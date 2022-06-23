Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s to mid-60s from north to south, with morning clouds giving way to sunny to partly sunny skies. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another Mainer has died and 249 more coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 2,409. Check out our tracker for more information.
There are now 115 Mainers infected with the coronavirus in hospitals across the state as of Wednesday morning, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s down from 120 the day before and down from 136 on June 15.
Portland isn’t the only place out-of-staters are buying pricey homes
It showcases not just the desire of those from out of state to relocate, but the strong role such purchases play in driving demand and prices.
Want to own an airport? There’s one for sale in southern Maine.
Two plow trucks and a runway sweeper are included.
Maine town rejects calls to turn lighthouse keeper’s cottage into short-term rental
Instead, the Castine Select Board voted to continue renting the house to Tracy Lameyer, a local educator who has been the tenant for the past nine years.
Business is booming for Maine hot sauce makers during nationwide Sriracha shortage
As summer wears on, it could get even harder to find the hot sauce on the shelves.
Political polarization is crowding out Maine’s vaunted independent voters
That group of voters has been a key part of the political identity for decades in a state that has elected two independent governors.
Paul LePage’s campaign fined $3K for late finance report
LePage campaign staffer Joe Turcotte said he had fallen asleep due to illness while submitting the report, but filed it early the next morning.
Fatal shooting by police in Blue Hill is 1st on the peninsula in at least 27 years
Among the available reports going back to 1995, there are no fatal shootings by police on the Blue Hill peninsula.
Aroostook city wants to woo tourists through new targeting campaign
The aggressive marketing strategy will target tourists looking for experiences that make Caribou distinct from other parts of the state.
In-school health care clinic will offer telehealth to all Bangor students next school year
The move comes after the in-school clinic saw about 170 appointments in its first six months, many of which were mental health related.
Gas prices are the latest obstacle for Maine’s shrinking number of American Legion baseball teams
After COVID-19, the latest obstacles facing legion teams are inflation and record-high gas prices.
Can you figure out the identity of this trail camera mystery beast?
We need a hand solving this mystery.
In other Maine news…
Maine over-institutionalized children with disabilities, Justice Department says
Federal judge denies Nathan Reardon’s attempt to move fraud trial to Portland
Maine business deals with outrage over another company’s racist sign
Man suspected in Acadia hit-and-run was victim’s boyfriend
Man found dead on boat run aground on Maine island
Man accused in Bangor stabbing has been arrested
4 children accused of causing $100,000 in damage at Lewiston school
Bangor chamber’s annual award ceremony returns in style after 2-year hiatus
Discovery show tries to find famous missing plane in Maine’s woods
Maine attorney general is close to releasing legal ‘roadmap’ for PFAS lawsuits
Scarborough medical practice and Anthem reach contract agreement