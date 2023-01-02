Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the low 30s to high 40s from north to south, with mostly or partly sunny skies across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Given slow progress with permit approvals and ongoing legal challenges, none of the four planned fish farms will likely open before 2024.

In addition to operating Maine Port Brewing, Robert and Paula Martell plan to open a second-floor Airbnb called Over the Tap.

Residents worry that Deer Isle’s few zoning ordinances are not enough to prevent new subdivisions from negatively impacting the environment.

That’s the highest number of homicides Maine has seen since 2008.

Thadius Wind, 48, is no stranger to Maine’s criminal justice system, and his latest encounter with police shows that he still hasn’t received the mental health treatment to prevent such encounters.

Last year might have been tumultuous at times, but Mainers continued to persevere and inspire their communities.

The Katahdin was considered the queen of a fleet of as many as 55 steamboats registered on Moosehead Lake a century ago.

The Penobscot Pioneers are on track to stay within the top third of the Class A North Heal Point standings.

Knowing the signs of hypothermia and frostbite in your animals can alert you as to when you should intervene.

Cedar Swamp Mountain is a wonderful hike that offers open views of Mount Desert Island, the ocean and beyond.

With wildly fluctuating temperatures this winter, a fresh coat of perfect skiing snow might be gone in a matter of days.

Maine welcomes its 1st baby of 2023

Wells man allegedly attacked NY cops with machete on New Year’s Eve

Report details DHHS’ involvement with Maddox Williams in months before his death

Man accused of assaulting Brewer store clerk

17-year-old seriously injured in multi-vehicle Richmond crash

Skowhegan woman hospitalized after Jeep rolls onto roof

Lewiston’s mayor accuses City Council of trying to silence him

Bangor’s planning officer promoted to economic development chief

How condos built decades ago in Portland began a battle for Maine’s waterfronts

Portland’s Old Port Tavern closing New Year’s Eve after 50 years

Mr. Tuna opening restaurant in Portland

Mainers without enough food jumped by more than 40 percent over the past year

Winter bird numbers are declining rapidly in Acadia National Park

Aspiring Maine filmmaker is behind viral TCU memes

Ellsworth-Orono boys basketball rivalry headlines a thrilling B North region

Shorthanded goal gives Bangor overtime win against Brewer in ‘Fill the Alfond’ hockey game

Cheverus downs weakened Hampden boys basketball team

Black Bears settle for tie with Colgate after refs overturn overtime goal