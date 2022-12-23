Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the high 30s to high 40s from north to south, with a wintry mix, heavy rain and gusty winds across the state. That’s from a severe making its way into Maine today and lingering into Saturday. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Lawsuit says prison tortured Maine man with years of solitary confinement
Zachary Swain is suing the state over his treatment while he was incarcerated at the Maine State Prison between 2015 and 2022.
Some Maine homeowners denied solar because there’s no room left on grid
Solar power is more affordable than ever, but increased demand is stressing the grid across the state.
EMMC will close its primary care practice in Orono
A spokesperson said the decision was made before a federal jury sided with a former manager in a discrimination lawsuit.
Telehealth comes to 10 rural Maine libraries
The rural telehealth services allows people who live in remote areas to consult doctors and health care providers hundred of miles away.
Creator of ‘Law & Order’ is building second mansion on MDI
Dick Wolf is building on an 83-acre oceanfront property off Indian Point Road in Bar Harbor.
Castine is searching for someone to run its popular dockside eatery
Captain’s Catch served traditional Down East fare since 2018 in the small coastal town, but now it needs a new owner.
Man convicted of theft from NH fire department named chief in Brownville
Some are questioning Shawn Mitchell’s ability to lead the department, but town leaders said he was upfront about his criminal background and called him an asset.
Belfast Soup Kitchen is giving away free Christmas trees and wreaths this year
The look and smell of Christmas trees bring a specific type of joy, but they’ve become harder for many to afford over the years.
From lobster to big UMaine money, here’s what Maine gets in the federal budget bill
The recently passed budget includes numerous items that will directly and indirectly help Maine tackle hot-topic issues.
How a major deal shifts Maine’s political debate on lobstering
The coordinated effort from Maine’s big-name politicians underscored the unity around the industry.
UMaine women’s basketball guard Anne Simon returns after 8-game absence
Her return to the lineup is good news for UMaine, which has lost five of its last six games and went 4-8 in its non-conference schedule.
A giant murder of crows is gathering along the Kenduskeag Stream every night
Crows could get the advantages of crowds elsewhere. So why are they moving into town? BDN birding enthusiast Bob Duchesne explains.
Maine sees the season’s 1st child death from the flu
Body found near Airport Mall in Bangor
Man accused of robbing Bangor bank this week robbed a credit union in 2011
Bullets from Portland shooting hit room where infant slept
Couple allegedly rob 2 Aroostook County homes within an hour
New crime data collection system doesn’t reflect crime wave
Former contractors ordered to pay $740K to defrauded clients
Hallowell pub faces $17,000 fine for nearly 700 child labor law violations
Buxton has placed its police chief on paid leave
Maine humorist, author and radio host John McDonald dies at age 78
UMaine study probes whether lobster shells could protect potatoes from disease
Better forestry could boost carbon storage in New England by nearly half a billion tons
WATCH: Breaking down the stiffest competition in Maine high school basketball
Bangor girls basketball wins 4th straight game with triumph over Lawrence