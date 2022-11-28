Today is Monday. Temperatures will be mid-30s to high 40s from north to south, with early morning showers giving way to snow in the north and partly or mostly sunny skies down south. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Here's what we're talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will release the latest COVID-19 data by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.
Maine Democrats will take on Janet Mills in uphill gun control push
Maine stands out for being a Democratic-controlled state that retains loose gun laws, and gun-control measures typically fail to gain traction.
Caribou leaders say this 1970s law is stunting housing development
A decades-old law targeting urban sprawl in southern Maine is having unforeseen impact in The County.
Judge who ruled in high profile Maine cases retires
Superior Court Justice William Anderson, who presided most often in Bangor and Dover-Foxcroft, retired Wednesday.
Glitch allowed UMA students to change grades and view confidential information
Approximately 242 student accounts briefly gained access to the administrative controls of a university website.
Robots are handwriting notes for Maine businesses
The robot-written cards mimic human handwriting, and let businesses send more personalized messages to lots of customers at the same time.
A shuttered nursing home is raising $3M to reopen
The plan to reopen the Island Nursing Home in Deer Isle hinges on a plan to raise $3 million over the next couple of months.
Farm-to-table brewery that opened during pandemic is now a popular hangout spot in Pittsfield
Outland Farm Brewery, opened by Heather and Mike Holland in April 2020, has brought a modern flair to Pittsfield.
Maine Christmas tree farm with a special family story gets boost from local pitch contest
The Christmas tree farm in Cornville recently gained a wreath-making machine and a mechanical tree shaker in a local competition.
A new ice skating rink will overlook a picturesque Maine harbor
After nearly 30 years, Searsport is bringing back a public ice skating rink to Mossman Park in a bid to get more people outside this winter.
Social media group in Maine is refusing to publish snowy owl photos
Simply put, too much attention from people can stress snowy owls out, posing a serious threat to their health.
Got your deer yet? These historic Maine hunters did.
Maine hunters have been out in the field for generations, harvesting moose, deer and even caribou to put food on their tables.
Ellsworth hunter shakes off disappointment to harvest 2 nice deer
Chris Ramsdell missed out on a piebald doe, but was able to bring home a 130-pound doe and a 7-point buck at the end of his hunting trip.
This Down East island preserve features a stunning walk along the shore
Great Wass Island projects farther out to sea than any other land mass in eastern Maine, and is home to a variety of rare plants.
Former Bangor superintendent Betsy Webb dies
Body washes ashore on Sears Island
Maine police dog stabbed during standoff almost ready to return to duty
Man arrested after allegedly stealing Augusta police cruiser
Madison woman dies in multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Waterville
Multiple crashes reported in New Sharon due to icy conditions
Politicians, environmentalists again at odds over Whole Foods decision to pull lobster
Mills administration will release plans for more heating assistance
Susan Collins anticipates Senate vote on same-sex marriage legislation this week
Open border and high gas prices boost tourism in Aroostook
Pertussis rates plummet in Maine amid precautions, new law
Orono’s Ruth White finishes 4th in Champs Northeastern Regional
Penobscot Pioneers girls high school hockey team debuts with 12-0 win
UMaine men’s basketball falls to Brown on the road
Kansas women pull away from UMaine in California basketball tournament
Sera Hodgson leads UMaine women’s basketball in win over Niagara
UMaine men’s hockey dominates American International College