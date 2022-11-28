Today is Monday. Temperatures will be mid-30s to high 40s from north to south, with early morning showers giving way to snow in the north and partly or mostly sunny skies down south. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will release the latest COVID-19 data by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.

Maine stands out for being a Democratic-controlled state that retains loose gun laws, and gun-control measures typically fail to gain traction.

A decades-old law targeting urban sprawl in southern Maine is having unforeseen impact in The County.

Superior Court Justice William Anderson, who presided most often in Bangor and Dover-Foxcroft, retired Wednesday.

Approximately 242 student accounts briefly gained access to the administrative controls of a university website.

The robot-written cards mimic human handwriting, and let businesses send more personalized messages to lots of customers at the same time.

The plan to reopen the Island Nursing Home in Deer Isle hinges on a plan to raise $3 million over the next couple of months.

Outland Farm Brewery, opened by Heather and Mike Holland in April 2020, has brought a modern flair to Pittsfield.

The Christmas tree farm in Cornville recently gained a wreath-making machine and a mechanical tree shaker in a local competition.

After nearly 30 years, Searsport is bringing back a public ice skating rink to Mossman Park in a bid to get more people outside this winter.

Simply put, too much attention from people can stress snowy owls out, posing a serious threat to their health.

Maine hunters have been out in the field for generations, harvesting moose, deer and even caribou to put food on their tables.

Chris Ramsdell missed out on a piebald doe, but was able to bring home a 130-pound doe and a 7-point buck at the end of his hunting trip.

Great Wass Island projects farther out to sea than any other land mass in eastern Maine, and is home to a variety of rare plants.

In other Maine news …

Former Bangor superintendent Betsy Webb dies

Body washes ashore on Sears Island

Maine police dog stabbed during standoff almost ready to return to duty

Man charged in Poland slaying

Man arrested after allegedly stealing Augusta police cruiser

Madison woman dies in multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Waterville

2 injured in Gray crash

Multiple crashes reported in New Sharon due to icy conditions

Politicians, environmentalists again at odds over Whole Foods decision to pull lobster

Mills administration will release plans for more heating assistance

Susan Collins anticipates Senate vote on same-sex marriage legislation this week

Open border and high gas prices boost tourism in Aroostook

Pertussis rates plummet in Maine amid precautions, new law

Orono’s Ruth White finishes 4th in Champs Northeastern Regional

Penobscot Pioneers girls high school hockey team debuts with 12-0 win

UMaine men’s basketball falls to Brown on the road

Kansas women pull away from UMaine in California basketball tournament

Sera Hodgson leads UMaine women’s basketball in win over Niagara

UMaine men’s hockey dominates American International College