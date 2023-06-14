Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 70s to mid-60s from north to south, with cloudy skies and a chance for scattered showers across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Republicans and a handful of Democrats defeated a bill that would enshrine a 72-hour-waiting period.

The amended proposal would boost the minimum wage to $15 starting in 2024 with annual cost-of-living increase.

A measure before the Legislature would create a retirement benefit fund for Maine’s approximately 6,000 volunteer firefighters.

Voters elected Abden Simmons on Tuesday, giving Republicans their first legislative special election victory in a competitive area since 2015.

Brian Veneziano ousted incumbent Kristen Shorey, who had served one three-year term on the school board, by a vote of 553-515.

Earl Brechlin, Maya Caines and Kyle Shank are the newcomers to the council.

Voters approved the measure 1,005 to 502.

On Tuesday, 66.6 percent of Portland voters rejected a measure that would allow landlords to hike rates after tenants voluntarily left units.

The Maine Public Utilities Commission said the $135.7 million in new increases it approved from July 1 through mid-2024 cover so-called stranded costs.

This brings a proposed $2 billion Aroostook County wind farm project closer to fruition.

In a state that has historically had some of the worst outages in the nation, more Mainers are turning to generators for backup power.

Under the tutelage of Arthur Legasse, Jeff Coffin gained a love for the saxophone that paved the way for his touring career.

Photographer Pim Van Hemmen has captured some truly unique views of historic ships through dawnlight raids in an inflatable boat.

Registered Maine Guides expect a whirlwind couple of weeks as lucky hunters reach out in search of help coordinating their special hunts.

Bill Bell captured this touching moment along the Nesowadnehunk Stream.

In other Maine news …

‘Dirty Dave’s’ in Bangor has closed

Brewer property taxes will decrease with new city and school budgets

Man accused of attempted abduction of Bangor store clerk has been arrested

Limestone hires town manager with no municipal experience

Fort Fairfield student accused of threatening teacher

Body found in Southwest Harbor identified as Tremont woman

Victims offering $5,000 reward for information on Stockton Springs hit-and-run

Development of Thomaston’s embattled town green goes to a vote on Wednesday

Maine coffee shop workers reach strike fund goal in 2 days

New USM police chief brings international experience

Portland moving forward with new Riverton shelter for asylum seekers

Woman and her 2 sons injured in Byron ATV crash

Sentencing of the 1st Mainer charged in Jan. 6 riot delayed

78-year-old Eliot woman found safe

Penobscot Valley athletic director retiring after 52-year career

UMaine men’s hockey lands 2nd-round NHL draft pick from Russia