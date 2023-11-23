Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s, with patchy fog and drizzly skies clearing throughout the day. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Bangor firefighters brace for deep-fryer fireballs, other Thanksgiving mishaps
“On Thanksgiving, a lot of people with limited cooking experience are trying to cook,” Lt. Jeremiah Titus with the Bangor Fire Department said.
These are the few Maine businesses that will be open on Thanksgiving
Maine is one of a few states that requires most retailers to stay closed on Thanksgiving, as well as Easter and Christmas.
Pre-Thanksgiving snow blankets Northern Maine
Before ending Wednesday, the weather service said there could be six to 10 inches of snow.
Bangor residents continue to clash over proposed 60-unit housing development
Eighteen people spoke during the public hearing on a contentious 60-unit housing development, and neighbors remain fierce in their opposition.
Aroostook town board member skips another meeting
For the second time in two months, Woodland residents arrived at their town office to find their Select Board’s meeting abruptly canceled.
The big change behind UMaine women’s basketball’s 3-game winning streak
Since a season-opening loss at Quinnipiac, the Black Bears have limited their last three opponents to a 31.7 percent showing from the floor.
UMaine men’s basketball wrangles South Florida on the road
South Florida was an eight-point favorite, but never had a lead in the game.
For some Maine families, hunting is part of the Thanksgiving tradition
Thanksgiving is the one day some sporting families know they can set aside to get into the woods and hunt.
Try these Bangor-area walking trails for a Thanksgiving day stroll
If you’re looking for some walking trails to get out on after your Thanksgiving feast, we’ve got you covered.
In other Maine news …
Topsham death ruled a homicide
The forgotten history of Thanksgiving in Maine
Leftovers are the land of endless eating possibilities
Maine’s outdoor economy grew more than 16 percent last year
Man accused of assaulting Waterville police officer arrested in Greenville
Border Patrol apprehends 20 people for allegedly illegally entering US
Man to serve to 18 years in prison for sexually assaulting young girls