Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the mid- to low 80s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies across the state and a chance for isolated showers and scattered thunderstorms. Smoke from Canadian wildfires will continue to hamper air quality across the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
25 years of low-income foreclosure protections are at stake in this Maine case
The case could upend Maine’s policies on foreclosures and default notices that lenders send to borrowers.
Maine should withhold $53M in storm recovery costs from CMP, watchdog says
Central Maine Power Co. called the suggestion from Public Advocate William Harwood “outrageous and irresponsible.”
31 people to be laid off from Orrington trash plant
PERC, which stopped operations May 2, was supposed to go to a foreclosure auction in July, but the auction has been delayed twice.
Bangor to consider a 12- to 18-month plan to tackle homelessness
The proposal lists nearly 30 action steps, including warming centers, shelter beds and providing transportation to a loved one who can provide housing.
How a ‘crazy’ idea 50 years ago transformed theater in eastern Maine
Bringing a theater company to Bangor was a gamble from the start. But for five decades, the Penobscot Theater Co. has called the Queen City home.
Stephen King shares his thoughts on COVID-19 and ‘Mambo No. 5’
“I played that thing until my wife just said, ‘One more time, and I’m going to f—ing leave you.’”
Patten man killed in police custody was shocked, beaten and handcuffed face down
An autopsy completed the same day 46-year-old Jeremy Lau died ruled his death a homicide.
New bridge will connect popular Millinocket off-roading trails
The connected Katahdin Region Multi-Use Trail will run from West Seboeis to Mattawamkeag with the new bridge between Millinocket and East Millinocket.
Caribou Library still trying to clean profane graffiti off building almost a year later
Power washing and scrubbing removed much of the profanity, but solvents and wire brushes can’t seem to take off the rest.
Portland clears another large homeless encampment
The homeless encampment near the Fore River Parkway was the third cleared in Portland so far this year.
The Week 2 Maine high school football games you won’t want to miss
Based on Week 1’s results, last year’s standings and a slew of other factors, here are our picks for this weekend.
Bangor girls soccer team hopes new coach propels it back to Class A title game
Class A North titles have been elusive for the Bangor girls soccer team, which has gone an impressive 150-17-15 during the last 13 seasons.
46 escaped aquaculture salmon found in New Brunswick river
Since 2012, the Atlantic Salmon Federation has captured only 33 native Atlantic salmon but has handled 386 escaped aquaculture salmon.
Maine’s 3-month deer hunting season begins Saturday with expanded archery
Expanded archery will run through the end of the muzzleloader season on Dec. 9.
8 coastal Maine hikes that aren’t in Acadia
There are plenty of hikes along the coast of Maine that end in a beautiful scenic lookout without venturing into Acadia National Park.
Photos: The best of Maine’s summer
Check out some of the best summer photos from our staff photographers and columnists from around the state.
In other Maine news …
Why the national GOP thinks Austin Theriault can beat Jared Golden
Madawaska gets ARPA money to refurbish former Kmart plaza
Lubec man pleads guilty to killing girlfriend whose body was found in trunk of car
90-year-old man killed in Penobscot crash
Maine-built destroyer to be first US warship fitted with hypersonic missiles
Bowdoin panel will highlight plight of jailed journalist Evan Gershkovich
Man accused of killing his mother waives right to a jury trial
Joe Biden approves disaster declaration for Franklin County storm damage
North Jay residents endure nearly 2-week boil water notice
North Monmouth residents suspect local factory contaminated wells with PFAS
Woman found dead in South Portland
Advocates urge Wells to expand public access to Moody Beach
More wild Atlantic salmon have been found in US rivers than any time in the past decade
UMaine men’s hockey picks up Swedish backup in late goalie switch