Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the 60s with sunny skies throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will release the latest COVID-19 data by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.
The wealthy owners of a private Maine island fighting development and tax bills
The souring relationship between seasonal Roque Island residents and the town of Jonesport could have far-reaching economic consequences.
Janet Mills’ reversal stifles gun control debate with Paul LePage
Gov. Janet Mills has recently come out against magazine limits and a red-flag law.
Lies and embellishments in the Paul LePage and Janet Mills ad wars
Here’s a rundown of how well the ads run by Gov. Janet Mills and Paul LePage fare when held up to the facts.
Bangor looks to ‘tiny homes’ as a way to add more affordable housing
Tiny homes are manufactured houses that are 400 square feet in area or less, and can be placed on lots or hosted on mobile platforms.
A popular Orono coffee shop has completed its expansion to downtown Bangor
The new location has a full kitchen space, allowing the Nest cafe to offer healthy meal options along with its coffee shop staples.
Judge OKs plan for Orrington chemical plant owner to pay nearly $200M for Penobscot River cleanup
The settlement is the result of a court case brought in 2000 against the owners of the HoltraChem Manufacturing plant.
Soupman charity’s founder allegedly took more than $6K from nonprofit
Support the Soupman was known for driving a red bus throughout New England to serve soup and drop off supplies for homeless folks.
Lamoine slaying victim had signs claiming he was running for Hancock County sheriff
Records show Neil Salisbury was adamant about his rights, which he felt were infringed upon by everyday governmental operations.
Murder trial of Stockton Springs mother on hold after prosecutor tests positive for COVID-19
Superior Court Justice Robert Murray sent jurors home for the rest of week after prosecutor Leane Zainea tested positive for COVID-19.
Bird flu is driving egg prices higher
A dozen large eggs can range in price anywhere from $3.99 to nearly $5, depending on where you’re shopping.
Presque Isle is getting its 1st barbecue restaurant later this fall
Ferris BBQ will serve smoked-on-site barbecue and smoked food, along with an assortment of Maine-sourced food and beverages.
That’s no ladybug invading your house
Unlike ladybugs, Asian lady beetles are considered a true pest, and love to congregate in great numbers in warm, reflective areas.
The major error we made on our bird hunting trip to Maine’s North Woods
A handful of hunting buddies headed north on the Golden Road on a bird hunt for grouse, but they didn’t encounter the bounty they expected.
My 1st trip to Quebec since the pandemic included biking the historic city’s scenic trails
A scenic trail adjacent to the St. Lawrence River offers outstanding views of the prominent cliffs for which Quebec City is famous.
In other Maine news …
Heavy rains expected to bring down fall foliage at the end of the week
Early absentee voting has begun in Maine
Jared Golden’s hard path to reelection in Maine’s 2nd District
For Bar Harbor, the cruise ship debate comes to a head this fall
Janet Mills provides $100,000 to fight federal ruling on lobster restrictions
Fishermen hire Bush-era official in challenge to whale laws
Woman allegedly stole $423K from her Westbrook employer
FedEx truck lands on top of pickup in Maine
State visitors center demolished in Houlton
South Portland could join handful of Maine cities with flavored tobacco bans
Casco Bay High School teacher named Maine’s 2023 Teacher of the Year
Brewer and Brunswick girls soccer teams battle to 0-0 overtime tie
A Mt. View junior has scored 23 touchdowns this fall. And he plays soccer, too.
The Bangor girls soccer team went 250 minutes without a goal during winless streak