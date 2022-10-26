Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the 60s with rain throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Three more Mainers have died and another 489 coronavirus cases reported across the state since the weekend, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,638 as of Tuesday morning. Check out our tracker for more information.

Maine’s two largest health systems are experiencing a surge in hospitalizations linked to both COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses, including an uptick in RSV cases among young children.

As the home of L.L. Bean’s flagship store, Freeport is a haven for shoppers. But the town wants to focus more on its residents’ needs.

They alleged that the Planning Board’s decision was “arbitrary,” “capricious,” “contrary to law” and made without evidence.

Gasoline bombs were once thrown at Ngo Vinh Long over his vigorous opposition to the Vietnam War.

Thirty-six soldiers with the Army National Guard’s 3rd Battalion, 142nd Aviation Regiment will provide air support for a year.

Caravel Middle School in Carmel is looking into remediation options after its drinking water was found to contain toxic PFAS chemicals.

PLUS: Maine’s congressional delegation is proposing legislation that would authorize federal grants to states where farms have been contaminated with PFAS.

Monday’s debate featured false claims on drugs, education and economic issues from former Gov. Paul LePage and a bit of a dated approach from Gov. Janet Mills.

Paul LePage remained full of surprises during his second televised debate with Gov. Janet Mills on Monday night.

After an Aroostook County resident complained of a curse, Chris DeFlorio knew he had to step in and help.

Visits to Acadia National Park were up 4.5 percent in September, from 667,000 in 2021 to 697,000 this year.

The Island Nursing Home is hoping to reopen its doors as a 32-bed residential care facility with up to 20 employees.

Even though Preston Roy of Albion didn’t get an early start on his deer hunt this year, his luck held out enough to harvest a 10-point buck.

The Cape May Raptor Banding Project monitors migrating hawks and other raptors, investigating their movements and causes of death.

The University of Maine Black Bears are now 3-1 in Hockey East, 5-4 overall and 11th among 42 Division 1 teams in the Pairwise Rankings.

In other Maine news …

Man sets himself on fire outside Poland gas station

19-year-old killed in North Berwick crash

Car crashes into Cumberland County pond

Caribou council to take action against alleged ‘drug house’

Man suspected of setting more than 20 fires in Maine

Old Orchard Beach fisherman suing boat owner over shark catching

Former Portsmouth Naval Shipyard sailor sentenced to 5 years in prison for sexually abusing minor

Missing teen girl from Morrill found safe

New York Giants sign former UMaine receiver Andre Miller to practice squad

Bangor shuts out Oxford Hills in A North girls soccer quarterfinal

Defending 2-time Class B North champ Hermon tops John Bapst in girls soccer quarterfinal

2nd-half surge lifts Houlton past Dexter in girls C quarterfinal

Central Aroostook girls upset Hodgdon in double OT

Undefeated Wisdom/Van Buren girls advance to Class D semifinals