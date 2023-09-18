Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s from north to south, with cloudy skies and rain developing across the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Family mourns Winterport man killed by tree during storm Lee
The family of Gary Phillips, 50, said he died around 9 a.m. Saturday when a tree fell on his vehicle while he was driving home from the gym.
New building ownership is bringing changes to downtown Bangor
Some well-known blocks of Bangor have changed hands in the last year, sparking questions about the downtown’s future.
Penobscot County Jail officer accused of sexual harassment promoted
As a corrections officer, Capt. Chris Boulier was named in a 2009 lawsuit that alleged he sexually harassed female employees.
Short-staffed Bangor health provider limits hours at walk-in clinic
Penobscot Community Health Care temporarily closed walk-in service at its Union Street clinic in Bangor entirely on Sept. 1 due to labor shortages.
Maine delays start of 1st-in-nation PFAS law
Until recently, manufacturers have not had to disclose which products contain PFAS, so-called forever chemicals linked to health issues.
Auburn’s ambitious mayor faces a tough test
Mayor Jason Levesque, who is facing Jeff Harmon in November, wants Auburn to become Maine’s third largest city in population by 2030.
Stakeholders explore alternatives to Aroostook County I-95 extension
The new focus may result in several improvements to roads throughout Aroostook County.
Former Maine high school athlete gains 100K following as a fitness influencer
Micary Verville, a 2016 Deering High School graduate, played soccer, basketball and lacrosse for the Rams.
Artyom Duda’s season with the UMaine men’s hockey team in jeopardy
UMaine head coach Ben Barr said the eligibility questions have nothing to do with academics.
Hunters can buy Maine antlerless deer permits on Tuesday
All hunters will have an opportunity to purchase one of the extra permits.
Wet spring likely means a poor fall for ruffed grouse hunters
The rainy spring weather appears to have taken a considerable toll on Maine birds this year spelling trouble for grouse hunters.
Watch this amazing video of a majestic Maine bald eagle
A bald eagle took the opportunity to get up close and personal with a trail camera to show off its impressive beak and plumage.
Canning tomatoes like your grandmother did isn’t a good idea
Canning tomatoes — whether it’s in a sauce, whole or diced — isn’t the same as it used to be.
Here’s your fall lawn care checklist
Giving your lawn a little tender love and care before winter in Maine is essential to making sure that it looks vibrant come spring.
In other Maine news …
How much political ad spending Maine may see through 2024
Target recalls expanding water beads that had to be surgically removed from a Maine child
Lawsuit claiming Versant negligently cut down 973 Christmas trees will continue
Caribou group wants to install the 1st ham radio tower between Caribou and St. John Valley
Massive tree crushes car in Rockland during storm
Sanford man found safe who had been missing since Thursday
Bangor boys’ football bullies Skowhegan, wins 42-0
Rhode Island pulls away from winless UMaine football team
UMaine women’s soccer stuns Vermont with 2 late goals in comeback win
Double OT goal gives UMaine field hockey 5-4 win over Stanford
Mallory Mackesy’s 2 goals lead UMaine field hockey to win over UC-Davis