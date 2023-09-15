Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the high 60s to low 70s from north to south, with partly sunny skies throughout the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Variability is beside the point, forecasters say. Whether it makes landfall in Maine or not, Lee’s winds and rains are likely to have an impact.

Gov. Janet Mills warned that Hurricane Lee’s high winds, surf and heavy rain may pose an “imminent threat” to life and property.

Mainers are practical sorts accustomed to storms of a different nature so many folks have already started preparing for Hurricane Lee.

If Mother Nature gives you downed trees, you could look on the bright side — cords of firewood have suddenly become available.

The toddler “suffered lead poisoning and severe symptoms which required medical care and expenses,” the lawsuit said.

A two-weekend format would aim to maximize attendance and earnings if rain dampens part of the event.

More than 1,000 residents and businesses are under a boil order for their drinking water after the Caribou Utilities Districts’ boilers tested positive for E. coli.

Before the sanitary district, Bob Sinclair, who served on the founding board of directors, said, “everybody’s shoreline was dumping into the lake.”

“If we had deep pockets, that’d be one thing,” Nate Donovan said, “but we’re just two guys trying to open up a cool thing for the town.”

Caribou-area families are in dire need of child care services after the region’s largest center closed in August.

Based on results from the last two weeks, as well as 2022 matchups, here’s what we expect for eight games happening this Friday night.

Darius McKenzie’s work ethic and attention to detail are undeniable, UMaine defensive coordinator Jeff Comissiong said.

Expert astronomers and National Park Service night sky rangers, equipped with state-of-the-art telescopes, will provide a unique experience.

“It’s refreshing to know you can ‘get away from it all’ without having to go far,” BDN birding expert Bob Duchesne writes.

