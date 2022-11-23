Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the high 20s to mid-40s from north to south, with partly or mostly sunny skies across much of the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 234 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state since the weekend, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported Tuesday, leaving the statewide death toll at 2,718. Check out our tracker for more information.

Incoming Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross could bring surprises as one of the most progressive members in the Maine House.

The party is still attempting to “understand what happened” on Nov. 8, after a handful of top Republican candidates lost their bids for office.

Republican Billy Bob Faulkingham is clearly the biggest wild card to become a legislative leader this time around.

The Sumner middle and high school is relying on fire watchers to maintain safety.

Owner Summer Allen, who has been outfitting Maine women’s feet with stylish footwear for 11 years, is ready for a change of pace.

The Elm Tree Diner has been a staple in The County for the better part of seven decades.

Zootz was a longtime staple of Portland’s nightlife in the 1990s.

Our Katahdin, the nonprofit group that owns the former mill site, announced plans for a pellet mill that could be operational by 2026.

The proposal could bring in more than $3 million to Bucksport’s coffers, according to town estimates.

The money will be used for grants between $5,000 and $50,000, with some limitations for organizations that have already received ARPA funds.

The 2022 fall high school sports season is over, but the memories live on in these playoff photos.

Your ideal Thanksgiving meal should leave your guests dozing off with tight waistbands, not rushing to the bathroom with food poisoning.

Sometimes fellow hunters end up shooting at the same deer — but who gets it comes down to who fired the fatal shot.

In other Maine news …

Eric Brakey wins Maine Senate race after recount

Recounts for 2 Maine legislative races finalized

This year’s holiday tree goes up in downtown Bangor

Man charged with attempted murder in connection with Allagash shooting

3 men arrested on charges of fentanyl trafficking in Sullivan

A Portland man is missing

Chipotle claims Augusta store closed due to business failure, not union activities

Ellsworth gives compost company 90 days to reduce offending odors

Maine close to inking land use agreement for rural north

Whole Foods will stop buying Maine lobster

Plan to build tiny home village in Lewiston-Auburn in limbo