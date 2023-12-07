Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 20s to low 30s from north to south, with cloudy skies up north and mostly sunny skies down south. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
6 people have died from wrong-way crashes in Maine this year
It’s not clear what the uptick means for Maine, but wrong-way traffic fatalities have been trending upwards over the last decade in the U.S.
Maine may soon start doling out its $118M opioid settlement
The Maine Recovery Council has been meeting for 12 months to plan for dispensing the millions of dollars expected to pour into the state.
Maine’s child welfare leaders admit to ‘persistent problems’ under grilling from lawmakers
In 2021, at least 34 children in Maine, the most on record, died from abuse or neglect after a history of family involvement with the child welfare system.
National health care company proposes $61M rehab hospital in Bangor
That comes a year after Eastern Maine Medical Center closed its acute inpatient rehabilitation program.
Dolly Parton nonprofit offering free books for kids expands in Maine
The goal is to enroll nearly 64,000 children in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to receive free books every month.
Snow plow rail car to pass through Bangor, Ellsworth on Thursday
The unique snow-parting rail car is one of two being given to the nonprofit Downeast Scenic Railroad.
6 places to buy locally made holiday gifts around Bangor this weekend
If you’re looking for nearby holiday markets and craft fairs where you can buy locally made gifts, start here.
This Aroostook town will lose its only grocery store before the new year
The store’s closure will leave a major void for Stockholm.
New book chronicles Maine’s old-time rock and roll history
Ford S. Reiche’s “A Long, Long Time Ago: Major Rock and Roll Concerts in Southern Maine, 1955-1977,” is an exhaustive chronicle of live shows from big-time acts.
Brewer boys basketball team aims to prove doubters wrong
The Brewer High School boys basketball team graduated its entire starting five last spring, but the Witches believe they can rebuild.
Bangor High girls basketball coach optimistic despite losing 5 starters from last year’s team
Coach Jay Kemble has regained the services of talented 6-foot forward Mimi Quinn, who elected not to play last season.
10-year-old gets grand slam in her 1st year of hunting
Peyton Hansen had never fired the .30-30 rifle before she killed her bear on youth hunt day. She went on to kill another bear, a turkey, a deer and a moose.
How birds weather winter and how you can help them
Any Mainer can tell you that winters here are not easy. But what if you are a bird with no hat, gloves or wood stove?
Why you should never turn off your furnace at night
With the cost of heating oil averaging around $3.99/g across Maine, it’s no wonder people are looking to save while furnace heating their homes.
Hey Mainers: What temperature do you keep your thermostat at?
Here’s the big question, Mainers, one that affects each of us no matter what corner of the state we live in: what temperature do you keep your thermostat at?
In other Maine news …
Massachusetts budget approval allows utilities to recoup added cost of hydropower corridor
Maine opens 1st physical office for public defenders
Maine supreme court considers impact of national stalking ruling
Trooper was justified in shooting man accused of beating girlfriend with hammer, AG rules
2nd-to-last mass shooting patient discharged from Lewiston hospital
Norridgewock, Skowhegan schools in lockout after report of armed robbery
Fired golf pro settles age-discrimination lawsuit against Cumberland
Maine man convicted of 1994 murder denied a new trial
Sanford food truck owner who shot knife-wielding man feared for his safety
83-year-old Hodgdon man completed Millinocket half marathon
UMaine men’s basketball wins in Boston, ties 18-year mark
UMaine women’s basketball pulls away in second half to beat Harvard