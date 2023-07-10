Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the low 80s to mid-60s from north to south, with cloudy skies and heavy rain moving in across the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Nobody knows how much Mainers will save from latest solar fixes
Public Advocate William Harwood and his allies doubt Mainers will see much savings from the changes to the state’s solar incentives.
Maine is bucking a national slowdown in Airbnb rentals
Down East Maine saw the largest increase in available Airbnb rentals in the state and revenue per night greater than Portland.
As Bangor failed to pursue its top housing priority, a crisis grew worse
In 2019, Bangor’s priority for addressing the housing crisis was a rental registry. But the city is not any closer to establishing it.
Christmas Tree Shops closure will leave a Bangor shopping center almost empty
The discount chain filed for bankruptcy in May and now plans to close all 82 of its stores.
25 new US citizens sworn in during Bangor naturalization ceremony
Some of the new citizens filled out their voter registration cards at the end of the second naturalization ceremony held in Bangor since 2020.
The space industry is a growing business in Aroostook
The expansion into Aroostook is part of a plan to establish Maine as a center for launching rockets and small satellites.
Arootsakoostik festival brings the best Maine music to The County
Travis Cyr created Arootsakoostik to bring together the busiest touring acts in jazz, rock, country, bluegrass and folk to northern Maine.
These bikes with a boost are conquering Aroostook County roads
Bicycles with a battery-run electric motors are helping people of all ages and abilities get out to enjoy Aroostook’s hilly trails.
Residents push Belfast to finally become more accessible
Although Belfast has grown and changed, it hasn’t improved accessibility, creating challenges for people with mobility issues.
UMaine baseball player expects to be chosen in MLB draft
Quinn McDaniel, a two-time All-America East first teamer from Eliot, will be waiting by the phone with bated breath on Monday.
UMaine men’s hockey has seen surge in season ticket sales
There is finally a buzz around the once-elite program that has earned two NCAA championships and 11 Frozen Four berths.
Rainy weather made for the worst June that Maine golf pros had ever seen
Maine’s greens were flooded with visitors over the Fourth of July weekend, after muddy conditions kept most golfers at bay in June.
Slugs are overrunning Maine gardens
Slugs have left trails of slime and destruction in their wake across Maine.
Watch this huge Maine snapping turtle visit a fisherman
Colin Chase of Gray recently enjoyed a close encounter with a huge snapping turtle on a lazy day of fishing.
Even dead woodpeckers will cling to a tree
Woodpeckers are so well-adapted to a life of banging their heads against trees, that they can grip the tree even after dying.
In other Maine news …
Why Maine Republicans flipped against a budget they negotiated
Maine’s top gambling regulator placed on unpaid leave after tweeting sexist slur
New owner of Hampden waste plant expects to invest $35M to restart it
Photos: Chris Stapleton draws country fans to Bangor waterfront
Man drowns while trying to save his daughters on midcoast pond
21-year-old seriously injured in fiery I-295 crash
Monticello man charged with killing girlfriend denied bail
Soldier Pond man charged with attempted murder in shooting
Locals are flocking to a Houlton shop for crystal healing
Norway man accused of killing his wife
Sexual assault and other charges dismissed against former Rumford attorney
Maine pyrotechnics company suspended after firework shells wash ashore in Massachusetts
3 dead, 1 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Paris
Mail deliveries delayed in Jay following severe flash flooding
Brewer native is a rising relief pitcher in the Florida Marlins organization