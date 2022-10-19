Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the high 50s to low 60s, with rain eventually giving way to sunshine across parts of Maine. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Two more Mainers have died and another 572 coronavirus cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll stands at 2,627 as of Tuesday morning. Check out our tracker for more information.

Too many Mainers are unable to participate fully in the economy and numerous jobs lack basic protections for workers.

The former governor is advertising a plan to expand the number of doctors in the state — but a similar plan has already been underway for years.

We want to hear from you the questions that should make an appearance at the next debate.

The National Border Patrol Council’s endorsement came three weeks from Election Day in what is expected to a toss-up election in Maine’s 2nd District.

Polarization has been crowding out independents and only three currently serve in the Maine Legislature.

The disagreement over Portland’s referendum is being spurred by disagreements within the Democratic Party, rather than partisan politics.

The Bangor YMCA will have more space to serve its expanding membership base.

In recent years, the low granite wall around the Thomas Hill House has become a popular hangout spot, with crowds of people regularly gathered.

A jury on Tuesday found Jessica Trefethen, 36, guilty of killing her 3-year-old son in June last year. She has not yet been sentenced.

The agreement designates the hospital entrance near the house of Jane and Samuel Nesbitt for emergency use only.

The Belfast Harbor Walk project has been underway since 2010. It’s expected to be completed sometime in November.

The commissioners said that the reason for the broadband rejection was to help Piscataquis focus on cost-effective strategies.

In this first week in October, 958 of 1,580 hunters were able to fill their tag — a slight increase over the same week in 2021.

