Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the high 20s to low 40s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will release the latest COVID-19 data by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.

You really have to go searching to find a proper Maine accent these days.

Maine Republicans have followed Paul LePage’s lead over Susan Collins in the past decade. That doesn’t seem likely to change now.

PLUS: During a heated Senate GOP lunch at the Capitol last week, Susan Collins questioned Florida U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s management of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

Dr. Ian Reight will no longer serve on MaineGeneral’s board of directors.

The facility could come with promises from large airlines to buy the cleaner fuel even before the technology has been tested at scale.

Owner Deborah Gustin said health problems have made it hard to keep the Irish Setter Pub running.

The decision to halt the project surprised some residents because the developer secured a state permit just two months ago.

Surry partnered with the Shaw Institute for the work because town officials have prioritized the community’s water quality.

Natasha Irving claims that Charles F. Budd Jr. sexually propositioned her within minutes of being introduced to him at a July conference.

Engineers at the University of Maine have created the first 3D-printed house that is completely derived from waste woods.

The multi-platinum singer and boundary-breaking country star Kane Brown will perform at the waterfront next June.

The books by the first-time authors are all vastly different but shed light on their unique Maine experiences.

The UMaine football team’s heartbreaking 42-41 overtime loss to New Hampshire on Saturday was a microcosm of the Black Bears’ season.

Today’s trail camera offering shows, once again, that you really can’t imagine all the crazy things that might be going on in the Maine woods.

For Sam Chaplin, it’s not about the thrill of the hunt or getting a deer trophy, but procuring his own meat.

“Here we are in the last week of Maine’s firearms season, and I have yet to come across a good shot opportunity on a deer.”

Portland congregation faces its bloody history

Mainers confront a genocide that still remains overlooked

Suspected bombs found during Cherryfield homicide probe

Corinna father whose daughter overdosed to serve 2 years in prison

Maine veteran and his transgender daughter sue Department of Defense for denying her treatment

Adrianna Smith’s 20 points lead UMaine women’s basketball past Northeastern

UMaine hockey’s leading shot-blocker is a 5-foot-9 defenseman from New Jersey