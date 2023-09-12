Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid- to high 60s with showers or a chance for showers across the state. The week is set to be a rainy one. You can learn more about the potential impacts of Hurricane Lee on the state here. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Monday’s announcement seeking mediation is hardly a guarantee the long-running impasse between the state and employees union is coming to an end.

Roberto Polit, vice president of operations for Dragon Cement’s parent company, said fuel was too expensive to maintain the plant.

Under the change, Rockland could see up to three more large ships in the September and October period, and additional small ships.

CIFF’s Dirigo Docs program features Maine-made short films that span the state — from northern Penobscot County to Portland.

Vitaliia Tomakhiv said the video is meant to humanize Ukrainian soldiers and show viewers that there is a price to be paid for freedom.

The four organizations plan to use the money to preserve and expand child care and add low-income housing for people with a mental health diagnosis.

Albert Anderson has been doing computer repair and diagnostics for the past 20 years.

Affordable housing on MDI has been increasingly hard to find as demand and housing costs on the island have escalated.

Carl Currie wasn’t surprised when he found one of the flyers at Congress and Park streets. “This is the new Congress Street,” he said.

These teams have an opportunity not just to become champs of the North region, but also the entire state of Maine.

Despite losses to Florida International and No. 2 North Dakota State, coach Jordan Stevens is upbeat about this Saturday’s game.

For those lacking in hunting knowledge or experience, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has programs to help.

Maine’s entire outdoor recreation industry relies on landowner relationships and the state’s tradition of open land access.

These kayakers needed a favorable weather forecast off the coast of Campobello Island and the sea kayaking gods delivered.

In other Maine news …

8 deaths raise questions about Maine guardianship oversight

Toss-up elections could decide Maine’s electric future

Lessons for Maine as it begins to distribute opioid settlement money

Feds to resume dementia care payments to Maine Veterans Homes

Madison man pleads guilty to switching price tags on Home Depot tools

Man died after Medway paramedics failed to give oxygen, lawsuit says

Madawaska police to train dog to detect drugs and find people

Maine’s rural counties scramble to fill gaps in police patrols

Police shoot at Deer Isle man during stand-off over burglary warrant

2 leases rescinded for Nordic Aquafarms’ Belfast fish farm

Storms muddy future for ATV enthusiasts

A Saco teen is missing

Hampden blanks Brewer, and more Week 2 high school football results