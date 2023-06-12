Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the low 80s to low 70s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies up north and partly sunny skies down south. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here.
Discovery of old sewer has become a nightmare for Bangor woman
She is worried about not just her property value and family’s health, but who will be responsible when one of the sewer lines fails.
Little-known rule may limit damages for Maine child sexual abuse victims
Charitable immunity provides groups that solicit donations from the public, including churches, some immunity in negligence lawsuits.
Maine Democrats advance abortion-rights bill over Republican opposition
The bill would allow doctors to perform abortions deemed medically necessary after Maine’s current viability cutoff around 24 weeks.
Weapon restrictions under Maine’s ‘yellow flag’ law have surged in 2023
Authorities have invoked Maine’s yellow flag law 58 times since 2020. Thirty of those cases have happened this year.
Portland mayor is ‘one of the hardest jobs’ in Maine
Less than five months before Election Day, only two candidates are vying to become the next Portland mayor.
Marilou Ranta’s James Beard award has Monson buzzing
Monson welcomed Marilou Ranta home last week with champagne and the blaring sirens of fire trucks during a surprise parade.
Historic Aroostook movie theater has been saved from closing
The Temple Theater on Market Square in Houlton is one of the oldest continuously operating movie theaters in Maine.
This is what happens to old windmill blades
Wind turbine blades can be shredded to make cement, sports clothing, and even gummy bears and sports drinks.
Tourism and the economy are top issues for Bar Harbor council candidates
The robust growth of Bar Harbor’s tourism industry has generated more interest in this year’s local elections than any in recent memory.
Cruise company cancels Searsport’s only ship visit scheduled for 2023
A day after Searsport residents raised concerns about a potential cruise ship visit in October, the company has changed its mind.
Man charged with killing parents and their friends indicted in Yarmouth shooting spree
Joseph Eaton is charged with 10 Class A crimes in connection with a random shooting on an Interstate 295 exit ramp in Yarmouth.
AI is helping rural Mainers manage their health from home
Penobscot Community Health Center is at the forefront of a national trend in using AI to bolster telehealth services.
After leading history tours all over the country, Bangor native is bringing his skills home
Jon Ferreira has had a lot of practice telling stories in his 17 years of leading history tours. Now, he’s bringing that expertise back home.
Orrington worries about financial loss from trash plant sale
The Penobscot Energy Recovery Co. has cut back operations as it prepares to go on the auction block July 12.
Here’s the full list of 2023 Maine moose lottery winners
Find out if you were one of the 4,106 lucky hunters chosen in the 2023 Maine moose hunt lottery for the upcoming season.
Mainer celebrates his 80th birthday by getting a moose hunting permit
Dozens of attendees shouted with joy when their name was read, meaning they would own one of 4,106 moose permits for the season.
Huge bones among other oddities I’ve found along Maine’s hiking trails
What’s the strangest thing you’ve seen on a Maine hike?
What happened when a bat got into my apartment
Julia Bayly’s skills with a kitchen sieve came in handy when a disgruntled brown bat stopped by for an early morning visit.
Not everything is a welcome part of spring in Maine
There’s a myriad of annoyances, from pollen to browntail moths, that can dampen your spring, but there are ways to protect yourself.
Most of Maine’s congressional delegation offers stifled reaction to Donald Trump’s indictment
Maine’s high court says the Legislature can enact 2023 referendums
Maine to add nearly 150 new substance use disorder treatment beds
‘Resilient’ Bangor High School pandemic class of 2023 graduates
A 37-year mystery is solved as Bangor middle-schoolers bury a time capsule
12-year-old who left Bangor hospital found safe
Missing 14-year-old girl found safe
Search continues for man who jumped from Joshua Chamberlain Bridge
Maine author to release 1st novel next year
Caribou students are getting career experience before they graduate
Body found in ditch in Southwest Harbor
Passenger who owned car in deadly Castine crash charged with manslaughter
Former school bus driver from Maine pleads guilty to stalking 8-year-old boy
Augusta man accused of vandalizing Maine Law Enforcement Officers Memorial
The last prisoner eligible under Maine’s old parole system is granted it
70-year-old Oxford woman found safe
Woman seriously injured after crash sends utility pole through her windshield
What to know about Question A on Portland’s Tuesday ballot
Demolition of former B&M Baked Beans factory begins
Portland nursing home facing COVID-19 surge with more than 60 people infected
State shuts down popular Saco River fishing spot over striped bass deaths
Maine athletes shine in New England track and field championships in Bangor
Photos from the 2023 New England track and field championships
Old Town baseball rallies for a walk-off victory over Lawrence in B North semis
Freshman leads Hermon softball past Lawrence in B North semifinals
8th-grader helps Penobscot Valley softball rally past Southern Aroostook in D North semis
John Hayes IV wins playoff to become first 2-time Downeast Metro Amateur golf tourney winner