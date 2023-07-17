Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the low 80s, with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for scattered showers or isolated thunderstorms up north and partly sunny skies down south. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

“Everybody deserves to feel good about where they live. It’s not supposed to be perfect. It’s just supposed to be home.”

While Katahdin Salmon hasn’t faced stiff opposition like other fish farms, some residents are waiting to see rebar and cement trucks.

Penobscot Nation Ambassador Maulian Bryant doesn’t expect much progress will be made between the tribes and Gov. Janet Mills.

Scientists expect more communities to be at risk of flooding in the future as a changing climate affects regional precipitation.

PLUS: Seven new antennas that will improve the emergency alert system for Mainers in Aroostook, Washington, Penobscot, Piscataquis and Oxford counties.

“This program brings together kids from different backgrounds who would never hang out together and makes them friends.”

Crews began demolition on the building at 77 South Main St. Friday, a few months after its owner sued the city over the planned demolition.

New England Iron Pollo will begin serving marinated, flame-broiled chicken with an array of sides in August.

Many midcoast communities have been slow to impose regulations because of a lack of accurate data on short-term rentals.

Mainers have pioneered ingenious ways to overcome challenges.

In The County, you’re never too far away from a friendly face, a helpful hand and someone willing to go the extra mile.

Bonnie Murphy is deeply rooted in beadwork art passed from one generation to the next as a way to reconnect with her Mi’kmaq culture.

The listing of the 104-year-old Maynard’s in Maine includes the camp’s 13 cabins, main lodge and restaurant.

“If you don’t know your own history, it’s going to be written, and it’s gonna be written by somebody who doesn’t know anything and they’ll get it all wrong.”

“Now that I have one, I’ll never be without it in the Maine woods,” BDN Outdoors editor Pete Warner writes.

“Paddleboarding is a wonderful experience, but if you’re new to it, I suggest going on a guided tour or taking a class to start out,” BDN Outdoors contributor Aislinn Sarnacki writes.

“It was all a last minute decision because it was either lose the crops or drastic measures needed to happen.”

