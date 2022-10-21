Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the 50s, with sunny skies through most of the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another Mainer has died and 349 more coronavirus cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll stands at 2,670 as of Thursday morning. Check out our tracker for more information.

Former Rep. Bruce Poliquin has often shared a story about a woman who told him she was bumped from a housing list by undocumented immigrants.

In recent weeks, Republicans’ prospects have improved in national polling, but that hasn’t yet trickled down to Maine.

Home prices in Maine appeared to be stabilizing in September after sharp rises the past two years.

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins visited Piscataquis County to preview her expected role as the top Republican on the appropriations panel.

David Crutcher, 71, was found dead in the remains of his Stonington home that was destroyed in a massive fire in August.

The project upgraded the Brewer High School’s HVAC system, as well as adding a generator and some other classroom improvements.

The Handlebar Saloon, with its motorcycle memorabilia and hearty food, is likely the only “biker bar” in the The County.

Mural artist Sam Bullard says that the hikers in the mural depict people “helping each other through the long journey together” as an allegory for communities working together toward a better future.

With the courts backed up, a deputy attorney general said the fight over the files related to child deaths could last into next year.

DFI&W is still waiting on further testing to determine the severity of “forever chemical” contamination in the deer herd there.

Northern saw-whet owls — the tiniest in eastern North America — have few rivals when it comes to cuteness.

For Gardiner, former Mayor Thom Harnett said the revenue sharing cuts meant a 60 percent reduction for his small city.

In other Maine news …

14-year-old boy accused of Bangor stabbing

Former Maine corrections officer guilty of manslaughter in 2019 crash that killed 9-year-old

These boys soccer teams climbed up the rankings ahead of the North regional playoffs

Belfast skatepark restarts fundraising 5 years after approval

Portland man pleads not guilty in hit-and-run death in Acadia National Park

Judge dismisses fraudster’s lawsuit against the Bangor Daily News

Follow these tricks to make your diet inflation proof

Our predictions for Maine high school football’s Week 8 games

State Police: Homicide in Lewiston under investigation

Hugo’s in Portland is done with fine dining

A defensive lineman that grew up playing Canadian football is leading UMaine in sacks

Brunswick halts development near Maquoit Bay over pollution concerns

Another Maine school district considers banning LGBTQ memoir

Hermon field hockey just had its winningest season ever

Maine high school hockey officials reject latest contract offer from MPA

UMaine men’s basketball ranked last in America East preseason poll