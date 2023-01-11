Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the high teens to low 30s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Scott Fenstermaker has been ordered to withdraw from his caseload of more than 100, straining an already struggling indigent legal service.

They continued to yell as a judicial marshal escorted them from the courtroom.

Concerned Citizens of Hermon will either take out recall petitions or wait to advance its own candidates for the June election.

Bangor has until Dec. 31, 2024, to allocate the relief funds, and the money needs to be spent by Dec. 31, 2026.

A Northern Light employee of 30 years, Scott Oxley became president of Acadia Hospital, Bangor’s psychiatric hospital, in 2017.

The release of Gov. Janet Mills’ two-year budget today will kick off a likely contentious negotiation process.

It may be smaller than an M&M, but this sea snail is creating a big headache for Maine seaweed farmers.

The 6,500-square-foot retreat on the shores of Craig Pond in Orland nearly broke a Maine real estate record last month when it was sold.

Four in 10 Maine children with asthma live in homes where gas is used for cooking.

Once a popular hotel, restaurant and night spot, the Presque Isle Inn & Convention Center was at the center of controversy.

“The Gift” is a chronicle of a September moose hunting expedition into northwestern Aroostook County.

The boys and girls varsity lacrosse teams will be made up of athletes from Houlton, Hodgdon and Southern Aroostook schools.

UMaine will face FIU on Sept. 2, and then North Dakota State on Sept. 9.

“No one wants to watch a 71-9 game, not even the coach of the team that wins 71-9.”

Monarch butterflies were categorized as endangered last summer, and were added to the “red list” of threatened species.

BDN Outdoors Editor Pete Warner is finally tackling an item on his bucket list, and enrolling in a six-week fly-tying course in Brewer.

Janet Mills preaches restraint ahead of unveiling her spending plan

Rachel Talbot Ross says addressing Maine’s troubled court system a ‘top priority’

Maine cable law upheld after US Supreme Court declines to hear appeal

Ellsworth council splits on selling house back to owner who didn’t pay taxes

Maine man dies at Charleston correctional facility

Wells man accused of machete attack faces federal terrorism charges

Maine lobstermen must now report what they catch

Recreational cannabis sales nearly doubled in Maine in 2022

Etna house a total loss after Tuesday morning fire

Crash on I-295 backs up traffic near Yarmouth exit

Machias boys basketball fights back for a big victory over Bangor Christian

UMaine women’s basketball game at UNH postponed