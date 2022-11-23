Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the high 20s to mid-40s from north to south, with partly or mostly sunny skies across much of the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another 234 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state since the weekend, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported Tuesday, leaving the statewide death toll at 2,718. Check out our tracker for more information.
How Maine’s new progressive leader will deal with Janet Mills
Incoming Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross could bring surprises as one of the most progressive members in the Maine House.
Maine GOP says big election losses were out of its control
The party is still attempting to “understand what happened” on Nov. 8, after a handful of top Republican candidates lost their bids for office.
How Maine’s new top lawmakers stand out from the rest
Republican Billy Bob Faulkingham is clearly the biggest wild card to become a legislative leader this time around.
The new $45M school in Sullivan doesn’t have a working sprinkler system
The Sumner middle and high school is relying on fire watchers to maintain safety.
Valentine Footwear in downtown Bangor to close in early 2023
Owner Summer Allen, who has been outfitting Maine women’s feet with stylish footwear for 11 years, is ready for a change of pace.
Iconic Houlton restaurant to reopen under new ownership
The Elm Tree Diner has been a staple in The County for the better part of seven decades.
Long-closed Portland club still draws loyal dancers for reunions
Zootz was a longtime staple of Portland’s nightlife in the 1990s.
New plan would turn former Millinocket paper mill site into a biomass facility
Our Katahdin, the nonprofit group that owns the former mill site, announced plans for a pellet mill that could be operational by 2026.
Scrap metal company wants Bucksport to reopen landfill at former mill
The proposal could bring in more than $3 million to Bucksport’s coffers, according to town estimates.
Penobscot County organizations can apply for $900,000 in COVID relief funds
The money will be used for grants between $5,000 and $50,000, with some limitations for organizations that have already received ARPA funds.
Relive the fall high school sports playoff season with these stunning photos
The 2022 fall high school sports season is over, but the memories live on in these playoff photos.
How to safely cook and store your Thanksgiving meal
Your ideal Thanksgiving meal should leave your guests dozing off with tight waistbands, not rushing to the bathroom with food poisoning.
What happens if 2 hunters both shoot the same deer?
Sometimes fellow hunters end up shooting at the same deer — but who gets it comes down to who fired the fatal shot.
Eric Brakey wins Maine Senate race after recount
Recounts for 2 Maine legislative races finalized
This year’s holiday tree goes up in downtown Bangor
Man charged with attempted murder in connection with Allagash shooting
3 men arrested on charges of fentanyl trafficking in Sullivan
Chipotle claims Augusta store closed due to business failure, not union activities
Ellsworth gives compost company 90 days to reduce offending odors
Maine close to inking land use agreement for rural north
Whole Foods will stop buying Maine lobster