Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the 40s. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Oxford County is missing receipts for its gun deals
The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office got new service weapons for its officers in 2020 in a trade with J.T. Reid’s Gun Shop in Auburn.
Penobscot County awards $25K to nonprofit for affordable housing
Robin and Jonathan Sandau, former case workers, are hoping to provide a space where Bangor’s homeless can put their feet down and grow roots.
Mars Hill school board tight-lipped following superintendent’s arrest
The board knew about Elaine Boulier’s Jan. 25 arrest before the Bangor Daily News published a Wednesday story revealing the charges.
Maine lawmakers cut deal to move pared-down version of Janet Mills’ state budget
That result came from days of sensitive closed-door negotiations between the parties and Gov. Janet Mills, who was seen as favoring a bipartisan spending plan more than some other Democrats.
Watch these gorgeous Canada lynx put on a show in the Maine woods
This trail camera video provides us with another intimate look at the lives of the lynx as they start to vocalize springtime mating calls.
How to survive mud season in Maine
The amounts of silt and clay in Maine’s topsoil creates the perfect conditions for ‘mud season’ to form during the spring thaw.
Wells man charged in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol riots
David Ball, 37, has been charged with four federal misdemeanors for allegedly taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Fate of Caribou ride service program could depend on future volunteers
The Caribou Area Ride Service is crucial in providing low-cost rides to seniors in The County, but lack of volunteers endangers the program.
Bangor woman will open her home during Ramadan to demystify Islam
Marwa Hassanein, the first Muslim elected to office in Bangor, wants to share the traditions important to her family during Ramadan.
UMaine Augusta selects 4 finalists for president
The University of Maine System was forced to restart its search for the next president of UMA after the selected candidate withdrew.
Here’s why Maine birds sometimes have puzzling behavior
“I have an anthropocentric streak that leads me to look at wildlife as if animals are part of my world, often forgetting that I am part of theirs.”
In other Maine news…
Castine native to operate pier takeout stand she worked at as teen
Longtime downtown Bar Harbor pub sold to new owner
Chief justice seeks more staff to help clear growing court backlog
Bangor will be abuzz with Maine science at annual festival
Charter Communications plans $82M Maine broadband expansion
Inflation is driving up the cost of food for Maine school lunches
Maine Republicans split in early talks on reining in property tax freezes for seniors
Hampden Academy promotes Jaimee Perry to head softball coach
Police seek suspect in Belfast Circle K robbery
Andrew Varisco won’t return as Bangor High’s girls soccer coach
87-year-old Kennebunk man found safe
Bates employees vote down union after 14-month wait to count ballots
Massachusetts train somehow derails while not moving
Joe Biden approves federal storm recovery funds for 6 Maine counties
Route 1 in Caribou closed after delivery truck crash
Maine nonprofit gets $10 million from feds to help get more local food on school lunch trays
Portland Planning Board chair removes Airbnb listing
Rebuilding UMaine football team enters spring practice with a lot to prove
Watch these gorgeous Canada lynx put on a show in the Maine woods
UMaine System graduate student workers launch unionization effort