Temperatures will be in the high 20s to mid-30s from north to south, with sunny skies giving way to clouds and a chance for scattered snow showers up north.

Another Mainer has died and 127 more coronavirus cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,718 as of Saturday morning. Check out our tracker for more information.

The tradition of concession calls has been waning due to growing partisanship and distrust in vote tallying, particularly among Republicans.

PLUS: Recounts are being scheduled for an Auburn-area Senate district and Auburn and Windham house districts.

In a wide-ranging interview, Susan Collins discussed abortion, the election outcome and what she hopes to accomplish the next two years.

PLUS: Even with their threadbare House majority, Republicans doubled down on using their new power next year to investigate Hunter Biden, and his father’s administration. Meanwhile, Republican operatives are warning Trump critics that the only way to defeat him in 2024 is to rally behind a small group of alternatives.

James Confalone, who has owned the property near Moosehead Lake since 1995, said he was blindsided by the decision.

The “RN-to-BSN” program at Husson is designed for students who hold nursing credentials and want to earn a bachelor’s degree.

A family of nine Syrian refugees are expected to be resettled in Bangor’s Little City sometime next month.

Even students as young as 11 are highly aware of the mental and physical tolls that a school shooting can have on a community.

The stakes for the siting of solar farms are increasing given Maine’s move toward carbon neutrality and booming development.

As the state grapples with the presence of PFAS, researchers are constantly searching for ways to mitigate the contamination.

Known as a mortgage buydown, it typically involves a cash payment from the seller that lowers the borrower’s interest rate.

Amid shrinking daylight hours, falling daily temperatures and frigid November rains, the Portland artist was in a race against the calendar to finish the mural.

Holiday wreaths are the latest item to be affected by this fall’s unusual weather, with the harvest season delayed by at least a week.

Think of this as firewood 101.

Pedestrian seriously injured after she’s struck by car in Newburgh

Man driving through Caribou hospitalized after ice smashes through windshield

16-year-old dies in Belgrade ATV crash

Old Town mother to serve 19 years for 3-year-old daughter’s overdose death

Cornish standoff suspect reportedly stabbed police dog

Missing Saco woman found safe

Baileyville millworkers call for higher wages to keep up with inflation

Court allows feds 2 more years to complete right whale protections opposed by lobstermen

Foxcroft defeats Lisbon to claim 2nd consecutive Class D football championship

Leavitt continues undefeated streak to claim Class C football title over Medomak

Bangor track star Anna Connors commits to UConn

Former Hampden Academy star becomes fastest Husson woman to reach 1,000-point mark

UMaine football ends forgettable season in OT loss to UNH

Yale builds big lead and holds off UMaine women for basketball win

UMaine men’s basketball topples Columbia for its 3rd win of the season