will acquire full ownership of Pottle’s Transportation.

Writer and visual journalist Mstyslav Chernov and photojournalist Evgeniy Maloletka will receive the Elijah Parish Lovejoy Award for Courage in Journalism.

Middle school teacher Martha Conway-Cole, who requested the donation, has a personal relationship with one of the teachers from Bucha.

Since 1983, Harold Garde spent all or part of his year in Belfast, a community that has long fostered creativity in all artistic mediums.

The Bangor businessman was synonymous with Maine country music for decades thanks to his long-running TV show “Dick Stacey’s Country Jamboree.”

Deer-Isle Stonington elementary and high schools, along with Sedgwick Elementary School, are the latest schools to report high lead levels.

Marijuana distribution is seriously limited by Caribou’s current ordinance, but Caleb Trombley sees a way to change that.

The Penobscot Theatre Co. saw a 50 percent drop in attendance during the 2021-22 season from the pre-pandemic years.

The twins are competing for the Florida Eagles, the fall affiliate team of Montverde Academy, at the Geico Top Flight Invite.

Although Bob Bella had hunted deer as a youngster in Maine, and even elk out West, getting a moose was a bucket list wish.

In other Maine news …

Human remains found in Acadia National Park

Bangor officer injured after standoff with armed man in homeless encampment

Man who had pipe bomb in Presque Isle died of overdose

Bobby Nightingale sentencing postponed due to COVID-19

Christian group assures supporters LePage would restrict abortion

Susan Collins set for top GOP spot on defense spending panel

New homeless shelter designed to offer deeper services opens in Portland

Boil water order lifted in Berwick

4 pivotal Maine high school football games to watch this week

Former UMaine star Jim Montgomery wins his Boston Bruins coaching debut

UMaine men’s hockey coach credits improved work ethic for 1st road win of the season