Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the 50s with rain throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

After a recent census, five more Maine bird species have been added to the state’s endangered or threatened list.

So far this year, no pedestrians have died after being hit by vehicles in Bangor.

The Phenix Inn, built in 1873, has undergone a dramatic transformation.

Bruce Blackmer, 76, alleges Brewer hasn’t offered to compensate him for the condemned buildings in violation of the Fifth Amendment.

Soaring lumber prices made it cheaper for one property owner to move a log cabin from Northport to Rockport rather than build a new home.

Houlton is calling on the town’s churches, nonprofits and residents to help feed and house the predicted masses of eclipse watchers.

Last year, Caribou held nearly 400 prisoners from surrounding towns at its facility, compared with 250 to 270 before the pandemic.

Any information in the 911 transcripts that may reveal new details about Maine’s worst mass shooting in decades has been redacted.

The Maine attorney general told the author of the report that his “error in judgment” was not being transparent about the relationship.

The decision for Unity to host Pride events hasn’t been without controversy, including a failed petition to stop them.

Jack Moore takes joy in the “complete and utter freedom” of traversing the open sky.

The Center Theatre has even been gradually adding summer drama camp locations.

There are a few ways to hike Whitecap Mountain, which rises 3,644 feet above sea level, including the Appalachian Trail.

Green garlic can be used in recipes in a similar way you’d use a scallion or leek.

In other Maine news …

Maine’s congressional delegation united in approving debt ceiling deal

Maine poised to get rid of the chickadee license plate

Advocates demand more gun safety laws during Augusta rally

A 16-foot steel canoe now points up Penobscot River on Bangor waterfront

International bridge in Madawaska will close for inspection

Bar Harbor merchants group dissolving after 17 years

Mainer will premiere his newest film in Waldoboro theater

New York man accused of fatal Waterville shooting found not guilty

Hate crimes in Maine are on the rise, experts say

Maine pastor accused of sexually assaulting child

40-year-old Brunswick man accused of driving wrong way on I-295

Trucker at fault for hitting Gray student getting off school bus

Largest container ship Portland has ever seen arrives in port

Portland school board set to confirm new superintendent

Portland eyes closing Exchange Street to cars on Sundays

No new asylum seekers will be admitted at Portland Expo after June 5

11 displaced after Portland apartment building fire

York Judicial Center now open in Biddeford

Bangor girls, Brunswick boys claim Class A track and field championships

Gorham seniors say they were sidelined for protesting coach’s behavior

Louisiana ousts UMaine baseball from NCAA regional in slugfest

New pitch transforms struggling UMaine righthander into all-conference star