Temperatures will be in the high 30s to high 40s from north to south, with sunny skies across the state.
Here's what we're talking about in Maine today.
The Maine companies emitting the most pollutants
Three of the companies — Sappi, Woodland Pulp and ND Paper in Rumford — released cancer-causing dioxins.
Old Town mill shutting down for extended period
ND Paper has offered some of its employees positions at the Rumford mill and other locations after operations cease in mid-April.
Bangor church sues over law requiring it accept LGBTQ students, staff for funds
The church claims the law making schools that take tuition from towns without high schools accept LGBTQ students and staff violates the U.S. Constitution.
A day care put this Maine mom on a 3-year waitlist so she started her own
More than 100 day cares in Maine went out of business early in the pandemic, but the numbers of facilities are rebounding.
Portland island inn designated as historic hotel
The Inn at Diamond Cove on Great Diamond Island in Casco Bay was added to the list by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
New creative network will give grants to Aroostook County artists
It is the state’s first collaborative for painters, crafters, textile artists, musicians and other performers in northern Maine.
Ellsworth will buy an ambulance to reduce wait times
Ellsworth Fire Chief Scott Guillerault has had crews waiting 45 minutes for an ambulance to arrive at a scene.
Ellsworth will rely on a brand-new pitching rotation to defend its state title
Whoever ends up on Ellsworth’s pitching rotation this spring will be stepping onto the mound for the first time as a varsity player.
Faster Major League Baseball games will ‘shock’ fans, Red Sox broadcasters say
The rule changes to Major League Baseball are designed to shorten the game and produce more runs.
More Maine moose calves are surviving tick infestations this winter
Last year, a staggering 87 percent of moose calves in that district did not survive the winter.
Susan Collins supports repealing Iraq war powers
State confirms identities of Madawaska crash victims
Maine man killed in South Carolina plane crash
Child hospitalized after tractor-trailer hit Portland school bus
Milford agrees to pay Old Town in lawsuit over ambulance fees
Price hikes for Acadia National Park start April 1
Presque Isle Inn & Convention Center hits auction block in April
Maine lobster industry threatened by loss of eelgrass
Suspects in 2 Lowes thefts crash car after attempting high speed chase
Rabid skunk in Augusta prompts community warning