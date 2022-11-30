Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the high 30s to mid-50s from north to south. The weather is expected to take a downturn, with high winds and potentially heavy rains forecast for most of the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 470 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported Tuesday, leaving the statewide death toll at 2,722. Check out our tracker for more information.

The former supervisor of a controversial intelligence center testified that the unit didn’t break any laws when it collected information.

Janet Mills and others seem to be eyeing passage of a heating aid plan just after the Legislature convenes in January.

ALSO: Online portal to apply for heating assistance is now available

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court ruled that the lease in rural Somerset County was granted lawfully to Central Maine Power.

The Senate voted 61-36 to pass the Respect for Marriage Act on Tuesday, but must pass the House before going to the president’s desk.

The heating system was installed when the school was built in 1954.

The University of Maine System has been mired in controversy over its hiring practices since last spring.

That comes as more and bigger solar farms are being built, sometimes requiring the clearing of hundreds of forested acres.

Housing scarcity is so bad one student lived in a tent when they were told they had to leave a seasonal rental.

The seniors were told they’d won a substantial amount of money in a lottery but had to pay fees and taxes before they could receive it.

The Pioneers are on track to become a force to reckon with over the course of the season after a rousing debut on Friday.

Susan Collins criticizes Donald Trump for dinner with neo-Nazi

Head-on collision kills 2 in Aroostook County

Tractor-trailer driver found dead on interstate in Wells

Mom and baby rescued from burning car in Topsham

Augusta police cruiser unlocked and running when stolen, court documents say

Bucksport kindergarten teacher allegedly assaulted student

Robbinston man gets 32 years for deadly fire

Search underway for missing ‘at-risk’ Buckfield 14-year-old

Bangor’s winter farmers market will stay outside this season

Belfast-area schools now have a policy on transgender students

Piscataquis County’s budget is increasing despite halting new hires

Caribou councilors oust hospital board members for alleged conflict of interest

It could cost more to get into Acadia National Park next year

UNE breaks ground on new health sciences center in Portland

Large vehicles temporarily banned from crossing Casco Bay Bridge

Exuberance erupts at Portland bar as US advances in World Cup

Gonzaga women’s basketball pulls away from UMaine in 2nd half