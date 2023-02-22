Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 20s to low 40s from north to south, with partly sunny skies across the state ahead of a snowstorm starting late tonight. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Despite knowing about — and reporting — Dustin Broughton’s misbehavior, the Mexico Police Department hired him.

Christopher Godin, who was killed Friday night, ran the long-running and beloved Granny’s Burritos until closing it in 2017.

A few days after Adele Parent died in the house fire, a Maine State Police investigator said recent electrical work likely caused the blaze.

Monthly rent for the tiny homes, measuring 416 by 320 feet, would be about $800 to $1,200.

If the question passes, it would force manufacturers selling vehicles in Maine to make repair information freely available.

After January fires on Sweden Street and nearby Water Street, community members are rallying to rejuvenate downtown Caribou.

The idea of the script library is to allow people to hold table readings to foster an interest in theater without the pressure of performing.

In an increasingly online world, a group of dedicated student journalists are working to save the print version of The Free Press.

All of Thursday’s games at the Augusta Civic Center have already been rescheduled to either Wednesday or Friday.

With the quarterfinals in the books, here’s what the BDN’s sports team has noticed in this year’s high school basketball tournament.

Close quarterfinal games and thrilling semifinal matchups were the highlights from Day 4 of the Maine high school basketball tournament.

Weasels are known for their curiosity and playfulness, but they rarely wander into homes.

While male lynx typically stalk the woods alone while in search of a meal, things can heat up quickly when there’s romance in the air.

“It was, and still is, the largest striper I have ever landed on a fly rod.”

In other Maine news …

Man accused of killing Portland woman in November

Portland pedestrian struck by hit-and-run driver 2 months ago has died

Norway man is 4th Mainer charged with PPP fraud

Missing Woodland teen found safe

Portland social service agency workers file for union recognition

Lack of available homes curbs sales in January

New business brings eco-friendly, biodegradable products to Aroostook County

A key food source for sea life is declining in the Gulf of Maine

Janet Mills joins multi-state coalition for reproductive freedom

Janet Mills touts bipartisanship while signing supplemental budget