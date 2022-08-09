Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low 60s to low 80s from north to south, with rain throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will release the latest COVID-19 data by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.

Janet Mills’ brother and sister shared notes both informal and formal via email as the state scrambled to fight the pandemic.

It’s a major deal for the oldest state in the nation and the one with the second-highest homeownership rate.

From more electric cars on the road to lower out-of-pocket health care costs, effects of the $739 billion spending package just passed by the U.S. Senate will hit all Mainers.

The fire was just one of many hazards the waste plant encounters on a daily basis from people throwing away things that should be recycled.

The city has heard from residents who suddenly saw their monthly rents increase by hundreds of dollars in the past few months.

Last month, the Select Board delayed renewing the restaurant’s license after Selectman Darren Shute recounted an incident at Hey Sailor! in neighboring Searsport.

Lisa Gant and Alex Pelling envision turning the basement, which has the building’s only bathrooms and kitchen, into a restaurant and bar..

Gifford’s Auburn store employed 10 people, many of whom are college students returning to school soon.

Thomas Tellier told police that Nicholas Trynor had previously threatened him and other family members with a knife and made threats of violence against them.

The Ideal Band has been playing at art walks, racial justice protests, pro-choice rallies and all manner of artsy happenings since 2017.

Across the nearly 2,000 miles of Interstate 95 there are many spurs and offshoots that are part of the system but aren’t actually named 95.

Morgan Trimper is embracing the challenge of running the women’s ice hockey team while UMaine searches for a new head coach.

In other Maine news …

Almost $25M from feds will help Maine overhaul Hogan Road interchange in Bangor

Maine town’s residents accuse people from away of leaving poop around their pond

Mainers can now request absentee ballots for the November election

As wait for mental help increases, suicide attempts continue rising in Maine

Like Maine, NH faces ‘unprecedented’ shortage of lawyers to defend poor clients

NY man to serve more than 8 years for 2020 slaying at Bangor house

Alleged gun threat paused Dover-Foxcroft fireworks show over weekend

Fugitive wanted in NH arrested in Portland

Some believe serial killer responsible for 1988 slaying of Bowdoin babysitter

Man killed in Readfield motorcycle crash

Portland 12-year-old reported missing

Woman rescued after her leg became stuck between rocks in Buxton

UMaine athletic director Ken Ralph leaving for Division III school