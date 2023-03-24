Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the 40s. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.

The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office got new service weapons for its officers in 2020 in a trade with J.T. Reid’s Gun Shop in Auburn.

Robin and Jonathan Sandau, former case workers, are hoping to provide a space where Bangor’s homeless can put their feet down and grow roots.

The board knew about Elaine Boulier’s Jan. 25 arrest before the Bangor Daily News published a Wednesday story revealing the charges.

That result came from days of sensitive closed-door negotiations between the parties and Gov. Janet Mills, who was seen as favoring a bipartisan spending plan more than some other Democrats.

This trail camera video provides us with another intimate look at the lives of the lynx as they start to vocalize springtime mating calls.

The amounts of silt and clay in Maine’s topsoil creates the perfect conditions for ‘mud season’ to form during the spring thaw.

David Ball, 37, has been charged with four federal misdemeanors for allegedly taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The Caribou Area Ride Service is crucial in providing low-cost rides to seniors in The County, but lack of volunteers endangers the program.

Marwa Hassanein, the first Muslim elected to office in Bangor, wants to share the traditions important to her family during Ramadan.

The University of Maine System was forced to restart its search for the next president of UMA after the selected candidate withdrew.

“I have an anthropocentric streak that leads me to look at wildlife as if animals are part of my world, often forgetting that I am part of theirs.”

In other Maine news…

