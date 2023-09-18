Two people dance in the rain during storm Lee, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Bar Harbor, Maine. Severe conditions were predicted across parts of Massachusetts and Maine, and hurricane conditions could hit the Canadian provinces of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, where the storm, Lee, downgraded early Saturday from hurricane to post-tropical cyclone, was expected to make landfall later in the day. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s from north to south, with cloudy skies and rain developing across the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.

Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Family mourns Winterport man killed by tree during storm Lee

The family of Gary Phillips, 50, said he died around 9 a.m. Saturday when a tree fell on his vehicle while he was driving home from the gym.

New building ownership is bringing changes to downtown Bangor

Some well-known blocks of Bangor have changed hands in the last year, sparking questions about the downtown’s future.

Penobscot County Jail officer accused of sexual harassment promoted

As a corrections officer, Capt. Chris Boulier was named in a 2009 lawsuit that alleged he sexually harassed female employees.

Short-staffed Bangor health provider limits hours at walk-in clinic 

Penobscot Community Health Care temporarily closed walk-in service at its Union Street clinic in Bangor entirely on Sept. 1 due to labor shortages.

Maine delays start of 1st-in-nation PFAS law

Until recently, manufacturers have not had to disclose which products contain PFAS, so-called forever chemicals linked to health issues.

Auburn’s ambitious mayor faces a tough test

Mayor Jason Levesque, who is facing Jeff Harmon in November, wants Auburn to become Maine’s third largest city in population by 2030.

Stakeholders explore alternatives to Aroostook County I-95 extension

The new focus may result in several improvements to roads throughout Aroostook County.

Former Maine high school athlete gains 100K following as a fitness influencer

Micary Verville, a 2016 Deering High School graduate, played soccer, basketball and lacrosse for the Rams.

Artyom Duda’s season with the UMaine men’s hockey team in jeopardy

UMaine head coach Ben Barr said the eligibility questions have nothing to do with academics.

Hunters can buy Maine antlerless deer permits on Tuesday

All hunters will have an opportunity to purchase one of the extra permits.

Wet spring likely means a poor fall for ruffed grouse hunters

The rainy spring weather appears to have taken a considerable toll on Maine birds this year spelling trouble for grouse hunters.

Watch this amazing video of a majestic Maine bald eagle

A bald eagle took the opportunity to get up close and personal with a trail camera to show off its impressive beak and plumage.

Canning tomatoes like your grandmother did isn’t a good idea

Canning tomatoes — whether it’s in a sauce, whole or diced — isn’t the same as it used to be.

Here’s your fall lawn care checklist

Giving your lawn a little tender love and care before winter in Maine is essential to making sure that it looks vibrant come spring.

In other Maine news …

How much political ad spending Maine may see through 2024

Target recalls expanding water beads that had to be surgically removed from a Maine child

Lawsuit claiming Versant negligently cut down 973 Christmas trees will continue 

Caribou group wants to install the 1st ham radio tower between Caribou and St. John Valley

Massive tree crushes car in Rockland during storm

Sanford man found safe who had been missing since Thursday

Bangor boys’ football bullies Skowhegan, wins 42-0

Rhode Island pulls away from winless UMaine football team

UMaine women’s soccer stuns Vermont with 2 late goals in comeback win

Double OT goal gives UMaine field hockey 5-4 win over Stanford

Mallory Mackesy’s 2 goals lead UMaine field hockey to win over UC-Davis