Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s to low 70s from north to south, with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for scattered showers (especially late) across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
More than 50 people have tried to claim the $25K meteorite reward
“We’ve had several meteor-wrongs but no meteorites,” said Maggie Kroenke of the Maine Mineral and Gem Museum.
This couple who lived around the world settled in tiny Aroostook community
Nicole and Rigger Collins hope draw more people to the small town of Reed Plantation that they are learning to love.
This ‘horrible’ parade is a nearly forgotten New England tradition
Only a few towns still celebrate the Parade of Horribles, but just a few generations ago it was as common as modern-day pancake breakfasts and fireworks.
Cruise lines could arrive in more Maine ports after Bar Harbor restrictions
Some cruise lines are making contingency plans by reaching out to other ports like Eastport, Rockland and Portland.
Couples can now get married at Old Town’s City Hall for $25
Even if you don’t live in Old Town, you can get married at City Hall.
Maine wants $20M more for PFAS fund that hasn’t yet begun helping farmers
Maine’s fund has not distributed any money yet because an advisory panel hasn’t finalized a spending plan.
Rising rates blamed for ‘extraordinary number’ of Maine utility disconnection notices sent
Close to 94,000 Maine households that have fallen behind on electric bill payments can expect to see disconnection notices this spring and face even higher bills in July.
Husson golf team seeking to make cut at NCAA Division III Championships
No Husson golf team has ever made the cut for the final two rounds during the NCAA tournament.
Americans must still enter through Canada to play at this northern Maine golf course
The good news for Americans this season is that there are no COVID-19 restrictions.
The best Maine river for an overnight paddling trip
A free-flowing river with a large watershed, the Machias River begins in the lakes region of northern Washington County.
Levant and Holden kayakers capture top honors in Aroostook River race
Around 31 canoe and kayak racers from around the state took off from the Lower Lyndon Street Boat Launch and traveled 6.2 miles.
In other Maine news …
More Democrats are challenging Janet Mills’ hold on Maine politics
Regulators propose ‘risk-based’ approach to Maine metal mining
As Auburn looks to cut curbside recycling, will other towns be next?
Bangor will soon have Saturday bus service again
Truck explosion near Blaine House caused by battery failure
Woman accused of setting Down East home on fire while family slept
Body of missing Old Town man found in Pocumcus Lake
Washington County is part of a self-storage trend
Portland has been ‘pushed to the brink’ by homeless crisis
Former Portland ed tech gets 22 years for sexually abusing 6-year-old student
1 killed, 1 injured in Berwick shooting
Brewer pitcher Grady Vanidestine helps Witches fend off Bangor