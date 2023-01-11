Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the high teens to low 30s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Maine lawyer who defended accused terrorists could lose license over criminal charges
Scott Fenstermaker has been ordered to withdraw from his caseload of more than 100, straining an already struggling indigent legal service.
Victim’s family escorted from court as Lincolnville homicide suspect appears
They continued to yell as a judicial marshal escorted them from the courtroom.
Hermon parents may try ousting school board members who rejected library book restrictions
Concerned Citizens of Hermon will either take out recall petitions or wait to advance its own candidates for the June election.
Bangor proposes how it will spend $20 million in COVID relief funds
Bangor has until Dec. 31, 2024, to allocate the relief funds, and the money needs to be spent by Dec. 31, 2026.
Bangor psychiatric hospital’s president to step down
A Northern Light employee of 30 years, Scott Oxley became president of Acadia Hospital, Bangor’s psychiatric hospital, in 2017.
GOP lawmakers expect spending fight with Janet Mills on upcoming budget
The release of Gov. Janet Mills’ two-year budget today will kick off a likely contentious negotiation process.
A minuscule snail is attacking Maine’s growing seaweed farms
It may be smaller than an M&M, but this sea snail is creating a big headache for Maine seaweed farmers.
Maine lakefront estate sells for $8.2 million
The 6,500-square-foot retreat on the shores of Craig Pond in Orland nearly broke a Maine real estate record last month when it was sold.
What Mainers need to know about ‘hidden hazard’ of gas stoves
Four in 10 Maine children with asthma live in homes where gas is used for cooking.
Presque Isle Inn closure blindsides employees and city
Once a popular hotel, restaurant and night spot, the Presque Isle Inn & Convention Center was at the center of controversy.
Mainers earn prestigious festival nomination for moose hunting film
“The Gift” is a chronicle of a September moose hunting expedition into northwestern Aroostook County.
Aroostook schools add only varsity lacrosse teams north of Bangor
The boys and girls varsity lacrosse teams will be made up of athletes from Houlton, Hodgdon and Southern Aroostook schools.
UMaine football will open 2023 season against Florida International University in Miami
UMaine will face FIU on Sept. 2, and then North Dakota State on Sept. 9.
Maine high school basketball has more blowouts this year, and it’s going to get worse
“No one wants to watch a 71-9 game, not even the coach of the team that wins 71-9.”
Monarch butterflies inspire the 2023 Common Ground Fair poster
Monarch butterflies were categorized as endangered last summer, and were added to the “red list” of threatened species.
I’m finally learning how to tie my own fishing flies
BDN Outdoors Editor Pete Warner is finally tackling an item on his bucket list, and enrolling in a six-week fly-tying course in Brewer.
