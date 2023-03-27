Today is Monday. Temperatures will be low to high 40s from north to south, with a chance for scattered snow showers and mostly cloudy skies up north and sunny skies down south. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Officials wanted to ensure Aroostook’s smallest communities got equal access to money to fund projects.

Patten has lost at least five 19th-century downtown properties have been lost in recent years, and the church could be next.

Yarmouth wants to create cozier, mixed-use developments.

The cost for the exclusive 5-hour, multi-course dinner doesn’t include tax, tips or drinks.

The more than 2,100 state job vacancies have had ramifications on state services.

Research from the University of Maine showed Bangor students experience school differently based on their gender, race and socioeconomic status.

Northern Light Health has eliminated cataract, glaucoma and oculoplastic surgeries at Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Linda Greenlaw, a Surry resident and author with decades of commercial fishing experience, will appear as captain of the vessel Summer Bay.

Joe Castiglione and Dave O’Brien think the Boston Red Sox have the potential to bounce back after a dismal last season.

The intent of the bill, sponsored by Sen. Russell Black, R-Wilton, is to amend existing laws to prevent the future installation of fishways at two Maine dams.

Ben Randall cruised to his third consecutive victory.

Former selectman killed when van crashes into his Madawaska living room

Vehicle-hauling tractor trailer catches fire on Route 9 in Aurora, totals half dozen new cars

Maine courts may take until 2028 to touch backlog of cases

Jury to continue deliberating Monday in Bangor shooting trial

Dixmont woman pleads guilty to role in drug ring targeting Penobscot, Aroostook counties

4 Maine men found not guilty of conspiring to fix wages

2 arrested after shots fired shut down Fort Kent schools

84-year-old faces felony charge after allegedly pointing gun at Milo police chief’s head

Democrats set to pass Maine budget alone after talks break down with GOP

Maine’s tribes get federal windfall to preserve history

Maine gets high marks for public health emergency preparedness

Penobscot McCrum won’t rebuild Belfast potato plant destroyed by fire

Portland Expo to temporarily house asylum seekers