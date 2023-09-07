Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the mid- to low 80s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies across the state and a chance for isolated showers and scattered thunderstorms. Smoke from Canadian wildfires will continue to hamper air quality across the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The case could upend Maine’s policies on foreclosures and default notices that lenders send to borrowers.

Central Maine Power Co. called the suggestion from Public Advocate William Harwood “outrageous and irresponsible.”

PERC, which stopped operations May 2, was supposed to go to a foreclosure auction in July, but the auction has been delayed twice.

The proposal lists nearly 30 action steps, including warming centers, shelter beds and providing transportation to a loved one who can provide housing.

Bringing a theater company to Bangor was a gamble from the start. But for five decades, the Penobscot Theater Co. has called the Queen City home.

“I played that thing until my wife just said, ‘One more time, and I’m going to f—ing leave you.’”

An autopsy completed the same day 46-year-old Jeremy Lau died ruled his death a homicide.

The connected Katahdin Region Multi-Use Trail will run from West Seboeis to Mattawamkeag with the new bridge between Millinocket and East Millinocket.

Power washing and scrubbing removed much of the profanity, but solvents and wire brushes can’t seem to take off the rest.

The homeless encampment near the Fore River Parkway was the third cleared in Portland so far this year.

Based on Week 1’s results, last year’s standings and a slew of other factors, here are our picks for this weekend.

Class A North titles have been elusive for the Bangor girls soccer team, which has gone an impressive 150-17-15 during the last 13 seasons.

Since 2012, the Atlantic Salmon Federation has captured only 33 native Atlantic salmon but has handled 386 escaped aquaculture salmon.

Expanded archery will run through the end of the muzzleloader season on Dec. 9.

There are plenty of hikes along the coast of Maine that end in a beautiful scenic lookout without venturing into Acadia National Park.

Check out some of the best summer photos from our staff photographers and columnists from around the state.

In other Maine news …

Why the national GOP thinks Austin Theriault can beat Jared Golden

Madawaska gets ARPA money to refurbish former Kmart plaza

Lubec man pleads guilty to killing girlfriend whose body was found in trunk of car

90-year-old man killed in Penobscot crash

Maine-built destroyer to be first US warship fitted with hypersonic missiles

Bowdoin panel will highlight plight of jailed journalist Evan Gershkovich

Man accused of killing his mother waives right to a jury trial

Joe Biden approves disaster declaration for Franklin County storm damage

North Jay residents endure nearly 2-week boil water notice

North Monmouth residents suspect local factory contaminated wells with PFAS

Woman found dead in South Portland

Advocates urge Wells to expand public access to Moody Beach

More wild Atlantic salmon have been found in US rivers than any time in the past decade

UMaine men’s hockey picks up Swedish backup in late goalie switch