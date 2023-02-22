Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 20s to low 40s from north to south, with partly sunny skies across the state ahead of a snowstorm starting late tonight. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Maine police officer who shot 2 people has a history of not following the rules
Despite knowing about — and reporting — Dustin Broughton’s misbehavior, the Mexico Police Department hired him.
Slain burrito maker mourned by Portland friends and food lovers
Christopher Godin, who was killed Friday night, ran the long-running and beloved Granny’s Burritos until closing it in 2017.
Father of girl killed in Lincoln house fire sues mother, stepfather and homeowners
A few days after Adele Parent died in the house fire, a Maine State Police investigator said recent electrical work likely caused the blaze.
Bangor approves Hammond Street tiny home park
Monthly rent for the tiny homes, measuring 416 by 320 feet, would be about $800 to $1,200.
‘Right to repair’ question completes Maine’s busy 2023 referendum slate
If the question passes, it would force manufacturers selling vehicles in Maine to make repair information freely available.
The new business owners hoping to revive downtown Caribou
After January fires on Sweden Street and nearby Water Street, community members are rallying to rejuvenate downtown Caribou.
People can bring theater home with a new Belfast script lending library
The idea of the script library is to allow people to hold table readings to foster an interest in theater without the pressure of performing.
These Maine college journalists let their website go dark to focus on print
In an increasingly online world, a group of dedicated student journalists are working to save the print version of The Free Press.
Thursday tournament games in Bangor rescheduled due to snowstorm
All of Thursday’s games at the Augusta Civic Center have already been rescheduled to either Wednesday or Friday.
What we learned from the Maine basketball tournament quarterfinals
With the quarterfinals in the books, here’s what the BDN’s sports team has noticed in this year’s high school basketball tournament.
Incredible moments from Day 4 of the Maine high school basketball tourney
Close quarterfinal games and thrilling semifinal matchups were the highlights from Day 4 of the Maine high school basketball tournament.
A true friend will come get a wild weasel out of your recliner
Weasels are known for their curiosity and playfulness, but they rarely wander into homes.
Watch these lynx scream at each other over a potential mate
While male lynx typically stalk the woods alone while in search of a meal, things can heat up quickly when there’s romance in the air.
I used a fly my 7-year-old son tied to catch the fish of a lifetime
“It was, and still is, the largest striper I have ever landed on a fly rod.”
Man accused of killing Portland woman in November
Portland pedestrian struck by hit-and-run driver 2 months ago has died
Norway man is 4th Mainer charged with PPP fraud
Missing Woodland teen found safe
Portland social service agency workers file for union recognition
Lack of available homes curbs sales in January
New business brings eco-friendly, biodegradable products to Aroostook County
A key food source for sea life is declining in the Gulf of Maine
Janet Mills joins multi-state coalition for reproductive freedom
Janet Mills touts bipartisanship while signing supplemental budget