Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s to low 70s from north to south, with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for scattered showers (especially late) across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

“We’ve had several meteor-wrongs but no meteorites,” said Maggie Kroenke of the Maine Mineral and Gem Museum.

Nicole and Rigger Collins hope draw more people to the small town of Reed Plantation that they are learning to love.

Only a few towns still celebrate the Parade of Horribles, but just a few generations ago it was as common as modern-day pancake breakfasts and fireworks.

Some cruise lines are making contingency plans by reaching out to other ports like Eastport, Rockland and Portland.

Even if you don’t live in Old Town, you can get married at City Hall.

Maine’s fund has not distributed any money yet because an advisory panel hasn’t finalized a spending plan.

Close to 94,000 Maine households that have fallen behind on electric bill payments can expect to see disconnection notices this spring and face even higher bills in July.

No Husson golf team has ever made the cut for the final two rounds during the NCAA tournament.

The good news for Americans this season is that there are no COVID-19 restrictions.

A free-flowing river with a large watershed, the Machias River begins in the lakes region of northern Washington County.

Around 31 canoe and kayak racers from around the state took off from the Lower Lyndon Street Boat Launch and traveled 6.2 miles.

In other Maine news …

More Democrats are challenging Janet Mills’ hold on Maine politics

Regulators propose ‘risk-based’ approach to Maine metal mining

As Auburn looks to cut curbside recycling, will other towns be next?

Bangor will soon have Saturday bus service again

A Windham man is missing

Truck explosion near Blaine House caused by battery failure

Woman accused of setting Down East home on fire while family slept

Body of missing Old Town man found in Pocumcus Lake

Washington County is part of a self-storage trend

Portland has been ‘pushed to the brink’ by homeless crisis

Former Portland ed tech gets 22 years for sexually abusing 6-year-old student

1 killed, 1 injured in Berwick shooting

Brewer pitcher Grady Vanidestine helps Witches fend off Bangor