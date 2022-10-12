Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the 60s with sunny skies throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will release the latest COVID-19 data by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.

The souring relationship between seasonal Roque Island residents and the town of Jonesport could have far-reaching economic consequences.

Gov. Janet Mills has recently come out against magazine limits and a red-flag law.

Here’s a rundown of how well the ads run by Gov. Janet Mills and Paul LePage fare when held up to the facts.

Tiny homes are manufactured houses that are 400 square feet in area or less, and can be placed on lots or hosted on mobile platforms.

The new location has a full kitchen space, allowing the Nest cafe to offer healthy meal options along with its coffee shop staples.

The settlement is the result of a court case brought in 2000 against the owners of the HoltraChem Manufacturing plant.

Support the Soupman was known for driving a red bus throughout New England to serve soup and drop off supplies for homeless folks.

Records show Neil Salisbury was adamant about his rights, which he felt were infringed upon by everyday governmental operations.

Superior Court Justice Robert Murray sent jurors home for the rest of week after prosecutor Leane Zainea tested positive for COVID-19.

A dozen large eggs can range in price anywhere from $3.99 to nearly $5, depending on where you’re shopping.

Ferris BBQ will serve smoked-on-site barbecue and smoked food, along with an assortment of Maine-sourced food and beverages.

Unlike ladybugs, Asian lady beetles are considered a true pest, and love to congregate in great numbers in warm, reflective areas.

A handful of hunting buddies headed north on the Golden Road on a bird hunt for grouse, but they didn’t encounter the bounty they expected.

A scenic trail adjacent to the St. Lawrence River offers outstanding views of the prominent cliffs for which Quebec City is famous.

