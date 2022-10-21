Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the 50s, with sunny skies through most of the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Here's what we're talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another Mainer has died and 349 more coronavirus cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll stands at 2,670 as of Thursday morning. Check out our tracker for more information.
Housing authorities rebuke Bruce Poliquin for ‘misinformation’ on immigrant aid
Former Rep. Bruce Poliquin has often shared a story about a woman who told him she was bumped from a housing list by undocumented immigrants.
Janet Mills and Jared Golden hold leads in another Maine poll
In recent weeks, Republicans’ prospects have improved in national polling, but that hasn’t yet trickled down to Maine.
Maine home sales prices dropped in September
Home prices in Maine appeared to be stabilizing in September after sharp rises the past two years.
Susan Collins says she’d help fund rural redevelopment as appropriations chair
U.S. Sen. Susan Collins visited Piscataquis County to preview her expected role as the top Republican on the appropriations panel.
Investigators don’t know what caused fatal fire that decimated a Stonington home
David Crutcher, 71, was found dead in the remains of his Stonington home that was destroyed in a massive fire in August.
Brewer High School’s $5M renovation is nearly complete
The project upgraded the Brewer High School’s HVAC system, as well as adding a generator and some other classroom improvements.
Houlton’s newest eatery is a biker-themed haven
The Handlebar Saloon, with its motorcycle memorabilia and hearty food, is likely the only “biker bar” in the The County.
A mural of the sunrise over Cadillac Mountain now graces Main Street in Bangor
Mural artist Sam Bullard says that the hikers in the mural depict people “helping each other through the long journey together” as an allegory for communities working together toward a better future.
Long court fight may await Maine lawmakers seeking child death files
With the courts backed up, a deputy attorney general said the fight over the files related to child deaths could last into next year.
Don’t eat deer meat from the Fairfield area
DFI&W is still waiting on further testing to determine the severity of “forever chemical” contamination in the deer herd there.
Maine’s cutest owl is really good at hiding
Northern saw-whet owls — the tiniest in eastern North America — have few rivals when it comes to cuteness.
Democrats warn Paul LePage would cut revenue sharing with towns again
For Gardiner, former Mayor Thom Harnett said the revenue sharing cuts meant a 60 percent reduction for his small city.
In other Maine news …
14-year-old boy accused of Bangor stabbing
Former Maine corrections officer guilty of manslaughter in 2019 crash that killed 9-year-old
These boys soccer teams climbed up the rankings ahead of the North regional playoffs
Belfast skatepark restarts fundraising 5 years after approval
Portland man pleads not guilty in hit-and-run death in Acadia National Park
Judge dismisses fraudster’s lawsuit against the Bangor Daily News
Follow these tricks to make your diet inflation proof
Our predictions for Maine high school football’s Week 8 games
State Police: Homicide in Lewiston under investigation
Hugo’s in Portland is done with fine dining
A defensive lineman that grew up playing Canadian football is leading UMaine in sacks
Brunswick halts development near Maquoit Bay over pollution concerns
Another Maine school district considers banning LGBTQ memoir
Hermon field hockey just had its winningest season ever
Maine high school hockey officials reject latest contract offer from MPA
UMaine men’s basketball ranked last in America East preseason poll