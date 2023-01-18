Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 30s to high 40s, with snow in the north and encroaching clouds throughout the rest of the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

“I’ve never met someone who understood me so well and I understood her. … Now all I want to do is talk to her.”

Maine already has a liberal set of abortion laws governed by a 1993 law that codified abortion rights, ensuring abortions until fetal viability.

Maine Republicans are making new arguments in their uphill quest for abortion restrictions.

There’s enough “now open” and “coming soon” Portland-area restaurant news to keep your taste buds on the edge of their seats until spring.

Aroostook is a prime spot for snowmobiling, ATVing and other seasonal activities, so hotel rooms tend to fill up quickly.

The near-scale version of the French masterpiece will be Richard Rhoda’s gift to the community.

This year will see up to three movies and/or TV series adaptations hit screens, with more planned for 2024.

Striper anglers are concerned a proposal before the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission could jeopardize their recreational fisheries.

The fisher is intent on making sure the family gets back in the den.

In other Maine news …

Man rescued after falling through ice in Down East bog

Target kidnapping suspect allegedly pulled woman by hair into U-Haul

Bangor man reportedly threatened others with gun over parking space

2nd Massachusetts man gets 13 years in prison for Machias drug slaying

Lamoine girl seeks unicorn permit

Ellsworth graduate scores role in series starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford

Hermon athletic complex upgrades underway despite winter weather

Barn burns down at MOFGA’s educational center in Unity

Piscataquis is asking students to design a logo for the county

Central Maine woman starts online bookstore offering commonly ‘banned’ books

Fewer veterans were hired through a state program last year, but wages are way up

Hallowell police sergeant injured in crash

2 Mainers seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash in Peru

Skowhegan boys’ 3-point shooting buries Bangor