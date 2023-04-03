Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the high 30s to mid-40s, with clouds increasing throughout the day and a chance for late scattered snow or rain showers. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Susan Collins had 2-sentence response to Donald Trump’s indictment
The senior Republican senator was tight-lipped on the former president’s Thursday indictment.
Penobscot County hires lobbyist to push for new jail and deputies
The Penobscot County commissioners are paying $48,000 for Zach Lingley to lobby for the state funding.
This Mainer and her kids were nearly homeless. Federal aid led to a solution.
Amanda Barlow has been homeless before. In early March, she thought it would happen again.
Mainers are waiting a year for dementia evaluations
For Mainers experiencing abnormal memory loss, time is everything to ensure their quality of life doesn’t continue to decline.
Bangor High and John Bapst are vying for Maine’s top math honors
Bangor High School is the state’s Class A math team champion while John Bapst took the Class B title.
New Holden police chief to follow path blazed by mentor and friend Chris Greeley
Eduardo “Eddie” Benjamin is determined to carry on the legacy of kindness left by the late Chris Greeley.
Electricity costs to increase more than expected due to community solar farms
For the utility’s customers in the north, in Aroostook County and a small part of Penobscot County, the costs are expected to increase $11 a month.
Aroostook reclaims ice carousel world record
The Long Lake ice carousel weighs more than 165,000 tons and measures 1,776 feet in diameter.
Maine libraries become rural lifelines in telehealth transition
Libraries have become important telehealth hubs in areas with a lack of ready access to health care or technology at home.
2 Maine high school basketball stars are fulfilling a dream to play together in college
Brady Saunders and Madden White are two of the best high school basketball players in their class from northern Maine.
3 state champions headline the 46th BDN All-Maine Schoolgirl Basketball Team
Three players who led their respective teams to state championships headline the All-Maine Schoolgirl basketball squads.
18 jaw-dropping views from Katahdin to help you plan for warmer weather
Hiking enthusiasts are sure to enjoy these views as they prepare and plan for summer hikes after escaping the clutches of cabin fever.
Discover a stunning view from this summit tower near Rangeley
Hikers can enjoy wide-open, 360-degree views from the lookout tower at the summit of Bald Mountain in western Maine.
Neo-Nazi group rallies in Portland
Janet Mills tests positive for COVID-19
Janet Mills signs 2-year budget pushed through by Democratic majority
Shalom House workers withdraw union petition amid concerns that managers discouraged organizing
Another Aroostook town office has closed due to lack of staff
Caribou firefighters remember captain as compassionate mentor and friend
Aroostook homeless shelter scores grant to buy new building and expand services
Hermon council votes to end contract with independent ambulance service
A reinvented Wolfpeach has reopened
Popular Cape Neddick restaurant for sale for $2.5 million
Maine adds new restrictions to help slow spread of invasive emerald ash borer
Veteran Bangor softball players prepare for their 3rd coach in 3 seasons
UMaine baseball sweeps UMass Lowell in its best start since 2012
UMaine splits doubleheader after unveiling brand new softball complex