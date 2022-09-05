Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the low 70s to low 60s from the north to south with sunshine sunshine and rain expected. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Another 190 COVID-19 cases were reported across the state on Saturday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Another Mainer has died, bringing the statewide death toll to 2,513. Check out our tracker for more information.
Hermon fire chief to retire after nearly 50 years of saving people, pets and wedding albums
After six years as Hermon’s fire chief, Frank Roma is ready to take them off at the end of September and turn leadership duties over to his assistant chief, Cody Sullivan.
More freight trains are rolling through Maine as cargo ship traffic ramps up in New Brunswick
Freight trains are brightening the economic prospects in rural Maine, as major cargo ports across the country struggle with ship backlogs.
ALSO: Reinvigorating rail routes in rural areas could bring job opportunities that have long been missing from towns that once relied on rail lines.
Bess the Book Bus delivers free books for Maine kids during cross-country trip
The Tampa-based book bus has been delivering free books to children, schools and libraries in Maine since 2010.
The obstacles a 13-hour hotel train from Montreal to Boston faces in Maine
Standard passenger rail and commuter trains are largely at the center of railroad infrastructure conversations in Maine.
An Aroostook cat rescue will tackle vet shortage with regional clinic
Halfway Home will offer those and other services to all Aroostook cat owners and animal shelters in hopes of preventing people from having to travel to downstate clinics.
Company tied to failed Katahdin-region investor pulls out of leading trash plant’s restart
CS Solutions, which has been embroiled in investment issues for decades, has pulled out of plans to operate the Hampden facility.
The coming tax debate between Janet Mills and Paul LePage
Former Gov. Paul LePage came into office after the Great Recession by pushing a massive income tax cut, while Gov. Janet Mills warned her party early on that she was not interested in tax hikes.
Sherman man allegedly threatened to shoot health care worker over COVID vaccine exemption
Josiah Walker, 19, threatened to shoot a health care worker in the head after she told him she could not exempt him from a COVID-19 vaccine.
