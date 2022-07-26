Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the high 70s to mid-80s, with mostly sunny skies throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will release the latest COVID-19 data by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.
More Maine students received required vaccines following the state’s new immunization law for school-age children.
The last time a child in Maine was charged in a homicide was 10 years ago
Brooke McLaughlin is the 18th person this year whose death has been ruled a homicide, a number that puts the Maine on track to set a record.
PLUS: Aidan Grant, 15, of Wayne was charged with murder in McLaughlin’s death after his weekend arrest.
More young adults left Down East than any other Maine region
One Down East economic development official said last year there were “not enough kids to replace people who are passing away.”
A Maine email domain name that has been used for nearly 30 years will disappear this week
Midcoast.com was first used in 1995, during the pioneer times for internet providers.
An island and lighthouse near Acadia is on the market for $2.3 million
If you want to become the ninth owner of Mark Island and its lighthouse in Frenchman Bay, you have to pay a hefty price.
Surging tree disease cases threatens Castine’s historic elms
This year Castine has already seen about 30 cases of Dutch elm disease.
Belfast woman aims to swim 31 lakes in 31 days next month to honor her father
Ali Simonds’ swimming goal is part of the 2022 Cross for LifeFlight campaign, for which she has raised $759 so far.
Pizza and burger shop that has been a downtown Old Town fixture has closed for good
Old Town residents Kyle and Stephanie Lemieux and Ida McChesney opened Outta the Ordinary in late 2018.
Bangor-area Harvest Moon Deli will open a shop in Waterville
Harvest Moon Deli, which opened its first store in Orono in 2007, has expanded into Bangor, Brewer, Newport and now Waterville.
Why there’s a mysterious, circular stone wall on Route 15 in Orrington
Though it looks like something built by druids to mark the solstice, it was actually constructed for a much more pedestrian purpose.
What a rare swing endorsement says about Maine’s big congressional race
There are few surprising or notable endorsements in general elections these days.
Caribou works to redevelop its Aroostook River waterfront
The riverfront committee hopes to revitalize that region by attracting new businesses and working with its existing infrastructure.
Why gas prices are falling slower in Maine
The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Maine fell 10 cents over the past week to $4.63 on Monday.
Crowds were so large at Cooper Flagg’s Nike Peach Jam game, it had to be moved to a bigger court
Cooper Flagg guided his Maine United team to a 3-1 record in round robin play which was tops in its group last week.
In other Maine news ….
Stevie Nicks will perform at the Bangor waterfront
State complicates Newry couple’s hopes to mine lithium on their property
Developer wants to build affordable housing for disabled Mainers in Scarborough
Feds reviewing impact of Kennebec River dams on Atlantic salmon
Lawyers outraged sheriff’s office listened to recordings of confidential phone calls
Judge grants request for new DNA testing in Dennis Dechaine murder case
18-year-old drowns while swimming in Falmouth
Driver killed in Berwick crash
Man accused of hitting 2 women with SUV in Raymond
Maine teen seriously injured after falling down Franklin County waterfall