Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the low 70s to low 60s from the north to south with sunshine sunshine and rain expected. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 190 COVID-19 cases were reported across the state on Saturday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Another Mainer has died, bringing the statewide death toll to 2,513. Check out our tracker for more information.

After six years as Hermon’s fire chief, Frank Roma is ready to take them off at the end of September and turn leadership duties over to his assistant chief, Cody Sullivan.

Freight trains are brightening the economic prospects in rural Maine, as major cargo ports across the country struggle with ship backlogs.

ALSO: Reinvigorating rail routes in rural areas could bring job opportunities that have long been missing from towns that once relied on rail lines.

The Tampa-based book bus has been delivering free books to children, schools and libraries in Maine since 2010.

Standard passenger rail and commuter trains are largely at the center of railroad infrastructure conversations in Maine.

Halfway Home will offer those and other services to all Aroostook cat owners and animal shelters in hopes of preventing people from having to travel to downstate clinics.

CS Solutions, which has been embroiled in investment issues for decades, has pulled out of plans to operate the Hampden facility.

Former Gov. Paul LePage came into office after the Great Recession by pushing a massive income tax cut, while Gov. Janet Mills warned her party early on that she was not interested in tax hikes.

Josiah Walker, 19, threatened to shoot a health care worker in the head after she told him she could not exempt him from a COVID-19 vaccine.

