Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the low 80s, with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for scattered showers or isolated thunderstorms up north and partly sunny skies down south. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
His town was called Maine’s ugliest. So he did something about it.
“Everybody deserves to feel good about where they live. It’s not supposed to be perfect. It’s just supposed to be home.”
Unlike coastal towns, Millinocket is welcoming a fish farm
While Katahdin Salmon hasn’t faced stiff opposition like other fish farms, some residents are waiting to see rebar and cement trucks.
It may take a new governor for Maine tribes to win sovereignty
Penobscot Nation Ambassador Maulian Bryant doesn’t expect much progress will be made between the tribes and Gov. Janet Mills.
Vermont’s catastrophic floods could happen in Maine
Scientists expect more communities to be at risk of flooding in the future as a changing climate affects regional precipitation.
PLUS: Seven new antennas that will improve the emergency alert system for Mainers in Aroostook, Washington, Penobscot, Piscataquis and Oxford counties.
Weeks in the Maine woods are Brewer High School’s answer to absenteeism
“This program brings together kids from different backgrounds who would never hang out together and makes them friends.”
A condemned building on the Brewer waterfront has been torn down
Crews began demolition on the building at 77 South Main St. Friday, a few months after its owner sued the city over the planned demolition.
Caribbean cast-iron broiled chicken is the star at this new Bangor food truck
New England Iron Pollo will begin serving marinated, flame-broiled chicken with an array of sides in August.
Midcoast Maine has been slow to regulate short-term rentals
Many midcoast communities have been slow to impose regulations because of a lack of accurate data on short-term rentals.
These 5 things were invented in Aroostook County
Mainers have pioneered ingenious ways to overcome challenges.
Aroostook woman made it to a job interview thanks to selfless strangers
In The County, you’re never too far away from a friendly face, a helpful hand and someone willing to go the extra mile.
Mi’kmaq artist discovers her culture one bead at a time
Bonnie Murphy is deeply rooted in beadwork art passed from one generation to the next as a way to reconnect with her Mi’kmaq culture.
Historic Rockwood sportsmen’s camp for sale
The listing of the 104-year-old Maynard’s in Maine includes the camp’s 13 cabins, main lodge and restaurant.
Racing to preserve the history of Maine’s 1st gay rights organization
“If you don’t know your own history, it’s going to be written, and it’s gonna be written by somebody who doesn’t know anything and they’ll get it all wrong.”
These devices can save your life if you’re off the grid in Maine
“Now that I have one, I’ll never be without it in the Maine woods,” BDN Outdoors editor Pete Warner writes.
Stand-up paddleboarding is a peaceful way to explore the Maine coast
“Paddleboarding is a wonderful experience, but if you’re new to it, I suggest going on a guided tour or taking a class to start out,” BDN Outdoors contributor Aislinn Sarnacki writes.
Meet the Maine gardener moved her plants to the basement this summer
“It was all a last minute decision because it was either lose the crops or drastic measures needed to happen.”
In other Maine news…
These are the progressive items left out of Maine’s latest budget deal
Wabanaki leaders highlight progress at supporter rally despite legislative losses
It will soon be illegal to sell most fluorescent bulbs in Maine
Jared Golden votes for Republican defense budget that would limit abortion access
CMP corridor will be renegotiated over cost increases
Pedestrian hospitalized after Brewer hit-and-run
Popular Bangor movie theater closed
4 arrested after month-long drug trafficking investigation in Veazie
2 people rescued from Penobscot River in Veazie
Couple puts their bets on new bakery with a twist
Police arrest Morrill man in Belfast VFW trailer theft
Nobleboro man dies after Jefferson crash
Businessman pauses GoFundMe campaign raising money to reopen Brunswick cafe
Brunswick police rescue man stranded on Androscoggin River island
1 killed in Oxford County forest rally race crash
Police arrest suspected Long Island serial killer whose victims include Maine woman
Canton man leads police on 18-mile high-speed chase in stolen Jeep on I-295
Report shows rapid warming continues in the Gulf of Maine
How to reduce the risk of getting attacked by a shark
Maine high school football officials will collaborate more to address lack of refs
UMaine football names 2 new assistant coaches
UMaine field hockey will have 2 full-time assistant coaches for 1st time
Former UMaine men’s hockey assistant coach rejoins Black Bears