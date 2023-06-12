Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the low 80s to low 70s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies up north and partly sunny skies down south. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

She is worried about not just her property value and family’s health, but who will be responsible when one of the sewer lines fails.

Charitable immunity provides groups that solicit donations from the public, including churches, some immunity in negligence lawsuits.

The bill would allow doctors to perform abortions deemed medically necessary after Maine’s current viability cutoff around 24 weeks.

Authorities have invoked Maine’s yellow flag law 58 times since 2020. Thirty of those cases have happened this year.

Less than five months before Election Day, only two candidates are vying to become the next Portland mayor.

Monson welcomed Marilou Ranta home last week with champagne and the blaring sirens of fire trucks during a surprise parade.

The Temple Theater on Market Square in Houlton is one of the oldest continuously operating movie theaters in Maine.

Wind turbine blades can be shredded to make cement, sports clothing, and even gummy bears and sports drinks.

The robust growth of Bar Harbor’s tourism industry has generated more interest in this year’s local elections than any in recent memory.

A day after Searsport residents raised concerns about a potential cruise ship visit in October, the company has changed its mind.

Joseph Eaton is charged with 10 Class A crimes in connection with a random shooting on an Interstate 295 exit ramp in Yarmouth.

Penobscot Community Health Center is at the forefront of a national trend in using AI to bolster telehealth services.

Jon Ferreira has had a lot of practice telling stories in his 17 years of leading history tours. Now, he’s bringing that expertise back home.

The Penobscot Energy Recovery Co. has cut back operations as it prepares to go on the auction block July 12.

Find out if you were one of the 4,106 lucky hunters chosen in the 2023 Maine moose hunt lottery for the upcoming season.

Dozens of attendees shouted with joy when their name was read, meaning they would own one of 4,106 moose permits for the season.

What’s the strangest thing you’ve seen on a Maine hike?

Julia Bayly’s skills with a kitchen sieve came in handy when a disgruntled brown bat stopped by for an early morning visit.

There’s a myriad of annoyances, from pollen to browntail moths, that can dampen your spring, but there are ways to protect yourself.

Most of Maine’s congressional delegation offers stifled reaction to Donald Trump’s indictment

Maine’s high court says the Legislature can enact 2023 referendums

Maine to add nearly 150 new substance use disorder treatment beds

‘Resilient’ Bangor High School pandemic class of 2023 graduates

A 37-year mystery is solved as Bangor middle-schoolers bury a time capsule

12-year-old who left Bangor hospital found safe

Missing 14-year-old girl found safe

Search continues for man who jumped from Joshua Chamberlain Bridge

Maine author to release 1st novel next year

Caribou students are getting career experience before they graduate

Body found in ditch in Southwest Harbor

Passenger who owned car in deadly Castine crash charged with manslaughter

Former school bus driver from Maine pleads guilty to stalking 8-year-old boy

Augusta man accused of vandalizing Maine Law Enforcement Officers Memorial

The last prisoner eligible under Maine’s old parole system is granted it

70-year-old Oxford woman found safe

Woman seriously injured after crash sends utility pole through her windshield

What to know about Question A on Portland’s Tuesday ballot

Demolition of former B&M Baked Beans factory begins

Portland nursing home facing COVID-19 surge with more than 60 people infected

State shuts down popular Saco River fishing spot over striped bass deaths

Maine athletes shine in New England track and field championships in Bangor

Old Town baseball rallies for a walk-off victory over Lawrence in B North semis

Freshman leads Hermon softball past Lawrence in B North semifinals

8th-grader helps Penobscot Valley softball rally past Southern Aroostook in D North semis

John Hayes IV wins playoff to become first 2-time Downeast Metro Amateur golf tourney winner