Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the high 30s to mid-40s, with clouds increasing throughout the day and a chance for late scattered snow or rain showers. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The senior Republican senator was tight-lipped on the former president’s Thursday indictment.

The Penobscot County commissioners are paying $48,000 for Zach Lingley to lobby for the state funding.

Amanda Barlow has been homeless before. In early March, she thought it would happen again.

For Mainers experiencing abnormal memory loss, time is everything to ensure their quality of life doesn’t continue to decline.

Bangor High School is the state’s Class A math team champion while John Bapst took the Class B title.

Eduardo “Eddie” Benjamin is determined to carry on the legacy of kindness left by the late Chris Greeley.

For the utility’s customers in the north, in Aroostook County and a small part of Penobscot County, the costs are expected to increase $11 a month.

The Long Lake ice carousel weighs more than 165,000 tons and measures 1,776 feet in diameter.

Libraries have become important telehealth hubs in areas with a lack of ready access to health care or technology at home.

Brady Saunders and Madden White are two of the best high school basketball players in their class from northern Maine.

Three players who led their respective teams to state championships headline the All-Maine Schoolgirl basketball squads.

Hiking enthusiasts are sure to enjoy these views as they prepare and plan for summer hikes after escaping the clutches of cabin fever.

Hikers can enjoy wide-open, 360-degree views from the lookout tower at the summit of Bald Mountain in western Maine.

In other Maine news …

Neo-Nazi group rallies in Portland

Janet Mills tests positive for COVID-19

Janet Mills signs 2-year budget pushed through by Democratic majority

Shalom House workers withdraw union petition amid concerns that managers discouraged organizing

Another Aroostook town office has closed due to lack of staff

Caribou firefighters remember captain as compassionate mentor and friend

Aroostook homeless shelter scores grant to buy new building and expand services

Hermon council votes to end contract with independent ambulance service

A reinvented Wolfpeach has reopened

Popular Cape Neddick restaurant for sale for $2.5 million

Maine adds new restrictions to help slow spread of invasive emerald ash borer

Veteran Bangor softball players prepare for their 3rd coach in 3 seasons

UMaine baseball sweeps UMass Lowell in its best start since 2012

UMaine splits doubleheader after unveiling brand new softball complex