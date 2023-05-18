Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 50s to low 60s from north to south, with sunny skies across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Out-of-state banks own nearly all the vacant homes in Bangor. You can’t buy them.
Out-of-state banks or investment holdings own 56 of the 70 total vacant residential properties in Bangor.
Bangor High School teacher accidentally triggers lockdown with new alert system
The teacher was trying to call for medical help for a student having a medical emergency Wednesday morning.
Cause of Juniper Ridge Landfill fire may never be known, Maine DEP says
A fire that started on the landfill’s northeastern slope on Monday evening took nearly four hours to put out.
Stephen King documentary partly filmed in Maine comes out this summer
The documentary features an array of actors, directors and screenwriters who have worked on Stephen King movies and TV shows.
Crucial records missing from Woodland town office, newly hired staff say
Town officials did not elaborate on what bills have gone unpaid or if those are connected to recent staff departures.
CEO: Fort Kent hospital could have closed by 2023 but averted it by making major changes
The Northern Maine Medical Center in Fort Kent hospital serves more than 14,500 patients in rural and northern parts of the state.
Private equity-backed firm rethinking Maine expansion because of propose solar incentive changes
Maine’s popular solar project incentive program started in 2019, was revised in 2021 to cool demand, and is facing scrutiny again.
Maine likely to ban ‘straw’ gun purchases in response to deadly April shootings
Straw purchases, which are sales or transfers of firearms to people prohibited from possessing them, are illegal federally and carry strong criminal penalties.
Bill would ban more lead fishing tackle to help save loons
If passed, the bill would ban the sale of painted lead jigs weighing an ounce or less.
3 years after rejecting a rainbow crosswalk, Ellsworth officially recognizes Pride Month
It is the first year that the city has officially declared June as Pride Month, despite supporting celebrations supporting LGBTQ people.
Searsport wants to become an international port for cruise ships
Searsport wants to get the necessary licensing in time to welcome an international cruise ship in October.
All Roads Music Festival returns to Belfast this weekend
The seventh annual All Roads Music Festival will feature 40 music performances at five different venues over a span of two days.
UMaine junior outfielder has been on a tear since returning from separated shoulder
Nick White has made it onto the Black Bears’ starting lineup after center fielder Dylan McNary suffered a season-ending broken finger.
After a string of warm days, frost warnings in the state are a good reminder to wait to plant
It’s a bit early to directly transplant indoor seedlings, but you can start hardening them off in preparation for outdoor planting.
In other Maine news …
Sagadahoc County resident dies after contracting tick-borne Powassan virus
Maine’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen to 21-month low
Angus King will recommend Nirav Shah to head CDC
Missing Windham man’s dog found in North Yarmouth
Young girl found wandering alone in South Portland
Escaped Aroostook bison have been put down
Maliseet chief: Mobile sports wagering promises an economic boost for Maine tribes
Dog suspected of accidentally starting Tuesday evening Madison blaze
2 missing after fire at Days Inn in Kittery
Rising seas aren’t dampening demand for Maine’s beachfront homes
Jacob Mucitelli enters transfer portal as UMaine men’s hockey introduces Latvian goalie