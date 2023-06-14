Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 70s to mid-60s from north to south, with cloudy skies and a chance for scattered showers across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here.
Maine Democrats fail in initial try to push gun control through House
Republicans and a handful of Democrats defeated a bill that would enshrine a 72-hour-waiting period.
Janet Mills tries to ward off $15 minimum wage favored by House Democrats
The amended proposal would boost the minimum wage to $15 starting in 2024 with annual cost-of-living increase.
A state program wants to address volunteer firefighter shortage by funding retirement
A measure before the Legislature would create a retirement benefit fund for Maine’s approximately 6,000 volunteer firefighters.
Republicans flip Maine House on midcoast in special election
Voters elected Abden Simmons on Tuesday, giving Republicans their first legislative special election victory in a competitive area since 2015.
Hermon voters choose a slate of conservative candidates for town council and school committee
Brian Veneziano ousted incumbent Kristen Shorey, who had served one three-year term on the school board, by a vote of 553-515.
Bar Harbor elects 3 new town councilors
Earl Brechlin, Maya Caines and Kyle Shank are the newcomers to the council.
Bar Harbor voters approve $58M school construction bond
Voters approved the measure 1,005 to 502.
Portland voters reject landlords’ attempt to weaken rent control rules
On Tuesday, 66.6 percent of Portland voters rejected a measure that would allow landlords to hike rates after tenants voluntarily left units.
Maine’s solar policies drive another big electric rate increase
The Maine Public Utilities Commission said the $135.7 million in new increases it approved from July 1 through mid-2024 cover so-called stranded costs.
Legislature approves new power lines from northern Maine to New England
This brings a proposed $2 billion Aroostook County wind farm project closer to fruition.
Want a whole-house generator in Maine? Be ready to wait months.
In a state that has historically had some of the worst outages in the nation, more Mainers are turning to generators for backup power.
A childhood in Maine launched this sax player’s career with the Dave Matthews Band
Under the tutelage of Arthur Legasse, Jeff Coffin gained a love for the saxophone that paved the way for his touring career.
2-time Pulitzer winner shows endangered ship photos at Maine museum
Photographer Pim Van Hemmen has captured some truly unique views of historic ships through dawnlight raids in an inflatable boat.
Now’s the time to book a Maine moose hunting guide
Registered Maine Guides expect a whirlwind couple of weeks as lucky hunters reach out in search of help coordinating their special hunts.
Watch this video of a moose calf following its mother across a stream
Bill Bell captured this touching moment along the Nesowadnehunk Stream.
In other Maine news …
‘Dirty Dave’s’ in Bangor has closed
Brewer property taxes will decrease with new city and school budgets
Man accused of attempted abduction of Bangor store clerk has been arrested
Limestone hires town manager with no municipal experience
Fort Fairfield student accused of threatening teacher
Body found in Southwest Harbor identified as Tremont woman
Victims offering $5,000 reward for information on Stockton Springs hit-and-run
Development of Thomaston’s embattled town green goes to a vote on Wednesday
Maine coffee shop workers reach strike fund goal in 2 days
New USM police chief brings international experience
Portland moving forward with new Riverton shelter for asylum seekers
Woman and her 2 sons injured in Byron ATV crash
Sentencing of the 1st Mainer charged in Jan. 6 riot delayed
78-year-old Eliot woman found safe
Penobscot Valley athletic director retiring after 52-year career
UMaine men’s hockey lands 2nd-round NHL draft pick from Russia