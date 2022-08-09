Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low 60s to low 80s from north to south, with rain throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will release the latest COVID-19 data by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.
Some of Janet Mills’ earliest pandemic advisers were her family
Janet Mills’ brother and sister shared notes both informal and formal via email as the state scrambled to fight the pandemic.
Maine seniors can now freeze their property taxes. Here’s how it works.
It’s a major deal for the oldest state in the nation and the one with the second-highest homeownership rate.
What the Inflation Reduction Act means for Maine
From more electric cars on the road to lower out-of-pocket health care costs, effects of the $739 billion spending package just passed by the U.S. Senate will hit all Mainers.
Fires sparked by batteries have been a daily occurrence at Bangor-area waste plant
The fire was just one of many hazards the waste plant encounters on a daily basis from people throwing away things that should be recycled.
Bangor will consider rent control to curb rising housing costs
The city has heard from residents who suddenly saw their monthly rents increase by hundreds of dollars in the past few months.
Stockton Springs renews restaurant’s liquor license following altercation with selectman
Last month, the Select Board delayed renewing the restaurant’s license after Selectman Darren Shute recounted an incident at Hey Sailor! in neighboring Searsport.
120-year-old Mason lodge in Bucksport could become a restaurant
Lisa Gant and Alex Pelling envision turning the basement, which has the building’s only bathrooms and kitchen, into a restaurant and bar..
Gifford’s Ice Cream closes Auburn store for season due to staffing shortages
Gifford’s Auburn store employed 10 people, many of whom are college students returning to school soon.
Mexico man charged with slaying stepson was ‘tired of being bullied and harassed’
Thomas Tellier told police that Nicholas Trynor had previously threatened him and other family members with a knife and made threats of violence against them.
You don’t need to be a musician to join this Portland street band
The Ideal Band has been playing at art walks, racial justice protests, pro-choice rallies and all manner of artsy happenings since 2017.
Why Maine has interstates 95, 195, 295, 395 and 495
Across the nearly 2,000 miles of Interstate 95 there are many spurs and offshoots that are part of the system but aren’t actually named 95.
Bangor native ‘grateful’ to captain coachless UMaine women’s ice hockey team
Morgan Trimper is embracing the challenge of running the women’s ice hockey team while UMaine searches for a new head coach.
In other Maine news …
Almost $25M from feds will help Maine overhaul Hogan Road interchange in Bangor
Maine town’s residents accuse people from away of leaving poop around their pond
Mainers can now request absentee ballots for the November election
As wait for mental help increases, suicide attempts continue rising in Maine
Like Maine, NH faces ‘unprecedented’ shortage of lawyers to defend poor clients
NY man to serve more than 8 years for 2020 slaying at Bangor house
Alleged gun threat paused Dover-Foxcroft fireworks show over weekend
Fugitive wanted in NH arrested in Portland
Some believe serial killer responsible for 1988 slaying of Bowdoin babysitter
Man killed in Readfield motorcycle crash
Portland 12-year-old reported missing
Woman rescued after her leg became stuck between rocks in Buxton
UMaine athletic director Ken Ralph leaving for Division III school