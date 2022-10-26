Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the 60s with rain throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Three more Mainers have died and another 489 coronavirus cases reported across the state since the weekend, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,638 as of Tuesday morning. Check out our tracker for more information.
Maine’s two largest health systems are experiencing a surge in hospitalizations linked to both COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses, including an uptick in RSV cases among young children.
Maine town known for retail shops wants to refocus on its residents
As the home of L.L. Bean’s flagship store, Freeport is a haven for shoppers. But the town wants to focus more on its residents’ needs.
Bangor residents want a court to overrule city’s approval of 30-duplex subdivision
They alleged that the Planning Board’s decision was “arbitrary,” “capricious,” “contrary to law” and made without evidence.
UMaine history professor Ngo Vinh Long, outspoken Vietnam War opponent, has died
Gasoline bombs were once thrown at Ngo Vinh Long over his vigorous opposition to the Vietnam War.
Bangor-based Guard unit will deploy to Middle East next year
Thirty-six soldiers with the Army National Guard’s 3rd Battalion, 142nd Aviation Regiment will provide air support for a year.
Carmel school stops using water for drinking after finding high PFAS levels
Caravel Middle School in Carmel is looking into remediation options after its drinking water was found to contain toxic PFAS chemicals.
PLUS: Maine’s congressional delegation is proposing legislation that would authorize federal grants to states where farms have been contaminated with PFAS.
Fact-checking 4 major claims from our Janet Mills-Paul LePage debate
Monday’s debate featured false claims on drugs, education and economic issues from former Gov. Paul LePage and a bit of a dated approach from Gov. Janet Mills.
Paul LePage’s curveballs and Janet Mills’ look back define 2nd TV debate
Paul LePage remained full of surprises during his second televised debate with Gov. Janet Mills on Monday night.
A demonologist is coming to Aroostook to banish a curse
After an Aroostook County resident complained of a curse, Chris DeFlorio knew he had to step in and help.
Acadia National Park had record visitors in September
Visits to Acadia National Park were up 4.5 percent in September, from 667,000 in 2021 to 697,000 this year.
Closed Deer Isle nursing home wants to become a residential care facility
The Island Nursing Home is hoping to reopen its doors as a 32-bed residential care facility with up to 20 employees.
Maine teen shoots once-in-a-lifetime buck
Even though Preston Roy of Albion didn’t get an early start on his deer hunt this year, his luck held out enough to harvest a 10-point buck.
Why scientists are putting hawks inside cans
The Cape May Raptor Banding Project monitors migrating hawks and other raptors, investigating their movements and causes of death.
UMaine women’s hockey climbs national rankings after defeating No. 3 team
The University of Maine Black Bears are now 3-1 in Hockey East, 5-4 overall and 11th among 42 Division 1 teams in the Pairwise Rankings.
In other Maine news …
Man sets himself on fire outside Poland gas station
19-year-old killed in North Berwick crash
Car crashes into Cumberland County pond
Caribou council to take action against alleged ‘drug house’
Man suspected of setting more than 20 fires in Maine
Old Orchard Beach fisherman suing boat owner over shark catching
Former Portsmouth Naval Shipyard sailor sentenced to 5 years in prison for sexually abusing minor
Missing teen girl from Morrill found safe
New York Giants sign former UMaine receiver Andre Miller to practice squad
Bangor shuts out Oxford Hills in A North girls soccer quarterfinal
Defending 2-time Class B North champ Hermon tops John Bapst in girls soccer quarterfinal
2nd-half surge lifts Houlton past Dexter in girls C quarterfinal
Central Aroostook girls upset Hodgdon in double OT
Undefeated Wisdom/Van Buren girls advance to Class D semifinals