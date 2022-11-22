Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the high 20s to low 40s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will release the latest COVID-19 data by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.
Why fewer people these days have Maine accents
You really have to go searching to find a proper Maine accent these days.
Susan Collins’ strange place in Maine Republican politics
Maine Republicans have followed Paul LePage’s lead over Susan Collins in the past decade. That doesn’t seem likely to change now.
PLUS: During a heated Senate GOP lunch at the Capitol last week, Susan Collins questioned Florida U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s management of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.
Maine surgeon steps down from leadership roles after sex discrimination complaints
Dr. Ian Reight will no longer serve on MaineGeneral’s board of directors.
Behind the $4.4B plan to make cleaner jet fuel in Aroostook County
The facility could come with promises from large airlines to buy the cleaner fuel even before the technology has been tested at scale.
Popular Aroostook County pub is closing its doors after 15 years
Owner Deborah Gustin said health problems have made it hard to keep the Irish Setter Pub running.
Greenville community disappointed in ski resort plans falling apart
The decision to halt the project surprised some residents because the developer secured a state permit just two months ago.
A small Maine town investigates how ‘forever chemicals’ got into its school water
Surry partnered with the Shaw Institute for the work because town officials have prioritized the community’s water quality.
District attorney joins sexual harassment lawsuit against suspended Bangor judge
Natasha Irving claims that Charles F. Budd Jr. sexually propositioned her within minutes of being introduced to him at a July conference.
UMaine unveils 3D-printed home to help solve affordable housing crisis
Engineers at the University of Maine have created the first 3D-printed house that is completely derived from waste woods.
The 1st Bangor waterfront concert announced for 2023 is a major country artist
The multi-platinum singer and boundary-breaking country star Kane Brown will perform at the waterfront next June.
3 Portland authors share different sides of the Maine experience
The books by the first-time authors are all vastly different but shed light on their unique Maine experiences.
Analysis: Close losses defined UMaine football’s frustrating season
The UMaine football team’s heartbreaking 42-41 overtime loss to New Hampshire on Saturday was a microcosm of the Black Bears’ season.
What is on the deer’s head in this Maine trail camera photo?
Today’s trail camera offering shows, once again, that you really can’t imagine all the crazy things that might be going on in the Maine woods.
Maine hunter bagged a 202-pound buck in his backyard
For Sam Chaplin, it’s not about the thrill of the hunt or getting a deer trophy, but procuring his own meat.
Late-season deer hunting depression is getting me down again
“Here we are in the last week of Maine’s firearms season, and I have yet to come across a good shot opportunity on a deer.”
Portland congregation faces its bloody history
Mainers confront a genocide that still remains overlooked
Suspected bombs found during Cherryfield homicide probe
Corinna father whose daughter overdosed to serve 2 years in prison
Maine veteran and his transgender daughter sue Department of Defense for denying her treatment
Adrianna Smith’s 20 points lead UMaine women’s basketball past Northeastern
UMaine hockey’s leading shot-blocker is a 5-foot-9 defenseman from New Jersey