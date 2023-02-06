Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the mid-20s to mid-40s from north to south, with cloudy skies to the north and a little sun peeking through the clouds down south. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Glenn Byron, 80, was in disbelief when he opened his most recent electricity bill and found it was $393.28.

Maine lawmakers are considering new rights to privacy, bodily autonomy, health care and freedom from hunger.

The team’s efforts mirror those the Federal Emergency Management Agency deploys in the wake of natural disasters.

Water Street in downtown Caribou had been in decline for decades before last month’s fire.

Built in 1901, the building is a key cornerstone of Sangerville’s industrial history, but is costly and inefficient to maintain.

Dave Gutter, 48, has been a fixture in the Maine music scene for more than 30 years.

The books “Gender Queer: A Memoir” and “Queer: The Ultimate LGBTQ Guide for Teens” may be moved to the guidance counselor’s office.

“This Other Eden” tells the tale of an interracial couple living on Apple Island, a fictionalized Malaga Island, in the early 20th century.

The Crusaders have soared to the top of the B North Heal Points standings, with seven regular season games remaining.

Thomas Morrison was only 20 minutes into his outing when he caught an impressive 28-inch, 5-pound Atlantic salmon.

“I love the western Maine region because there are many trails that allow public access to residents and visitors,” BDN Outdoors contributor Sarah Sindo writes.

In other Maine news …

