Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the high 70s to high 80s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 444 COVID-19 cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported Tuesday, leaving the statewide death toll at 2,464. Check out our tracker for more information.

For some who contracted COVID-19 months ago, the lingering effects are still a reality in their day-to-day lives. Some are left with permanent organ damage and persistent symptoms that drastically impact their quality of life.

Advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have endorsed Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine, which uses a modified protein intended to train the body to recognize and fight the coronavirus, rather than mRNA technology that Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna’s vaccines are based on.

Fentanyl is up to 100 times more potent than heroin and is driving a rise in overdoses, but dogs can’t safely be trained to identify it.

Matt Powell and George Trinovitch saw their dream materialize when they became the new owners of the iconic Pentagoet Inn in Castine.

John Linnehan, who is running for the Legislature in November, told the council that Agenda 21 is “part of a one-world plan to defeat America.”

The 325-acre botanical gardens in Boothbay contributed about $42 million and 490 jobs to Maine’s economy in 2021.

Tyler Technologies wants to demolish the University Inn, which has been a fixture near downtown Orono for nearly 60 years.

Seventeen people have died of homicides in the first six and a half months of this year, after two more were killed this past weekend in Skowhegan and Lewiston.

Androscoggin is the Maine county coming closest to matching the demographic and political shifts of a changing U.S.

That law guaranteed at least 40 hours of paid leave per year to an estimated 85 percent of Maine’s workforce.

The weekly, 10-part series drops its first episode on July 21, with a close-up look and listen on the ground in the Forest City.

Work to repair damage is still underway after a microburst rolled over Pelletier Island in northern Aroostook County last Tuesday.

To scientists, they are known as hematophagous creatures. To you, they are probably just bloodsuckers.

You’d be a little surprised if you were exploring a Maine trail and heard this.

In other Maine news …

Neighbors say they fear for their safety after violence at Bangor night spot

Deteriorating Old Town bridge won’t be replaced for at least 2 more years

Stephen and Tabitha King give $1M to support Acadia Hospital’s new pediatric wing

Workers accuse Chipotle of union busting after chain closes Augusta store

Looming drought threatens Maine’s blueberry growers

Big batteries are quickly becoming part of Maine’s electric grid

Conservative group polling Mainers about critical race theory and transgender rights

Pair accused of murdering Perry woman plead not guilty

Cumberland County Jail inmate who died on July 6 identified

Search for missing Sanford family enters its 3rd week

Man killed in Rumford crash

3 injured in Fairfield crash identified

Mainer finds suspected grenade in Lisbon

Portland doctor donates kidney to former patient

Volunteers recover nearly 5,000 pounds of trash from Gulf of Maine

Nearly 2,000 people without power after downed wires block I-295

Coaching change at BU prompted Jaycie Christopher’s transfer to UMaine