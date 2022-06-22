Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 70s to mid-60s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will release the latest COVID-19 data by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.

Maine kids between the ages of 6 months and 5 years are now eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 after federal regulators approved both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for young children this weekend. Here’s where you can get them.

Tuesday’s ruling could be the start of greater attempts to integrate religion into public schooling under a conservative high court, one expert said.

ALSO: Read the Supreme Court’s decision on Maine’s ban of public funding for religious schools

Mexico’s median home prices have risen from $60,000 in 2018 to $93,900 in 2021.

ALSO: Home sales were down nearly 12 percent in May, but the median home price rose nearly 15 percent, compared with the same time last year.

Help may be on the way for many ordinary Mainers.

U.S. Senator Susan Collins and her husband have put her longtime home at 28 West Broadway in Bangor up for sale, according to real estate listings.

The vibrantly colored mural has transformed the once-gray supporting walls along the back exit of the Bangor Post Office and Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

A sign taped to the door of the Harry E Reed Insurance Agency in Millinocket on Monday has received backlash for its racist messaging.

David and Susan Smalley have made heirloom-quality, wooden toys for 33 years.

The new station will be built in the front portion of the shuttered Newburgh Elementary School, which the town bought earlier this year.

The music event is meant to strengthen social and cultural ties between global citizens while supporting musicians.

Readers’ lengthy list of grievances centered around excessive speed, a lack of courtesy or respect demonstrated by boat operators.

In other Maine news…

Dierks Bentley cancels Thursday’s season-opening concert on Bangor Waterfront

Bangor police searching for suspect after 3rd Street stabbing

Police: Auburn deaths ruled homicides

Police fatally shoot man in Blue Hill

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into mailbox in Limington

Judge orders government to pay legal fees for group fighting to save aging Maine bridge

State suspends counseling license for head of Orrington behavioral center

Skowhegan’s Jaycie Christopher adds Miss Maine Softball honor to basketball title

South Paris man arrested for alleged involvement in Jan. 6 riot

One of Maine’s biggest employers has closed its Russian subsidiary