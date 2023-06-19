Happy Juneteenth. Temperatures will be in the 60s, with cloudy skies and a chance for showers up north and partly sunny skies down south. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Devyn Robinson is the first person in her family to attend college. Her decision to study nursing was influenced by her mother.

The Orono rock is inscribed with names, the years 1892 and 1894 and the name of a British fort that fell into disuse in the 1820s.

Streetplus’ services range from litter and sidewalk snow removal, to security, to hospitality and social service work.

There’s little information on how the lithograph copy of the Emancipation Proclamation actually ended up in Bangor.

PLUS: This year — the third with Juneteenth officially a holiday — Maine will see a larger number, and greater variety, of Juneteenth events than ever before, from all-day radio broadcasts to health clinic open houses to outdoor block parties.

Native languages, like Mi’kmaq, are slowly dying because there aren’t many people speaking them and passing them onto new generations.

Llewelyn Norwood was buried in a temporary grave in 1911. But as the 20th century rolled on, his grave marker vanished and he was forgotten. Until now.

Joseph Eaton was also accused of stealing nine guns as well as cash and credit cards from the victims.

Renters would need to make $19.41 per hour to spend just 30 percent of their income on a fair-market-rate one-bedroom apartment in Maine.

The Senate quashed the effort to set a maximum inspection fee of $20, up from $12.50 in all counties except Cumberland, by a 30-2 margin.

Maine’s effort would enshrine as law a 2019 rule shift by Gov. Janet Mills that covers transgender-specific health services under MaineCare.

The tournament will bring together 12 teams from across the state for a two-day competition at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

With 21 homers and 76 runs batted in last season, Jeremiah Jenkins has been picked as a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy.

Last year, more than 1,600 people descended on 361 lakes and ponds across Maine for the annual loon count.

The Dead River has become a whitewater mecca for enthusiastic boaters in search of paddling thrills and spills.

If the dry conditions last long enough, a good rain will mix those chemicals together and create a sort of natural tree soap.

In other Maine news …

Hancock man killed in Hampden crash

Pedestrian fatally struck on Main Street in Lewiston

3 injured in rollover Raymond crash

Belfast stabbing suspects’ bail set at $80K

Bar Harbor Chamber director facing drunken driving charge

Photos: Dave Matthews Band draws crowd of dedicated fans to Bangor

Former prison site in Thomaston will be developed

Acadia closing section of Park Loop Road for culvert repairs

New state commander says VFW has to change image to attract young veterans

Local businessman is the new owner of the Aroostook Centre Mall

Maine lobstermen win appeal over new restrictions to protect right whales

A Portland lobsterman caught 3 rare orange lobsters in 1 week

High school softball, baseball and lacrosse state championship games postponed