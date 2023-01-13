Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.

Nirav Shah rose from relative obscurity as the bureaucratic head of Maine’s health agency to the face the state’s pandemic response. Now, he’s leaving the Maine CDC to take top role in U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Augusta police officer Sabastian Guptill is being questioned on a case of alleged mistaken identity invoking broader issues of police bias.

No further information about the ongoing investigation into Neil Salisbury’s death has been made public by state officials.

Residents were notified the building must be vacated by Friday morning.

A 3 p.m. Saturday service will be held by Faith Linking in Action, which is made up of Bangor area congregations and individuals.

The 35-year-old wastewater treatment plant is aging to the point of disrepair, according to Town Manager James Gilway.

The two campuses will face a $17 million budget deficit by the end of the academic year as enrollment remains at historic lows.

To meet growing demands, the Bangor region will need to add an average of 300 homes or rental units each year, according to a new study.

Negotiations with the one-building school district have hit a stopping point over the teachers’ proposal to raise wages inside the school.

Austin Ambush and Jamond DuBose join Joe Fagnano and Xavier Nurse as the players departing Orono for another destination.

“You always knew he would make deadline; the story would be factual, compelling, and complete; and he would never waste words.”

Which state is closest to Africa? Like most folks, I figured it must be Florida.

Wrong. It’s Maine.

Brewer boys basketball shuts down Nokomis to remain undefeated

2 dead in Bangor shooting

Brewer hockey star driving success of Penobscot Pioneers’ inaugural season

Warm weather is wreaking havoc on the Maine high school Nordic ski season

Maine MLK Day events include new interfaith church service in Bangor

Searsport is asking voters to approve new wastewater treatment plant

Mother of slain Edgecomb toddler withdraws request for protection order

3 political pressure points in Janet Mills’ $10.3 billion budget

Man identified nearly 23 years after he was found off Maine coast

Maine nursing home staff are slow to get latest COVID booster

Marden’s closes its 1st store after nearly 60 years of business

Medomak school reassessing student safety after receiving 2 threats in 30 days

Maine fugitive of justice arrested in Wells

Teacher’s planned Ellsworth waffle truck inspired by trip to Europe

More Maine kindergarteners are getting vaccinated, bucking national trend

Bangor man admits to burglaries and thefts at 8 Bangor businesses last March

Former middle school employee sentenced for child pornography possession

Chellie Pingree thinks investigations will send George Santos out of Congress

These beautiful white-tailed bucks seem to know they’re being watched