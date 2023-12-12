Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be FILL ME IN. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Maine takes step toward sealing records of old marijuana convictions
The recommendation from Sen. Eric Brakey to seal records of low-level convictions from before voters approved recreational use was endorsed Monday by the Maine Criminal Records Review Committee.
UMaine men’s hockey is restoring hope to the Alfond Arena faithful
UMaine is off to its best start since the 2006-07 team also started 10-3-1 en route to the school’s last Frozen Four berth.
Brain sample from Lewiston shooter to be examined for military injuries
Maine’s chief medical examiner wants to know if a brain injury could have contributed to Robert Card’s behavior leading up to the shooting.
Cooper Flagg played for a star-studded crowd in Las Vegas this weekend
Among the NBA legends and executives in attendance were Shaquille O’Neal, Kevin Garnett, Jazz general manager Danny Ainge, Celtics assistant general manager Austin Ainge and Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka.
Why challenges to Donald Trump’s candidacy in Maine are likely to fail
The final word on the lawsuits attempting to block Trump’s candidacy may be from the conservative U.S. Supreme Court.
Director of once-thriving Aroostook magnet school has a problem to solve
Rob Constantine, director of Maine School of Science and Mathematics, is trying to win back support from Augusta and boost enrollment.
Maine man performs wedding for boy his stem cells saved 25 years earlier
“There was this voice on the phone — this little boy’s voice — saying, ‘This is Chris. I have your bone marrow.’ And it was Niagara Falls all over the place.”
This Maine 13-year-old successfully hunted more than 100 game animals
A rabbit was the first game animal she shot when she was 6 years old. Her most recent was her dream hunt of an elk in Montana.
Brewer’s massive multi-sport athletic complex is nearly complete
Brewer Athletic Director David Utterback described it as “one of the largest continuous sheets of turf north of Augusta.”
Conservative Ellsworth event space moving into founder’s home
John Linnehan opened Constitution Hall in 2022 to give pro-Constitution conservatives a place to network and to share ideas.
Tips for outdoor grilling in the winter
With a few simple modifications, you can start grilling in the winter, even in a frigid snowy place like Maine.
