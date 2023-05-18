Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 50s to low 60s from north to south, with sunny skies across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Out-of-state banks or investment holdings own 56 of the 70 total vacant residential properties in Bangor.

The teacher was trying to call for medical help for a student having a medical emergency Wednesday morning.

A fire that started on the landfill’s northeastern slope on Monday evening took nearly four hours to put out.

The documentary features an array of actors, directors and screenwriters who have worked on Stephen King movies and TV shows.

Town officials did not elaborate on what bills have gone unpaid or if those are connected to recent staff departures.

The Northern Maine Medical Center in Fort Kent hospital serves more than 14,500 patients in rural and northern parts of the state.

Maine’s popular solar project incentive program started in 2019, was revised in 2021 to cool demand, and is facing scrutiny again.

Straw purchases, which are sales or transfers of firearms to people prohibited from possessing them, are illegal federally and carry strong criminal penalties.

If passed, the bill would ban the sale of painted lead jigs weighing an ounce or less.

It is the first year that the city has officially declared June as Pride Month, despite supporting celebrations supporting LGBTQ people.

Searsport wants to get the necessary licensing in time to welcome an international cruise ship in October.

The seventh annual All Roads Music Festival will feature 40 music performances at five different venues over a span of two days.

Nick White has made it onto the Black Bears’ starting lineup after center fielder Dylan McNary suffered a season-ending broken finger.

It’s a bit early to directly transplant indoor seedlings, but you can start hardening them off in preparation for outdoor planting.

In other Maine news …

Sagadahoc County resident dies after contracting tick-borne Powassan virus

Maine’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen to 21-month low

Angus King will recommend Nirav Shah to head CDC

Missing Windham man’s dog found in North Yarmouth

An Ellsworth teen is missing

A Buckfield teen is missing

Young girl found wandering alone in South Portland

Escaped Aroostook bison have been put down

Maliseet chief: Mobile sports wagering promises an economic boost for Maine tribes

Dog suspected of accidentally starting Tuesday evening Madison blaze

2 missing after fire at Days Inn in Kittery

Rising seas aren’t dampening demand for Maine’s beachfront homes

Jacob Mucitelli enters transfer portal as UMaine men’s hockey introduces Latvian goalie