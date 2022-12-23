Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the high 30s to high 40s from north to south, with a wintry mix, heavy rain and gusty winds across the state. That’s from a severe making its way into Maine today and lingering into Saturday. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Zachary Swain is suing the state over his treatment while he was incarcerated at the Maine State Prison between 2015 and 2022.

Solar power is more affordable than ever, but increased demand is stressing the grid across the state.

A spokesperson said the decision was made before a federal jury sided with a former manager in a discrimination lawsuit.

The rural telehealth services allows people who live in remote areas to consult doctors and health care providers hundred of miles away.

Dick Wolf is building on an 83-acre oceanfront property off Indian Point Road in Bar Harbor.

Captain’s Catch served traditional Down East fare since 2018 in the small coastal town, but now it needs a new owner.

Some are questioning Shawn Mitchell’s ability to lead the department, but town leaders said he was upfront about his criminal background and called him an asset.

The look and smell of Christmas trees bring a specific type of joy, but they’ve become harder for many to afford over the years.

The recently passed budget includes numerous items that will directly and indirectly help Maine tackle hot-topic issues.

The coordinated effort from Maine’s big-name politicians underscored the unity around the industry.

Her return to the lineup is good news for UMaine, which has lost five of its last six games and went 4-8 in its non-conference schedule.

Crows could get the advantages of crowds elsewhere. So why are they moving into town? BDN birding enthusiast Bob Duchesne explains.

In other Maine news …

Maine sees the season’s 1st child death from the flu

Body found near Airport Mall in Bangor

Man accused of robbing Bangor bank this week robbed a credit union in 2011

Bullets from Portland shooting hit room where infant slept

Couple allegedly rob 2 Aroostook County homes within an hour

New crime data collection system doesn’t reflect crime wave

Former contractors ordered to pay $740K to defrauded clients

Hallowell pub faces $17,000 fine for nearly 700 child labor law violations

Buxton has placed its police chief on paid leave

Maine humorist, author and radio host John McDonald dies at age 78

UMaine study probes whether lobster shells could protect potatoes from disease

Better forestry could boost carbon storage in New England by nearly half a billion tons

WATCH: Breaking down the stiffest competition in Maine high school basketball

Bangor girls basketball wins 4th straight game with triumph over Lawrence