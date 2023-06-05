Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the 50s with rain throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here.
Maine birds are in trouble as species dwindle across North America
After a recent census, five more Maine bird species have been added to the state’s endangered or threatened list.
5 Bangor pedestrians have been hit by cars this year
So far this year, no pedestrians have died after being hit by vehicles in Bangor.
Historic downtown Bangor hotel is reopening as an Airbnb
The Phenix Inn, built in 1873, has undergone a dramatic transformation.
Owner of condemned buildings claims Brewer illegally declared them unsafe
Bruce Blackmer, 76, alleges Brewer hasn’t offered to compensate him for the condemned buildings in violation of the Fifth Amendment.
5 log cabins in Maine you can buy for under $350K
Soaring lumber prices made it cheaper for one property owner to move a log cabin from Northport to Rockport rather than build a new home.
Thousands of people are coming whether Houlton is ready or not
Houlton is calling on the town’s churches, nonprofits and residents to help feed and house the predicted masses of eclipse watchers.
Funding woes stall expansion of overcrowded Caribou jail
Last year, Caribou held nearly 400 prisoners from surrounding towns at its facility, compared with 250 to 270 before the pandemic.
Police release heavily redacted 911 transcripts from Maine shootings
Any information in the 911 transcripts that may reveal new details about Maine’s worst mass shooting in decades has been redacted.
Report finds no fault with Aaron Frey’s handling of relationship with employee
The Maine attorney general told the author of the report that his “error in judgment” was not being transparent about the relationship.
A small Waldo County town is celebrating its 1st ever Pride month
The decision for Unity to host Pride events hasn’t been without controversy, including a failed petition to stop them.
An Islesboro student is flying solo at age 16
Jack Moore takes joy in the “complete and utter freedom” of traversing the open sky.
Piscataquis summer camp is growing despite labor shortage
The Center Theatre has even been gradually adding summer drama camp locations.
Hike the tallest mountain in Maine’s 100-Mile Wilderness for stunning views
There are a few ways to hike Whitecap Mountain, which rises 3,644 feet above sea level, including the Appalachian Trail.
Get this immature garlic at the farmers market while you can
Green garlic can be used in recipes in a similar way you’d use a scallion or leek.
In other Maine news …
Maine’s congressional delegation united in approving debt ceiling deal
Maine poised to get rid of the chickadee license plate
Advocates demand more gun safety laws during Augusta rally
A 16-foot steel canoe now points up Penobscot River on Bangor waterfront
International bridge in Madawaska will close for inspection
Bar Harbor merchants group dissolving after 17 years
Mainer will premiere his newest film in Waldoboro theater
New York man accused of fatal Waterville shooting found not guilty
Hate crimes in Maine are on the rise, experts say
Maine pastor accused of sexually assaulting child
40-year-old Brunswick man accused of driving wrong way on I-295
Trucker at fault for hitting Gray student getting off school bus
Largest container ship Portland has ever seen arrives in port
Portland school board set to confirm new superintendent
Portland eyes closing Exchange Street to cars on Sundays
No new asylum seekers will be admitted at Portland Expo after June 5
11 displaced after Portland apartment building fire
York Judicial Center now open in Biddeford
Bangor girls, Brunswick boys claim Class A track and field championships
Gorham seniors say they were sidelined for protesting coach’s behavior
Louisiana ousts UMaine baseball from NCAA regional in slugfest
New pitch transforms struggling UMaine righthander into all-conference star