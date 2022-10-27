Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s to low 70s with sunshine returning to parts of Maine. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Three more Mainers have died and another 252 coronavirus cases reported across the state since the weekend, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,641 as of Wednesday morning. Check out our tracker for more information.

Austin Theriault is the current favorite to take the seat being vacated by John Martin, who was first elected in 1964.

Christopher Wainwright is accused of violating her rights by attempting to fire her after receiving criticism from her.

Enrollment across the University of Maine has been at the lowest in recent memory, prompting budget maneuvers in the foreseeable future.

The city hopes to connect residents of the encampments with social services over the next 60 days, according to the City Council.

Nate Freeman listed the site of the proposed subdivision off Broadway for sale for $1.5 million.

Manufacturers were supposed to begin reporting by Jan. 1 if their products sold in Maine contain PFAS.

The tool tells the influence of climate change on daily average temperatures in more than 1,000 cities worldwide, including Bangor, Lewiston, Presque Isle and Portland.

The Aroostook project would carry output from a 1,000 megawatt wind power facility and provide an estimated savings of $1.8 billion.

Voters will choose between incumbent Republican Matthew Foster and independent Robert Granger in November.

Ricky Leighton of Hancock County has documented his love for candlepin bowling in a 26-minute film that premieres Thursday.

Strange — and downright spooky — costumes have been a staple of Maine’s Halloween celebrations since the holiday became popular.

The two Canada lynx were too preoccupied with their standoff, near Oxbow, to notice the mesmerized humans.

This potato and sausage stew produces enough for a hearty supper one night and then a couple days of lunch.

Jared Golden gets award from business group that twice backed Bruce Poliquin

Chellie Pingree, other House progressives rescind a letter calling for direct negotiations with Putin

Nurses unionizing at Bangor’s Northern Light Acadia Hospital

Police: Man at Bangor VA Clinic died of self-inflicted gunshot wound

Man beaten to death in random attack near Tampa had been expanding his Maine business to Florida

Kennebunk doctor arrested for allegedly prescribing unnecessary opioids

Man accused of attacking another man in Van Buren before standing off with police

Maine man appeals conviction in Alaska cold case murder

2 teens expelled for drawing swastika in Jay school

18-year-old killed after motorcycle crashes into school bus in Gorham

South Portland middle schooler dragged 1/2 mile with thumb caught in car door

Blaze in Embden 2nd marijuana facility fire this month

Bangor girls soccer player returns for playoffs after 2 serious injuries

Presque Isle girls roll into semifinals with win over Ellsworth