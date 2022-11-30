Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the high 30s to mid-50s from north to south. The weather is expected to take a downturn, with high winds and potentially heavy rains forecast for most of the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another 470 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported Tuesday, leaving the statewide death toll at 2,722. Check out our tracker for more information.
Maine State Police at trial defends keeping info on law-abiding people
The former supervisor of a controversial intelligence center testified that the unit didn’t break any laws when it collected information.
Maine’s $280M budget surplus will fuel Janet Mills’ heating aid package
Janet Mills and others seem to be eyeing passage of a heating aid plan just after the Legislature convenes in January.
ALSO: Online portal to apply for heating assistance is now available
Maine’s high court upholds CMP corridor lease on public lands
The Maine Supreme Judicial Court ruled that the lease in rural Somerset County was granted lawfully to Central Maine Power.
Landmark protections for same-sex marriage led by Susan Collins pass Senate
The Senate voted 61-36 to pass the Respect for Marriage Act on Tuesday, but must pass the House before going to the president’s desk.
Bangor spends $2.6M on ‘emergency’ Fruit Street School heating system replacement
The heating system was installed when the school was built in 1954.
UMaine System has chosen a different firm to find UMA leader after botched search
The University of Maine System has been mired in controversy over its hiring practices since last spring.
Maine considers changing criteria for solar farms to prevent forest fragmentation
That comes as more and bigger solar farms are being built, sometimes requiring the clearing of hundreds of forested acres.
A Down East science lab aims to fix its own housing crisis
Housing scarcity is so bad one student lived in a tent when they were told they had to leave a seasonal rental.
Lotto scam targeting seniors allegedly involved Ogunquit hotel worker
The seniors were told they’d won a substantial amount of money in a lottery but had to pay fees and taxes before they could receive it.
Penobscot Pioneers inaugural girls’ ice hockey win was a long time coming
The Pioneers are on track to become a force to reckon with over the course of the season after a rousing debut on Friday.
In other Maine news …
Susan Collins criticizes Donald Trump for dinner with neo-Nazi
Head-on collision kills 2 in Aroostook County
Tractor-trailer driver found dead on interstate in Wells
Mom and baby rescued from burning car in Topsham
Augusta police cruiser unlocked and running when stolen, court documents say
Bucksport kindergarten teacher allegedly assaulted student
Robbinston man gets 32 years for deadly fire
Search underway for missing ‘at-risk’ Buckfield 14-year-old
Bangor’s winter farmers market will stay outside this season
Belfast-area schools now have a policy on transgender students
Piscataquis County’s budget is increasing despite halting new hires
Caribou councilors oust hospital board members for alleged conflict of interest
It could cost more to get into Acadia National Park next year
UNE breaks ground on new health sciences center in Portland
Large vehicles temporarily banned from crossing Casco Bay Bridge
Exuberance erupts at Portland bar as US advances in World Cup
Gonzaga women’s basketball pulls away from UMaine in 2nd half