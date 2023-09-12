Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid- to high 60s with showers or a chance for showers across the state. The week is set to be a rainy one. You can learn more about the potential impacts of Hurricane Lee on the state here. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Maine and state workers are hundreds of millions apart in fraught contract talks
Monday’s announcement seeking mediation is hardly a guarantee the long-running impasse between the state and employees union is coming to an end.
Canceled gas line cited as major factor in Dragon Cement closure
Roberto Polit, vice president of operations for Dragon Cement’s parent company, said fuel was too expensive to maintain the plant.
Rockland is allowing more cruise ships
Under the change, Rockland could see up to three more large ships in the September and October period, and additional small ships.
The Maine stories on an international stage at this midcoast film fest
CIFF’s Dirigo Docs program features Maine-made short films that span the state — from northern Penobscot County to Portland.
UMaine student makes documentary from Ukraine’s eastern front
Vitaliia Tomakhiv said the video is meant to humanize Ukrainian soldiers and show viewers that there is a price to be paid for freedom.
Bangor approves another $2 million in pandemic relief funding
The four organizations plan to use the money to preserve and expand child care and add low-income housing for people with a mental health diagnosis.
New Presque Isle video game store offers cellphone repair service
Albert Anderson has been doing computer repair and diagnostics for the past 20 years.
Former Rockefeller land will be seasonal housing for Acadia workers
Affordable housing on MDI has been increasingly hard to find as demand and housing costs on the island have escalated.
Antisemitic 9/11 flyers appear in Portland on anniversary of attacks
Carl Currie wasn’t surprised when he found one of the flyers at Congress and Park streets. “This is the new Congress Street,” he said.
5 North high school boys soccer teams to watch this fall
These teams have an opportunity not just to become champs of the North region, but also the entire state of Maine.
UMaine football’s offense needs to improve going into conference play
Despite losses to Florida International and No. 2 North Dakota State, coach Jordan Stevens is upbeat about this Saturday’s game.
Where you can learn to hunt in Maine
For those lacking in hunting knowledge or experience, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has programs to help.
What you should know if ATV trails run through your land in Maine
Maine’s entire outdoor recreation industry relies on landowner relationships and the state’s tradition of open land access.
Good weather makes a scenic paddle around Campobello
These kayakers needed a favorable weather forecast off the coast of Campobello Island and the sea kayaking gods delivered.
8 deaths raise questions about Maine guardianship oversight
Toss-up elections could decide Maine’s electric future
Lessons for Maine as it begins to distribute opioid settlement money
Feds to resume dementia care payments to Maine Veterans Homes
Madison man pleads guilty to switching price tags on Home Depot tools
Man died after Medway paramedics failed to give oxygen, lawsuit says
Madawaska police to train dog to detect drugs and find people
Maine’s rural counties scramble to fill gaps in police patrols
Police shoot at Deer Isle man during stand-off over burglary warrant
2 leases rescinded for Nordic Aquafarms’ Belfast fish farm
Storms muddy future for ATV enthusiasts
Hampden blanks Brewer, and more Week 2 high school football results