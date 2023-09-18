Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s from north to south, with cloudy skies and rain developing across the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The family of Gary Phillips, 50, said he died around 9 a.m. Saturday when a tree fell on his vehicle while he was driving home from the gym.

Some well-known blocks of Bangor have changed hands in the last year, sparking questions about the downtown’s future.

As a corrections officer, Capt. Chris Boulier was named in a 2009 lawsuit that alleged he sexually harassed female employees.

Penobscot Community Health Care temporarily closed walk-in service at its Union Street clinic in Bangor entirely on Sept. 1 due to labor shortages.

Until recently, manufacturers have not had to disclose which products contain PFAS, so-called forever chemicals linked to health issues.

Mayor Jason Levesque, who is facing Jeff Harmon in November, wants Auburn to become Maine’s third largest city in population by 2030.

The new focus may result in several improvements to roads throughout Aroostook County.

Micary Verville, a 2016 Deering High School graduate, played soccer, basketball and lacrosse for the Rams.

UMaine head coach Ben Barr said the eligibility questions have nothing to do with academics.

All hunters will have an opportunity to purchase one of the extra permits.

The rainy spring weather appears to have taken a considerable toll on Maine birds this year spelling trouble for grouse hunters.

A bald eagle took the opportunity to get up close and personal with a trail camera to show off its impressive beak and plumage.

Canning tomatoes — whether it’s in a sauce, whole or diced — isn’t the same as it used to be.

Giving your lawn a little tender love and care before winter in Maine is essential to making sure that it looks vibrant come spring.

In other Maine news …

How much political ad spending Maine may see through 2024

Target recalls expanding water beads that had to be surgically removed from a Maine child

Lawsuit claiming Versant negligently cut down 973 Christmas trees will continue

Caribou group wants to install the 1st ham radio tower between Caribou and St. John Valley

Massive tree crushes car in Rockland during storm

Sanford man found safe who had been missing since Thursday

Bangor boys’ football bullies Skowhegan, wins 42-0

Rhode Island pulls away from winless UMaine football team

UMaine women’s soccer stuns Vermont with 2 late goals in comeback win

Double OT goal gives UMaine field hockey 5-4 win over Stanford

Mallory Mackesy’s 2 goals lead UMaine field hockey to win over UC-Davis