Natalie Truman, from the Oxford Hills area, left jumps on her boogie board Thursday morning while on vacation in Roxbury with her family. Her father, Ian said they wanted to get in a swim before the predicted afternoon rains. Many flocked to First Beach on Roxbury Pond, also known as Ellis Pond and Silver Lake to cool off as a hot and humid haze hung in the sky as the temperature neared 90 degrees. Credit: Russ Dillingham / Sun Journal via AP

Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the high 70s to mid-80s, with mostly sunny skies throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The latest on the coronavirus in Maine

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will release the latest COVID-19 data by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.

More Maine students received required vaccines following the state’s new immunization law for school-age children.

The last time a child in Maine was charged in a homicide was 10 years ago

Brooke McLaughlin is the 18th person this year whose death has been ruled a homicide, a number that puts the Maine on track to set a record.

PLUS: Aidan Grant, 15, of Wayne was charged with murder in McLaughlin’s death after his weekend arrest.

More young adults left Down East than any other Maine region

One Down East economic development official said last year there were “not enough kids to replace people who are passing away.”

A Maine email domain name that has been used for nearly 30 years will disappear this week

Midcoast.com was first used in 1995, during the pioneer times for internet providers.

An island and lighthouse near Acadia is on the market for $2.3 million

If you want to become the ninth owner of Mark Island and its lighthouse in Frenchman Bay, you have to pay a hefty price.

Surging tree disease cases threatens Castine’s historic elms

This year Castine has already seen about 30 cases of Dutch elm disease.

Belfast woman aims to swim 31 lakes in 31 days next month to honor her father

Ali Simonds’ swimming goal is part of the 2022 Cross for LifeFlight campaign, for which she has raised $759 so far.

Pizza and burger shop that has been a downtown Old Town fixture has closed for good

Old Town residents Kyle and Stephanie Lemieux and Ida McChesney opened Outta the Ordinary in late 2018.

Bangor-area Harvest Moon Deli will open a shop in Waterville

Harvest Moon Deli, which opened its first store in Orono in 2007, has expanded into Bangor, Brewer, Newport and now Waterville.

Why there’s a mysterious, circular stone wall on Route 15 in Orrington

Though it looks like something built by druids to mark the solstice, it was actually constructed for a much more pedestrian purpose.

What a rare swing endorsement says about Maine’s big congressional race

There are few surprising or notable endorsements in general elections these days.

Caribou works to redevelop its Aroostook River waterfront

The riverfront committee hopes to revitalize that region by attracting new businesses and working with its existing infrastructure.

Why gas prices are falling slower in Maine

The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Maine fell 10 cents over the past week to $4.63 on Monday.

Crowds were so large at Cooper Flagg’s Nike Peach Jam game, it had to be moved to a bigger court

Cooper Flagg guided his Maine United team to a 3-1 record in round robin play which was tops in its group last week.

