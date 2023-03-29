Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the high 30s to high 40s from north to south, with sunny skies across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Three of the companies — Sappi, Woodland Pulp and ND Paper in Rumford — released cancer-causing dioxins.

Old Town mill shutting down for extended period ND Paper has offered some of its employees positions at the Rumford mill and other locations after operations cease in mid-April.

The church claims the law making schools that take tuition from towns without high schools accept LGBTQ students and staff violates the U.S. Constitution.

More than 100 day cares in Maine went out of business early in the pandemic, but the numbers of facilities are rebounding.

The Inn at Diamond Cove on Great Diamond Island in Casco Bay was added to the list by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

It is the state’s first collaborative for painters, crafters, textile artists, musicians and other performers in northern Maine.

Ellsworth Fire Chief Scott Guillerault has had crews waiting 45 minutes for an ambulance to arrive at a scene.

Whoever ends up on Ellsworth’s pitching rotation this spring will be stepping onto the mound for the first time as a varsity player.

The rule changes to Major League Baseball are designed to shorten the game and produce more runs.

Last year, a staggering 87 percent of moose calves in that district did not survive the winter.

Susan Collins supports repealing Iraq war powers

State confirms identities of Madawaska crash victims

Maine man killed in South Carolina plane crash

Child hospitalized after tractor-trailer hit Portland school bus

Milford agrees to pay Old Town in lawsuit over ambulance fees

Price hikes for Acadia National Park start April 1

Presque Isle Inn & Convention Center hits auction block in April

Maine lobster industry threatened by loss of eelgrass

Suspects in 2 Lowes thefts crash car after attempting high speed chase

Rabid skunk in Augusta prompts community warning

Gardiner girls basketball coach retires after 19 seasons