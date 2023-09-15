Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the high 60s to low 70s from north to south, with partly sunny skies throughout the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
How to read the changing forecasts as Hurricane Lee closes in on Maine
Variability is beside the point, forecasters say. Whether it makes landfall in Maine or not, Lee’s winds and rains are likely to have an impact.
Janet Mills declares emergency ahead of Hurricane Lee’s arrival
Gov. Janet Mills warned that Hurricane Lee’s high winds, surf and heavy rain may pose an “imminent threat” to life and property.
Mainers are preparing for the storm with generators and whoopie pies
Mainers are practical sorts accustomed to storms of a different nature so many folks have already started preparing for Hurricane Lee.
What to do with fallen wood during storm cleanup
If Mother Nature gives you downed trees, you could look on the bright side — cords of firewood have suddenly become available.
Bangor toddler became sick after landlord failed to fix lead paint, lawsuit says
The toddler “suffered lead poisoning and severe symptoms which required medical care and expenses,” the lawsuit said.
Expect next year’s Bangor State Fair to be bigger and longer
A two-weekend format would aim to maximize attendance and earnings if rain dampens part of the event.
Caribou stores sell out of bottled water after E. coli found in drinking supply
More than 1,000 residents and businesses are under a boil order for their drinking water after the Caribou Utilities Districts’ boilers tested positive for E. coli.
Township honors pioneers who saved Long Lake from becoming a sewage dump
Before the sanitary district, Bob Sinclair, who served on the founding board of directors, said, “everybody’s shoreline was dumping into the lake.”
Portland smacks coffee shop owners with surprise $18K fee
“If we had deep pockets, that’d be one thing,” Nate Donovan said, “but we’re just two guys trying to open up a cool thing for the town.”
Aroostook nonprofit and school will join forces to increase child care options
Caribou-area families are in dire need of child care services after the region’s largest center closed in August.
Our predictions for Week 3’s Maine high school football games
Based on results from the last two weeks, as well as 2022 matchups, here’s what we expect for eight games happening this Friday night.
UMaine’s Canadian linebacker says ‘all tackles should belong to me’
Darius McKenzie’s work ethic and attention to detail are undeniable, UMaine defensive coordinator Jeff Comissiong said.
Stars Over Katahdin to celebrate Maine’s famed dark skies
Expert astronomers and National Park Service night sky rangers, equipped with state-of-the-art telescopes, will provide a unique experience.
2 of the best Down East birding hot spots are on these Canadian islands
“It’s refreshing to know you can ‘get away from it all’ without having to go far,” BDN birding expert Bob Duchesne writes.
In other Maine news …
Maine shows how Republicans have moved on from figures like Mitt Romney
Justice rejects settlement to overhaul indigent defense in Maine
‘Shift’ likely in Gulf of Maine, as climate change chases ocean predators
Township honors pioneers who saved Long Lake from becoming a sewage dump
New regional coalition will remove ghost gear from Gulf of Maine
Man killed by police in Rangeley Plantation
14-year-old charged with terrorizing after bringing gun to Westbrook school
Former administrator accused of stealing money from Maine Christian school
Man killed in Scarborough motorcycle crash
Maine’s wet summer could mean vibrant fall foliage
Old Town soccer girls score five first-half goals to upend rival Orono
Former Hermon girls basketball coach lands assistant job at Colby College