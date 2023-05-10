Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 60s to low 70s from north to south, with sunny skies across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here.
Family of Down East man say his unsolved 2017 killing was drug related
Wayne Foss’ death was ruled a homicide, but police still haven’t publicly identified any suspects in his killing.
Franklin woman claims family illegally accessed her medical records
Saylor DesJardin claims that the father of her child accessed her medical records illegally to aid a custody fight over her son.
Janet Mills wants at least $1M more for new child welfare plan
The plan was pitched as a framework that will roll out formally to finalize spending, and then be subject to frequent revisions going forward.
Bangor will finally renovate City Hall 4 years after voter approval
The project will be the building’s first major interior change since the 1970s, and will help remove hazardous materials from the City Hall.
Chris Busby doesn’t care what other Maine journalists think of him
Chris Busby has been a constant presence on Maine’s alternative journalism scene since the ’90s, and he’s not planning to stop anytime soon.
Belfast’s Chase’s Daily will reopen by summer
When Chase’s Daily reopens, its menu will feature pizza, salad, coffee and soft serve ice cream.
Here are the changes to this year’s moose hunting season
Maine will expand the number of days unsuccessful adaptive hunters can harvest moose after near-record low kill rates last year.
Watch as these graceful geese swim with a beaver
Allie Ladd keeps a pretty good eye on the forests and waters near his home in Byron, and recently he captured an interesting duo on camera.
I got hooked paddling this ‘hidden’ river in western Maine
Hidden away in the rural community of Carthage, Webb River is relatively unknown, except to locals and whitewater boaters.
In other Maine news …
The constitutional problems at the heart of Maine’s biggest referendums
Lawmakers consider major changes to Maine Constitution
Orono schools to reopen Wednesday
Woman dies after being burned at Maine campground
Portland girl was assaulted when she answered knock at the door
Search underway for Boothbay man last seen on Saturday
Kitchen fire delays Treworgy Family Orchards’ opening day
How Bowdoin College plans to end its reliance on fossil fuels
Robenson Saintard leaves Orono to become Hampden’s head football coach
Catcher’s big hit extends Nokomis’ undefeated softball season with win over Hermon
Husson softball wins 5th-straight conference title with walk-off victory
Husson baseball sweeps SUNY Cobleskill to earn 4th straight conference tourney title