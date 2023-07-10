Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the low 80s to mid-60s from north to south, with cloudy skies and heavy rain moving in across the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Public Advocate William Harwood and his allies doubt Mainers will see much savings from the changes to the state’s solar incentives.

Down East Maine saw the largest increase in available Airbnb rentals in the state and revenue per night greater than Portland.

In 2019, Bangor’s priority for addressing the housing crisis was a rental registry. But the city is not any closer to establishing it.

The discount chain filed for bankruptcy in May and now plans to close all 82 of its stores.

Some of the new citizens filled out their voter registration cards at the end of the second naturalization ceremony held in Bangor since 2020.

The expansion into Aroostook is part of a plan to establish Maine as a center for launching rockets and small satellites.

Travis Cyr created Arootsakoostik to bring together the busiest touring acts in jazz, rock, country, bluegrass and folk to northern Maine.

Bicycles with a battery-run electric motors are helping people of all ages and abilities get out to enjoy Aroostook’s hilly trails.

Although Belfast has grown and changed, it hasn’t improved accessibility, creating challenges for people with mobility issues.

Quinn McDaniel, a two-time All-America East first teamer from Eliot, will be waiting by the phone with bated breath on Monday.

There is finally a buzz around the once-elite program that has earned two NCAA championships and 11 Frozen Four berths.

Maine’s greens were flooded with visitors over the Fourth of July weekend, after muddy conditions kept most golfers at bay in June.

Slugs have left trails of slime and destruction in their wake across Maine.

Colin Chase of Gray recently enjoyed a close encounter with a huge snapping turtle on a lazy day of fishing.

Woodpeckers are so well-adapted to a life of banging their heads against trees, that they can grip the tree even after dying.

In other Maine news …

Why Maine Republicans flipped against a budget they negotiated

Maine’s top gambling regulator placed on unpaid leave after tweeting sexist slur

New owner of Hampden waste plant expects to invest $35M to restart it

Photos: Chris Stapleton draws country fans to Bangor waterfront

Man drowns while trying to save his daughters on midcoast pond

21-year-old seriously injured in fiery I-295 crash

Monticello man charged with killing girlfriend denied bail

Soldier Pond man charged with attempted murder in shooting

Locals are flocking to a Houlton shop for crystal healing

Norway man accused of killing his wife

Sexual assault and other charges dismissed against former Rumford attorney

Maine pyrotechnics company suspended after firework shells wash ashore in Massachusetts

3 dead, 1 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Paris

Mail deliveries delayed in Jay following severe flash flooding

Brewer native is a rising relief pitcher in the Florida Marlins organization