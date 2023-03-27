Today is Monday. Temperatures will be low to high 40s from north to south, with a chance for scattered snow showers and mostly cloudy skies up north and sunny skies down south. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Aroostook County found a way to get its smallest towns more federal aid
Officials wanted to ensure Aroostook’s smallest communities got equal access to money to fund projects.
Patten residents to decide who will own historic 1845 church
Patten has lost at least five 19th-century downtown properties have been lost in recent years, and the church could be next.
A coastal Maine suburb is filling empty spaces with housing
Yarmouth wants to create cozier, mixed-use developments.
Dinner at Maine’s The Lost Kitchen now costs $250 per person
The cost for the exclusive 5-hour, multi-course dinner doesn’t include tax, tips or drinks.
Nearly 1 in 6 Maine state jobs are unfilled
The more than 2,100 state job vacancies have had ramifications on state services.
Bangor schools examining their culture after UMaine study finds disparities
Research from the University of Maine showed Bangor students experience school differently based on their gender, race and socioeconomic status.
Northern Light ends some eye surgeries at Bangor hospital
Northern Light Health has eliminated cataract, glaucoma and oculoplastic surgeries at Eastern Maine Medical Center.
Linda Greenlaw to be featured on upcoming season of ‘Deadliest Catch’
Linda Greenlaw, a Surry resident and author with decades of commercial fishing experience, will appear as captain of the vessel Summer Bay.
Red Sox broadcasters think this year’s team could surprise you
Joe Castiglione and Dave O’Brien think the Boston Red Sox have the potential to bounce back after a dismal last season.
Bill aims to prevent invasive species from bypassing 2 eastern Maine dams
The intent of the bill, sponsored by Sen. Russell Black, R-Wilton, is to amend existing laws to prevent the future installation of fishways at two Maine dams.
Sabattus kayaker wins the 42nd St. George River Race again
Ben Randall cruised to his third consecutive victory.
In other Maine news …
Former selectman killed when van crashes into his Madawaska living room
Vehicle-hauling tractor trailer catches fire on Route 9 in Aurora, totals half dozen new cars
Maine courts may take until 2028 to touch backlog of cases
Jury to continue deliberating Monday in Bangor shooting trial
Dixmont woman pleads guilty to role in drug ring targeting Penobscot, Aroostook counties
4 Maine men found not guilty of conspiring to fix wages
2 arrested after shots fired shut down Fort Kent schools
84-year-old faces felony charge after allegedly pointing gun at Milo police chief’s head
Democrats set to pass Maine budget alone after talks break down with GOP
Maine’s tribes get federal windfall to preserve history
Maine gets high marks for public health emergency preparedness
Penobscot McCrum won’t rebuild Belfast potato plant destroyed by fire