Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 20s to low 30s from north to south, with cloudy skies up north and mostly sunny skies down south. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

It’s not clear what the uptick means for Maine, but wrong-way traffic fatalities have been trending upwards over the last decade in the U.S.

The Maine Recovery Council has been meeting for 12 months to plan for dispensing the millions of dollars expected to pour into the state.

In 2021, at least 34 children in Maine, the most on record, died from abuse or neglect after a history of family involvement with the child welfare system.

That comes a year after Eastern Maine Medical Center closed its acute inpatient rehabilitation program.

The goal is to enroll nearly 64,000 children in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to receive free books every month.

The unique snow-parting rail car is one of two being given to the nonprofit Downeast Scenic Railroad.

If you’re looking for nearby holiday markets and craft fairs where you can buy locally made gifts, start here.

The store’s closure will leave a major void for Stockholm.

Ford S. Reiche’s “A Long, Long Time Ago: Major Rock and Roll Concerts in Southern Maine, 1955-1977,” is an exhaustive chronicle of live shows from big-time acts.

The Brewer High School boys basketball team graduated its entire starting five last spring, but the Witches believe they can rebuild.

Coach Jay Kemble has regained the services of talented 6-foot forward Mimi Quinn, who elected not to play last season.

Peyton Hansen had never fired the .30-30 rifle before she killed her bear on youth hunt day. She went on to kill another bear, a turkey, a deer and a moose.

Any Mainer can tell you that winters here are not easy. But what if you are a bird with no hat, gloves or wood stove?

With the cost of heating oil averaging around $3.99/g across Maine, it’s no wonder people are looking to save while furnace heating their homes.

Here’s the big question, Mainers, one that affects each of us no matter what corner of the state we live in: what temperature do you keep your thermostat at?

In other Maine news …

Massachusetts budget approval allows utilities to recoup added cost of hydropower corridor

Maine opens 1st physical office for public defenders

Maine supreme court considers impact of national stalking ruling

Trooper was justified in shooting man accused of beating girlfriend with hammer, AG rules

2nd-to-last mass shooting patient discharged from Lewiston hospital

Norridgewock, Skowhegan schools in lockout after report of armed robbery

Fired golf pro settles age-discrimination lawsuit against Cumberland

Maine man convicted of 1994 murder denied a new trial

Sanford food truck owner who shot knife-wielding man feared for his safety

83-year-old Hodgdon man completed Millinocket half marathon

UMaine men’s basketball wins in Boston, ties 18-year mark

UMaine women’s basketball pulls away in second half to beat Harvard

UMaine hockey upends Union 3-1