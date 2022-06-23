Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s to mid-60s from north to south, with morning clouds giving way to sunny to partly sunny skies. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another Mainer has died and 249 more coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 2,409. Check out our tracker for more information.

There are now 115 Mainers infected with the coronavirus in hospitals across the state as of Wednesday morning, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s down from 120 the day before and down from 136 on June 15.

It showcases not just the desire of those from out of state to relocate, but the strong role such purchases play in driving demand and prices.

Two plow trucks and a runway sweeper are included.

Instead, the Castine Select Board voted to continue renting the house to Tracy Lameyer, a local educator who has been the tenant for the past nine years.

As summer wears on, it could get even harder to find the hot sauce on the shelves.

That group of voters has been a key part of the political identity for decades in a state that has elected two independent governors.

LePage campaign staffer Joe Turcotte said he had fallen asleep due to illness while submitting the report, but filed it early the next morning.

Among the available reports going back to 1995, there are no fatal shootings by police on the Blue Hill peninsula.

The aggressive marketing strategy will target tourists looking for experiences that make Caribou distinct from other parts of the state.

The move comes after the in-school clinic saw about 170 appointments in its first six months, many of which were mental health related.

After COVID-19, the latest obstacles facing legion teams are inflation and record-high gas prices.

We need a hand solving this mystery.

In other Maine news…

Maine over-institutionalized children with disabilities, Justice Department says

Federal judge denies Nathan Reardon’s attempt to move fraud trial to Portland

Maine business deals with outrage over another company’s racist sign

Man suspected in Acadia hit-and-run was victim’s boyfriend

Man found dead on boat run aground on Maine island

Man accused in Bangor stabbing has been arrested

4 children accused of causing $100,000 in damage at Lewiston school

Bangor chamber’s annual award ceremony returns in style after 2-year hiatus

Discovery show tries to find famous missing plane in Maine’s woods

Maine attorney general is close to releasing legal ‘roadmap’ for PFAS lawsuits

Scarborough medical practice and Anthem reach contract agreement

Augusta Chipotle workers have formed a union