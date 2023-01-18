Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 30s to high 40s, with snow in the north and encroaching clouds throughout the rest of the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Bangor woman killed in murder-suicide remembered as a caring friend
“I’ve never met someone who understood me so well and I understood her. … Now all I want to do is talk to her.”
Janet Mills proposes allowing abortions past 24 weeks if doctors recommend them
Maine already has a liberal set of abortion laws governed by a 1993 law that codified abortion rights, ensuring abortions until fetal viability.
Maine Republicans try to make a safety case for abortion limits
Maine Republicans are making new arguments in their uphill quest for abortion restrictions.
New Portland restaurants and bakeries to look for in 2023
There’s enough “now open” and “coming soon” Portland-area restaurant news to keep your taste buds on the edge of their seats until spring.
Caribou businessmen want to help solve Aroostook’s hotel shortage
Aroostook is a prime spot for snowmobiling, ATVing and other seasonal activities, so hotel rooms tend to fill up quickly.
America’s Peace Labyrinth is planned for Houlton
The near-scale version of the French masterpiece will be Richard Rhoda’s gift to the community.
These are the Stephen King movies and TV shows coming out this year
This year will see up to three movies and/or TV series adaptations hit screens, with more planned for 2024.
Maine anglers oppose rule they say could harm recreational fisheries
Striper anglers are concerned a proposal before the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission could jeopardize their recreational fisheries.
Watch this amazing video of a mother fisher rounding up its kits
The fisher is intent on making sure the family gets back in the den.
In other Maine news …
Man rescued after falling through ice in Down East bog
Target kidnapping suspect allegedly pulled woman by hair into U-Haul
Bangor man reportedly threatened others with gun over parking space
2nd Massachusetts man gets 13 years in prison for Machias drug slaying
Lamoine girl seeks unicorn permit
Ellsworth graduate scores role in series starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford
Hermon athletic complex upgrades underway despite winter weather
Barn burns down at MOFGA’s educational center in Unity
Piscataquis is asking students to design a logo for the county
Central Maine woman starts online bookstore offering commonly ‘banned’ books
Fewer veterans were hired through a state program last year, but wages are way up
Hallowell police sergeant injured in crash
2 Mainers seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash in Peru