In this May 18, 2022, file photo, Connor Dunn paints a white picket fence for his aunt on Mayville Road in Bethel. Credit: Andree Kehn / Sun Journal via AP

More than 50 people have tried to claim the $25K meteorite reward

“We’ve had several meteor-wrongs but no meteorites,” said Maggie Kroenke of the Maine Mineral and Gem Museum.

This couple who lived around the world settled in tiny Aroostook community

Nicole and Rigger Collins hope draw more people to the small town of Reed Plantation that they are learning to love.

This ‘horrible’ parade is a nearly forgotten New England tradition

Only a few towns still celebrate the Parade of Horribles, but just a few generations ago it was as common as modern-day pancake breakfasts and fireworks.

Cruise lines could arrive in more Maine ports after Bar Harbor restrictions

Some cruise lines are making contingency plans by reaching out to other ports like Eastport, Rockland and Portland.

Couples can now get married at Old Town’s City Hall for $25

Even if you don’t live in Old Town, you can get married at City Hall.

Maine wants $20M more for PFAS fund that hasn’t yet begun helping farmers

Maine’s fund has not distributed any money yet because an advisory panel hasn’t finalized a spending plan.

Rising rates blamed for ‘extraordinary number’ of Maine utility disconnection notices sent

Close to 94,000 Maine households that have fallen behind on electric bill payments can expect to see disconnection notices this spring and face even higher bills in July.

Husson golf team seeking to make cut at NCAA Division III Championships

No Husson golf team has ever made the cut for the final two rounds during the NCAA tournament.

Americans must still enter through Canada to play at this northern Maine golf course

The good news for Americans this season is that there are no COVID-19 restrictions.

The best Maine river for an overnight paddling trip

A free-flowing river with a large watershed, the Machias River begins in the lakes region of northern Washington County.

Levant and Holden kayakers capture top honors in Aroostook River race

Around 31 canoe and kayak racers from around the state took off from the Lower Lyndon Street Boat Launch and traveled 6.2 miles.

More Democrats are challenging Janet Mills’ hold on Maine politics

Regulators propose ‘risk-based’ approach to Maine metal mining

As Auburn looks to cut curbside recycling, will other towns be next?

Bangor will soon have Saturday bus service again

A Windham man is missing

Truck explosion near Blaine House caused by battery failure

Woman accused of setting Down East home on fire while family slept

Body of missing Old Town man found in Pocumcus Lake

Washington County is part of a self-storage trend

Portland has been ‘pushed to the brink’ by homeless crisis

Former Portland ed tech gets 22 years for sexually abusing 6-year-old student

1 killed, 1 injured in Berwick shooting

Brewer pitcher Grady Vanidestine helps Witches fend off Bangor