Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the high 20s to mid-30s from north to south, with sunny skies giving way to clouds and a chance for scattered snow showers up north. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another Mainer has died and 127 more coronavirus cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,718 as of Saturday morning. Check out our tracker for more information.
Maine’s biggest Republicans haven’t called their opponents to concede
The tradition of concession calls has been waning due to growing partisanship and distrust in vote tallying, particularly among Republicans.
PLUS: Recounts are being scheduled for an Auburn-area Senate district and Auburn and Windham house districts.
Susan Collins says most Americans support ‘reasonable’ abortion restrictions
In a wide-ranging interview, Susan Collins discussed abortion, the election outcome and what she hopes to accomplish the next two years.
PLUS: Even with their threadbare House majority, Republicans doubled down on using their new power next year to investigate Hunter Biden, and his father’s administration. Meanwhile, Republican operatives are warning Trump critics that the only way to defeat him in 2024 is to rally behind a small group of alternatives.
Property owner blames Moosehead resort demise on lack of money
James Confalone, who has owned the property near Moosehead Lake since 1995, said he was blindsided by the decision.
New Husson program aims to help alleviate Maine nursing shortage
The “RN-to-BSN” program at Husson is designed for students who hold nursing credentials and want to earn a bachelor’s degree.
Bangor expects to welcome up to 50 refugees over the next 10 months
A family of nine Syrian refugees are expected to be resettled in Bangor’s Little City sometime next month.
Maine students live in constant fear of the next school shooting
Even students as young as 11 are highly aware of the mental and physical tolls that a school shooting can have on a community.
As solar booms in Maine, unease grows about loss of forest
The stakes for the siting of solar farms are increasing given Maine’s move toward carbon neutrality and booming development.
How can Maine address PFAS challenges? Researchers discuss what’s needed next
As the state grapples with the presence of PFAS, researchers are constantly searching for ways to mitigate the contamination.
Little-known mortgage could make homebuying more affordable
Known as a mortgage buydown, it typically involves a cash payment from the seller that lowers the borrower’s interest rate.
How a Maine artist painted a 3-story mural before winter set in
Amid shrinking daylight hours, falling daily temperatures and frigid November rains, the Portland artist was in a race against the calendar to finish the mural.
Maine’s warm fall has put holiday wreath-making season behind schedule
Holiday wreaths are the latest item to be affected by this fall’s unusual weather, with the harvest season delayed by at least a week.
What you need to know before heating your home with firewood this winter
Think of this as firewood 101.
In other Maine news …
Pedestrian seriously injured after she’s struck by car in Newburgh
Man driving through Caribou hospitalized after ice smashes through windshield
16-year-old dies in Belgrade ATV crash
Old Town mother to serve 19 years for 3-year-old daughter’s overdose death
Cornish standoff suspect reportedly stabbed police dog
Baileyville millworkers call for higher wages to keep up with inflation
Court allows feds 2 more years to complete right whale protections opposed by lobstermen
Foxcroft defeats Lisbon to claim 2nd consecutive Class D football championship
Leavitt continues undefeated streak to claim Class C football title over Medomak
Bangor track star Anna Connors commits to UConn
Former Hampden Academy star becomes fastest Husson woman to reach 1,000-point mark
UMaine football ends forgettable season in OT loss to UNH
Yale builds big lead and holds off UMaine women for basketball win
UMaine men’s basketball topples Columbia for its 3rd win of the season