Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the 50s, with sunny skies throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Two more Mainers have died and another 478 coronavirus cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll stands at 2,629 as of Wednesday morning. Check out our tracker for more information.
Bangor considering temporary ‘shelter village’ to house homeless residents
“Shelter villages” are made up of pod-like, 100-square-foot structures meant to provide temporary housing to those experiencing homelessness.
From the terrifying to the family-friendly, Halloween events are back in the Bangor area
There’s plenty of fun to be had this Halloween in the Bangor area, from haunted walk-through experiences to trick-or-treating.
Meet the 5 candidates running for Brewer City Council
Shane Boyes, Soubanh Phanthay, Howard Kroll, Donald Corey and Michele LaBree Daniels are running for two council seats.
Fact-checking tax and abortion claims in Maine’s 2nd District ad war
The $25 million in ad spending and reservations makes Maine’s 2nd District race the third most expensive campaign effort in the nation.
Bruce Poliquin’s vague plan on costs could be all he needs to win
Bruce Poliquin said Tuesday that a GOP majority would “stop this crazy spending” and increase the domestic oil supply to lower prices.
Paul LePage has softened his stance on immigration. Or has he?
During a Mount Vernon event, Paul LePage tried to suggest asylum seekers be allowed to work only to get pushback from the crowd.
Portland’s new charter could declare it sits on stolen land
Indigenous people were cleared from the land around modern-day Portland, part of official colonial policy.
Landlords say proposed rental registry may drive them out of Waterville
A representative for an association of landlords said the registry would drive “investment dollars” into nearby communities.
Declining profits for Maine home sellers is good news for prospective buyers
As profits decline, prospective homebuyers sidelined by rising mortgage rates and high prices have an opportunity to break into the market.
Company proposes reopening old landfill at Bucksport mill
The 1.1-million-cubic-yard landfill took in papermaking byproducts at the mill during its heyday.
Mother convicted of murdering 3-year-old son looking at 45 to 55 years in prison based on other cases
Though unlikely that Jessica Trefethen will be sentenced to life in prison, a 45- to 55-year sentence could be a de facto life sentence at her age.
Maine hunter told not to eat his moose after it showed signs of a rare condition
When Ryan Boucher’s butcher started skinning his moose, he noticed that the animal’s flesh looked yellow.
Our predictions for Maine’s North regional high school football playoffs
We’re starting with the eight-player small school division, and will add more predictions as those classes enter the playoffs.
In other Maine news …
Washout derails train near Milo
Aroostook town more than $1M in debt gets extension to pay county tax bill
Police: Slain Pembroke woman suspected of dealing drugs was shot in the back of the head
Lawmakers to sue over case files on child deaths in Maine
Federal court sides with lobstermen association to expedite appeal of new rules
Company featured on ‘Maine Cabin Masters’ settles lead claims
Jackson Lab is building its own child care center for employees
Portland’s B&M Bean cannery designated as historic landmark
Durham road closed for 2 weeks after culvert fails
UMaine women’s basketball picked 2nd in America East preseason poll
How to watch the Maine high school football playoffs
Camden Hills girls soccer beats Brewer to end regular season with 6th straight win
Emmie Streams’ hat trick leads Bangor girls soccer past Hampden Academy in regular season finale