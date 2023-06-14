Wind turbines work at the Saint-Nazaire offshore wind farm, off the coast of the Guerande peninsula in western France, on Sept. 22, 2022. The wind power industry on Monday, March 27, 2023, projected growth to rapidly accelerate this year, with incentives and policy changes in key nations helping to overcome factors that led to a slowdown in 2022. Credit: Stephane Mahe / AP

Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 70s to mid-60s from north to south, with cloudy skies and a chance for scattered showers across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here.

Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Maine Democrats fail in initial try to push gun control through House

Republicans and a handful of Democrats defeated a bill that would enshrine a 72-hour-waiting period.

Janet Mills tries to ward off $15 minimum wage favored by House Democrats

The amended proposal would boost the minimum wage to $15 starting in 2024 with annual cost-of-living increase.

A state program wants to address volunteer firefighter shortage by funding retirement

A measure before the Legislature would create a retirement benefit fund for Maine’s approximately 6,000 volunteer firefighters.

Republicans flip Maine House on midcoast in special election

Voters elected Abden Simmons on Tuesday, giving Republicans their first legislative special election victory in a competitive area since 2015.

Hermon voters choose a slate of conservative candidates for town council and school committee

Brian Veneziano ousted incumbent Kristen Shorey, who had served one three-year term on the school board, by a vote of 553-515.

Bar Harbor elects 3 new town councilors

Earl Brechlin, Maya Caines and Kyle Shank are the newcomers to the council.

Bar Harbor voters approve $58M school construction bond

Voters approved the measure 1,005 to 502.

Portland voters reject landlords’ attempt to weaken rent control rules

On Tuesday, 66.6 percent of Portland voters rejected a measure that would allow landlords to hike rates after tenants voluntarily left units.

Maine’s solar policies drive another big electric rate increase

The Maine Public Utilities Commission said the $135.7 million in new increases it approved from July 1 through mid-2024 cover so-called stranded costs.

Legislature approves new power lines from northern Maine to New England 

This brings a proposed $2 billion Aroostook County wind farm project closer to fruition.

Want a whole-house generator in Maine? Be ready to wait months.

In a state that has historically had some of the worst outages in the nation, more Mainers are turning to generators for backup power.

A childhood in Maine launched this sax player’s career with the Dave Matthews Band

Under the tutelage of Arthur Legasse, Jeff Coffin gained a love for the saxophone that paved the way for his touring career.

2-time Pulitzer winner shows endangered ship photos at Maine museum

Photographer Pim Van Hemmen has captured some truly unique views of historic ships through dawnlight raids in an inflatable boat.

Now’s the time to book a Maine moose hunting guide

Registered Maine Guides expect a whirlwind couple of weeks as lucky hunters reach out in search of help coordinating their special hunts.

Watch this video of a moose calf following its mother across a stream

Bill Bell captured this touching moment along the Nesowadnehunk Stream.

In other Maine news …

‘Dirty Dave’s’ in Bangor has closed

Brewer property taxes will decrease with new city and school budgets

Man accused of attempted abduction of Bangor store clerk has been arrested

Limestone hires town manager with no municipal experience

Fort Fairfield student accused of threatening teacher

Body found in Southwest Harbor identified as Tremont woman

Victims offering $5,000 reward for information on Stockton Springs hit-and-run

Development of Thomaston’s embattled town green goes to a vote on Wednesday

Maine coffee shop workers reach strike fund goal in 2 days

New USM police chief brings international experience

Portland moving forward with new Riverton shelter for asylum seekers

Woman and her 2 sons injured in Byron ATV crash

Sentencing of the 1st Mainer charged in Jan. 6 riot delayed

78-year-old Eliot woman found safe

Penobscot Valley athletic director retiring after 52-year career

UMaine men’s hockey lands 2nd-round NHL draft pick from Russia

Paul Koenig is chief digital editor at the Bangor Daily News. He previously spent six years at Maine magazine, as managing editor and then editor. Before that he worked at Old Port magazine, Mainebiz and...