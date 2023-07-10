Bright orange mushrooms grow alongside a trail at Ferry Landing Natural Area on July 1, in Brooksville. Credit: Courtesy of Aislinn Sarnacki

Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the low 80s to mid-60s from north to south, with cloudy skies and heavy rain moving in across the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.

Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Nobody knows how much Mainers will save from latest solar fixes

Public Advocate William Harwood and his allies doubt Mainers will see much savings from the changes to the state’s solar incentives.

Maine is bucking a national slowdown in Airbnb rentals

Down East Maine saw the largest increase in available Airbnb rentals in the state and revenue per night greater than Portland.

As Bangor failed to pursue its top housing priority, a crisis grew worse

In 2019, Bangor’s priority for addressing the housing crisis was a rental registry. But the city is not any closer to establishing it.

Christmas Tree Shops closure will leave a Bangor shopping center almost empty

The discount chain filed for bankruptcy in May and now plans to close all 82 of its stores.

25 new US citizens sworn in during Bangor naturalization ceremony

Some of the new citizens filled out their voter registration cards at the end of the second naturalization ceremony held in Bangor since 2020.

The space industry is a growing business in Aroostook

The expansion into Aroostook is part of a plan to establish Maine as a center for launching rockets and small satellites.

Arootsakoostik festival brings the best Maine music to The County

Travis Cyr created Arootsakoostik to bring together the busiest touring acts in jazz, rock, country, bluegrass and folk to northern Maine.

These bikes with a boost are conquering Aroostook County roads

Bicycles with a battery-run electric motors are helping people of all ages and abilities get out to enjoy Aroostook’s hilly trails.

Residents push Belfast to finally become more accessible

Although Belfast has grown and changed, it hasn’t improved accessibility, creating challenges for people with mobility issues.

UMaine baseball player expects to be chosen in MLB draft

Quinn McDaniel, a two-time All-America East first teamer from Eliot, will be waiting by the phone with bated breath on Monday.

UMaine men’s hockey has seen surge in season ticket sales

There is finally a buzz around the once-elite program that has earned two NCAA championships and 11 Frozen Four berths.

Rainy weather made for the worst June that Maine golf pros had ever seen

Maine’s greens were flooded with visitors over the Fourth of July weekend, after muddy conditions kept most golfers at bay in June.

Slugs are overrunning Maine gardens

Slugs have left trails of slime and destruction in their wake across Maine.

Watch this huge Maine snapping turtle visit a fisherman

Colin Chase of Gray recently enjoyed a close encounter with a huge snapping turtle on a lazy day of fishing.

Even dead woodpeckers will cling to a tree

Woodpeckers are so well-adapted to a life of banging their heads against trees, that they can grip the tree even after dying.

In other Maine news …

Why Maine Republicans flipped against a budget they negotiated

Maine’s top gambling regulator placed on unpaid leave after tweeting sexist slur

New owner of Hampden waste plant expects to invest $35M to restart it

Photos: Chris Stapleton draws country fans to Bangor waterfront

Man drowns while trying to save his daughters on midcoast pond

21-year-old seriously injured in fiery I-295 crash

Monticello man charged with killing girlfriend denied bail

Soldier Pond man charged with attempted murder in shooting

Locals are flocking to a Houlton shop for crystal healing

Norway man accused of killing his wife

Sexual assault and other charges dismissed against former Rumford attorney

Maine pyrotechnics company suspended after firework shells wash ashore in Massachusetts

3 dead, 1 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Paris

Mail deliveries delayed in Jay following severe flash flooding

Brewer native is a rising relief pitcher in the Florida Marlins organization

Leela Stockley is an alumna of the University of Maine. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley, her puppy Percy and staying active in the Maine outdoors.