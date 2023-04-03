Sammi Chapman. left, 12, and Matthew Hinchliffe, 5, work together to turn the crank on the Candlestick phone sculpture in Woodstock as Julia Hincliffe keeps track of the rotations Thursday. The three were on a homeschool field trip to the Maine Mineral Museum in Bethel, when the group stopped to play with the phone. The Bryant Pond Telephone Co., which this sculpture commemorates, was the last in the nation to stop using the crank phone systems in 1983. Credit: Andree Kehn / Sun Journal via AP

Susan Collins had 2-sentence response to Donald Trump’s indictment

The senior Republican senator was tight-lipped on the former president’s Thursday indictment.

Penobscot County hires lobbyist to push for new jail and deputies

The Penobscot County commissioners are paying $48,000 for Zach Lingley to lobby for the state funding.

This Mainer and her kids were nearly homeless. Federal aid led to a solution.

Amanda Barlow has been homeless before. In early March, she thought it would happen again.

Mainers are waiting a year for dementia evaluations

For Mainers experiencing abnormal memory loss, time is everything to ensure their quality of life doesn’t continue to decline.

Bangor High and John Bapst are vying for Maine’s top math honors

Bangor High School is the state’s Class A math team champion while John Bapst took the Class B title.

New Holden police chief to follow path blazed by mentor and friend Chris Greeley

Eduardo “Eddie” Benjamin is determined to carry on the legacy of kindness left by the late Chris Greeley.

Electricity costs to increase more than expected due to community solar farms

For the utility’s customers in the north, in Aroostook County and a small part of Penobscot County, the costs are expected to increase $11 a month.

Aroostook reclaims ice carousel world record

The Long Lake ice carousel weighs more than 165,000 tons and measures 1,776 feet in diameter.

Maine libraries become rural lifelines in telehealth transition

Libraries have become important telehealth hubs in areas with a lack of ready access to health care or technology at home.

2 Maine high school basketball stars are fulfilling a dream to play together in college

Brady Saunders and Madden White are two of the best high school basketball players in their class from northern Maine.

3 state champions headline the 46th BDN All-Maine Schoolgirl Basketball Team

Three players who led their respective teams to state championships headline the All-Maine Schoolgirl basketball squads.

ALSO: See the full 46th BDN All-Maine Schoolgirl Basketball Team list and honorable mentions

18 jaw-dropping views from Katahdin to help you plan for warmer weather

Hiking enthusiasts are sure to enjoy these views as they prepare and plan for summer hikes after escaping the clutches of cabin fever.

Discover a stunning view from this summit tower near Rangeley

Hikers can enjoy wide-open, 360-degree views from the lookout tower at the summit of Bald Mountain in western Maine.

Neo-Nazi group rallies in Portland

Janet Mills tests positive for COVID-19

Janet Mills signs 2-year budget pushed through by Democratic majority

Shalom House workers withdraw union petition amid concerns that managers discouraged organizing

Another Aroostook town office has closed due to lack of staff

Caribou firefighters remember captain as compassionate mentor and friend

Aroostook homeless shelter scores grant to buy new building and expand services

Hermon council votes to end contract with independent ambulance service

A reinvented Wolfpeach has reopened

Popular Cape Neddick restaurant for sale for $2.5 million

Maine adds new restrictions to help slow spread of invasive emerald ash borer

Veteran Bangor softball players prepare for their 3rd coach in 3 seasons

UMaine baseball sweeps UMass Lowell in its best start since 2012

UMaine splits doubleheader after unveiling brand new softball complex

