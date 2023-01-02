Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the low 30s to high 40s from north to south, with mostly or partly sunny skies across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Maine won’t see any large-scale fish farms open for years
Given slow progress with permit approvals and ongoing legal challenges, none of the four planned fish farms will likely open before 2024.
Searsport is getting its 1st brewery
In addition to operating Maine Port Brewing, Robert and Paula Martell plan to open a second-floor Airbnb called Over the Tap.
Deer Isle considers pause on subdivisions after campground proposal
Residents worry that Deer Isle’s few zoning ordinances are not enough to prevent new subdivisions from negatively impacting the environment.
Maine saw 32 people killed in homicides in 2022
That’s the highest number of homicides Maine has seen since 2008.
Man who’s been in 3 police standoffs since last year will undergo another psychological evaluation
Thadius Wind, 48, is no stranger to Maine’s criminal justice system, and his latest encounter with police shows that he still hasn’t received the mental health treatment to prevent such encounters.
6 stories that inspired us in 2022
Last year might have been tumultuous at times, but Mainers continued to persevere and inspire their communities.
Historic steamboat Katahdin getting 1st major overhaul in years
The Katahdin was considered the queen of a fleet of as many as 55 steamboats registered on Moosehead Lake a century ago.
Penobscot Pioneers girls hockey team excelling in inaugural season
The Penobscot Pioneers are on track to stay within the top third of the Class A North Heal Point standings.
How to prevent your farm animals from getting frostbite
Knowing the signs of hypothermia and frostbite in your animals can alert you as to when you should intervene.
This forgotten Acadia peak is perfect for a winter hike
Cedar Swamp Mountain is a wonderful hike that offers open views of Mount Desert Island, the ocean and beyond.
Winter conditions change fast so have fun while you can
With wildly fluctuating temperatures this winter, a fresh coat of perfect skiing snow might be gone in a matter of days.
In other Maine news …
Maine welcomes its 1st baby of 2023
Wells man allegedly attacked NY cops with machete on New Year’s Eve
Report details DHHS’ involvement with Maddox Williams in months before his death
Man accused of assaulting Brewer store clerk
17-year-old seriously injured in multi-vehicle Richmond crash
Skowhegan woman hospitalized after Jeep rolls onto roof
Lewiston’s mayor accuses City Council of trying to silence him
Bangor’s planning officer promoted to economic development chief
How condos built decades ago in Portland began a battle for Maine’s waterfronts
Portland’s Old Port Tavern closing New Year’s Eve after 50 years
Mr. Tuna opening restaurant in Portland
Mainers without enough food jumped by more than 40 percent over the past year
Winter bird numbers are declining rapidly in Acadia National Park
Aspiring Maine filmmaker is behind viral TCU memes
Ellsworth-Orono boys basketball rivalry headlines a thrilling B North region
Shorthanded goal gives Bangor overtime win against Brewer in ‘Fill the Alfond’ hockey game
Cheverus downs weakened Hampden boys basketball team
Black Bears settle for tie with Colgate after refs overturn overtime goal