Today is Monday.

Of approximately 1,500 wells that have been tested so far in Maine, 23 percent have had PFAS levels exceeding the state’s standards.

PLUS: State officials estimate it will cost anywhere from $19 million to $53 million to complete these investigations into sites where PFAS-laden sludge were spread.

Her plan to allow doctors to perform abortions after viability has angered Maine’s anti-abortion right and likely provoke major legislative fights.

PLUS: Over a hundred people gathered in Monument Square Sunday night, holding signs and lights, marking the 50th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

A new high-end residential neighborhood is being built in Bar Harbor in one of the last remaining undeveloped parts of the picturesque downtown village.

A shortage of luxury homes is driving up prices, but most of the buyers are impervious to inflationary and mortgage interest pressures.

PLUS: In December, the median sales prices for existing single family homes reached $330,000, an 8.9 percent increase from December 2021.

Landlords in Bangor may soon have to give tenants two months’ notice before raising rental fees and won’t be allowed to charge application fees.

PLUS: At least 72 percent of Maine households would be unable to afford to purchase a $334,000 single-family home, based on average salaries.

Korean Dad has turned out to be a kind of restaurant incubator in the Veazie space, with a Cajun eatery and a Filipino restaurant setting up shop.

The county says the funds will facilitate repairs to the correctional facility that will improve health and safety of inmates and staff.

Maine is one of only two New England states that have guaranteed transfer agreements between community colleges and the state’s universities.

If Michael Laliberte doesn’t secure another job, the University of Maine System could be on the hook for nearly $600,000.

While milder winters mean that maple syrup producers can start tapping trees earlier, it will also take more sap to make the sweet treat.

There are myriad reasons why high schoolers in Maine would want to leave.

Forward Tereza Vanisova and goalie Carly Jackson are playing for the Toronto Six, and forward Brooke Stacey is playing for the Montreal Force.

In other Maine new …

The waters of Boothbay Harbor have gotten warmer over the past century

Mexico woman killed in snowmobile crash

Kidnapping suspect leads police on car chase, foot pursuit in Waterville

Portland police respond to 5 overdoses in 24 hours

Canadian company files new permit for proposed Katahdin-area mine

Madawaska International Bridge reaches both borders

Maine author delays book publication to support striking editors

Ellsworth Eagles cheer squad wins Big East championship

Old Town boys hoops runs away with victory over MCI

UMaine snaps losing streak, blows out Binghamton

Boston University hockey completes weekend sweep of UMaine

UMaine women’s basketball rallies to edge Binghamton despite losing Simon to injury

UMaine’s former offensive coordinator joins conference rival