Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the high 70s to mid-80s, with mostly sunny skies throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will release the latest COVID-19 data by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.

More Maine students received required vaccines following the state’s new immunization law for school-age children.

Brooke McLaughlin is the 18th person this year whose death has been ruled a homicide, a number that puts the Maine on track to set a record.

PLUS: Aidan Grant, 15, of Wayne was charged with murder in McLaughlin’s death after his weekend arrest.

One Down East economic development official said last year there were “not enough kids to replace people who are passing away.”

Midcoast.com was first used in 1995, during the pioneer times for internet providers.

If you want to become the ninth owner of Mark Island and its lighthouse in Frenchman Bay, you have to pay a hefty price.

This year Castine has already seen about 30 cases of Dutch elm disease.

Ali Simonds’ swimming goal is part of the 2022 Cross for LifeFlight campaign, for which she has raised $759 so far.

Old Town residents Kyle and Stephanie Lemieux and Ida McChesney opened Outta the Ordinary in late 2018.

Harvest Moon Deli, which opened its first store in Orono in 2007, has expanded into Bangor, Brewer, Newport and now Waterville.

Though it looks like something built by druids to mark the solstice, it was actually constructed for a much more pedestrian purpose.

There are few surprising or notable endorsements in general elections these days.

The riverfront committee hopes to revitalize that region by attracting new businesses and working with its existing infrastructure.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Maine fell 10 cents over the past week to $4.63 on Monday.

Cooper Flagg guided his Maine United team to a 3-1 record in round robin play which was tops in its group last week.

Stevie Nicks will perform at the Bangor waterfront

State complicates Newry couple’s hopes to mine lithium on their property

Developer wants to build affordable housing for disabled Mainers in Scarborough

Feds reviewing impact of Kennebec River dams on Atlantic salmon

Lawyers outraged sheriff’s office listened to recordings of confidential phone calls

Judge grants request for new DNA testing in Dennis Dechaine murder case

18-year-old drowns while swimming in Falmouth

Driver killed in Berwick crash

Man accused of hitting 2 women with SUV in Raymond

Maine teen seriously injured after falling down Franklin County waterfall