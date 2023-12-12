Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be FILL ME IN. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The recommendation from Sen. Eric Brakey to seal records of low-level convictions from before voters approved recreational use was endorsed Monday by the Maine Criminal Records Review Committee.

UMaine is off to its best start since the 2006-07 team also started 10-3-1 en route to the school’s last Frozen Four berth.

Maine’s chief medical examiner wants to know if a brain injury could have contributed to Robert Card’s behavior leading up to the shooting.

PLUS: Read our full coverage of the Lewiston mass shooting

Among the NBA legends and executives in attendance were Shaquille O’Neal, Kevin Garnett, Jazz general manager Danny Ainge, Celtics assistant general manager Austin Ainge and Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka.

The final word on the lawsuits attempting to block Trump’s candidacy may be from the conservative U.S. Supreme Court.

PLUS: Chris Christie files appeal over failure to qualify for Maine primary

Rob Constantine, director of Maine School of Science and Mathematics, is trying to win back support from Augusta and boost enrollment.

“There was this voice on the phone — this little boy’s voice — saying, ‘This is Chris. I have your bone marrow.’ And it was Niagara Falls all over the place.”

A rabbit was the first game animal she shot when she was 6 years old. Her most recent was her dream hunt of an elk in Montana.

Brewer Athletic Director David Utterback described it as “one of the largest continuous sheets of turf north of Augusta.”

John Linnehan opened Constitution Hall in 2022 to give pro-Constitution conservatives a place to network and to share ideas.

With a few simple modifications, you can start grilling in the winter, even in a frigid snowy place like Maine.

