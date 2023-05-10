Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 60s to low 70s from north to south, with sunny skies across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Wayne Foss’ death was ruled a homicide, but police still haven’t publicly identified any suspects in his killing.

Saylor DesJardin claims that the father of her child accessed her medical records illegally to aid a custody fight over her son.

The plan was pitched as a framework that will roll out formally to finalize spending, and then be subject to frequent revisions going forward.

The project will be the building’s first major interior change since the 1970s, and will help remove hazardous materials from the City Hall.

Chris Busby has been a constant presence on Maine’s alternative journalism scene since the ’90s, and he’s not planning to stop anytime soon.

When Chase’s Daily reopens, its menu will feature pizza, salad, coffee and soft serve ice cream.

Maine will expand the number of days unsuccessful adaptive hunters can harvest moose after near-record low kill rates last year.

Allie Ladd keeps a pretty good eye on the forests and waters near his home in Byron, and recently he captured an interesting duo on camera.

Hidden away in the rural community of Carthage, Webb River is relatively unknown, except to locals and whitewater boaters.

In other Maine news …

The constitutional problems at the heart of Maine’s biggest referendums

Lawmakers consider major changes to Maine Constitution

Orono schools to reopen Wednesday

Woman dies after being burned at Maine campground

Portland girl was assaulted when she answered knock at the door

Search underway for Boothbay man last seen on Saturday

Kitchen fire delays Treworgy Family Orchards’ opening day

How Bowdoin College plans to end its reliance on fossil fuels

Robenson Saintard leaves Orono to become Hampden’s head football coach

Catcher’s big hit extends Nokomis’ undefeated softball season with win over Hermon

Husson softball wins 5th-straight conference title with walk-off victory

Husson baseball sweeps SUNY Cobleskill to earn 4th straight conference tourney title