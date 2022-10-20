Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the 50s, with sunny skies throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Two more Mainers have died and another 478 coronavirus cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll stands at 2,629 as of Wednesday morning. Check out our tracker for more information.

“Shelter villages” are made up of pod-like, 100-square-foot structures meant to provide temporary housing to those experiencing homelessness.

There’s plenty of fun to be had this Halloween in the Bangor area, from haunted walk-through experiences to trick-or-treating.

Shane Boyes, Soubanh Phanthay, Howard Kroll, Donald Corey and Michele LaBree Daniels are running for two council seats.

The $25 million in ad spending and reservations makes Maine’s 2nd District race the third most expensive campaign effort in the nation.

Bruce Poliquin said Tuesday that a GOP majority would “stop this crazy spending” and increase the domestic oil supply to lower prices.

During a Mount Vernon event, Paul LePage tried to suggest asylum seekers be allowed to work only to get pushback from the crowd.

Indigenous people were cleared from the land around modern-day Portland, part of official colonial policy.

A representative for an association of landlords said the registry would drive “investment dollars” into nearby communities.

As profits decline, prospective homebuyers sidelined by rising mortgage rates and high prices have an opportunity to break into the market.

The 1.1-million-cubic-yard landfill took in papermaking byproducts at the mill during its heyday.

Though unlikely that Jessica Trefethen will be sentenced to life in prison, a 45- to 55-year sentence could be a de facto life sentence at her age.

When Ryan Boucher’s butcher started skinning his moose, he noticed that the animal’s flesh looked yellow.

We’re starting with the eight-player small school division, and will add more predictions as those classes enter the playoffs.

In other Maine news …

Washout derails train near Milo

Aroostook town more than $1M in debt gets extension to pay county tax bill

Police: Slain Pembroke woman suspected of dealing drugs was shot in the back of the head

Lawmakers to sue over case files on child deaths in Maine

Federal court sides with lobstermen association to expedite appeal of new rules

Man killed in Skowhegan crash

Company featured on ‘Maine Cabin Masters’ settles lead claims

Jackson Lab is building its own child care center for employees

Portland’s B&M Bean cannery designated as historic landmark

Durham road closed for 2 weeks after culvert fails

UMaine women’s basketball picked 2nd in America East preseason poll

How to watch the Maine high school football playoffs

Camden Hills girls soccer beats Brewer to end regular season with 6th straight win

Emmie Streams’ hat trick leads Bangor girls soccer past Hampden Academy in regular season finale