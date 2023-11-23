Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s, with patchy fog and drizzly skies clearing throughout the day. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

“On Thanksgiving, a lot of people with limited cooking experience are trying to cook,” Lt. Jeremiah Titus with the Bangor Fire Department said.

Maine is one of a few states that requires most retailers to stay closed on Thanksgiving, as well as Easter and Christmas.

Before ending Wednesday, the weather service said there could be six to 10 inches of snow.

Eighteen people spoke during the public hearing on a contentious 60-unit housing development, and neighbors remain fierce in their opposition.

For the second time in two months, Woodland residents arrived at their town office to find their Select Board’s meeting abruptly canceled.

Since a season-opening loss at Quinnipiac, the Black Bears have limited their last three opponents to a 31.7 percent showing from the floor.

South Florida was an eight-point favorite, but never had a lead in the game.

Thanksgiving is the one day some sporting families know they can set aside to get into the woods and hunt.

If you’re looking for some walking trails to get out on after your Thanksgiving feast, we’ve got you covered.

In other Maine news …

Topsham death ruled a homicide

The forgotten history of Thanksgiving in Maine

Leftovers are the land of endless eating possibilities

Maine’s outdoor economy grew more than 16 percent last year

Man accused of assaulting Waterville police officer arrested in Greenville

Border Patrol apprehends 20 people for allegedly illegally entering US

Man to serve to 18 years in prison for sexually assaulting young girls