Today is Tuesday. Patchy fog throughout the morning is expected to give way to temperatures in the mid to high 60s from north to south, with partly sunny skies throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will release the latest COVID-19 data by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.

Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Monday to expand use of its updated COVID-19 booster shot to children ages 5 to 11.

The Canadian government announced Monday it will no longer require people to wear masks on planes to guard against COVID-19. Government officials also confirmed Canada is dropping the vaccine requirement for people entering the country at the end of the month.

Maine’s Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday it’s expanding access to COVID-19 tests. Residents can order a free pack of five COVID tests every month through the website AccessCovidTests.org.

We took a look at some of the key debate themes from 2018 and how some will carry through to this election.

Christian MilNeil is accused of vandalism at an affordable housing complex for which the Portland Housing Authority is partially responsible.

The economy is the top issue on Republican voters’ minds this election cycle, taking precedent over “threats to democracy” and abortion.

At the weigh station at the S.W. Collins lumber yard in Fort Kent, three different hunting parties pulled in within minutes of one another this morning.

Squirrel-related power disruptions, like in Bangor on Sunday, are not unusual this time of year, and there are likely more to come.

“There won’t be any bear meat in the freezer for me this winter, but enjoying a day in the woods was rewarding and fun.”

These private schools are known as town academies, and their history runs parallel with the development of Maine as a state with its own educational system.

Deb Paradis’ barbershop has become more about bringing the community together and celebrating their shared history.

To entice people out on the historically slowest days of the week, the Crumpet is set to open early next month.

Along with the basketball facility, one of the initiatives’ other major projects includes an upgrade to the Alfond Arena, which was built in 1976.

In other Maine news …

Man who died in weekend Maine Turnpike crash identified

The 150th Cumberland Fair is underway

Bowdoinham man awarded $5M after misdiagnosis at hospital clinic

Moose spotted on State Street in Bangor

Skowhegan is launching a business lab and pitch competition

UMaine women’s soccer coach returning after breaking 5 ribs in bike crash

Man sentenced to 11 years in Maine sex case allegedly threatened to kill judge

Abandoned vehicle in Maine may be connected to missing 6-year-old from Miami, police say

Man accused of hitting Maine deputy with car door, driving off

Inmate at Penobscot County Jail dies