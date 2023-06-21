Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the high 70s to high 60s from north to south, with sunny skies across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Maine Senate votes down ‘safe injection sites’ that Janet Mills opposed
Though safe injection sites in other countries have reduced mortality among those using them, they remain in legal limbo in the U.S.
After April shooting, Maine lawmakers likely to crack down on felons possessing guns
The ban on “straw” purchases, in which a person buys a gun for someone prohibited from possessing firearms, mirrors a federal ban.
These maps from 1881 show how Down East Maine has changed
“Colby’s Atlas of Washington County, 1881: Coastwise Geographic Edition” documents place names and other landmarks that have been forgotten.
Woman who died in suspected hit-and-run on MDI was a ‘wonderful soul’
Amber Ray Robbins, 35, leaves behind two pre-teen girls.
Mother sentenced to 6 years in prison for 1985 death of abandoned newborn
Justice Stephen Nelson sentenced Caribou native Lee Ann Daigle to 16 years in prison, with all but six suspended.
Belfast celebrates its long-overlooked 250th birthday this week
Belfast was first recognized as a town in 1773 and was later reorganized as a city in 1853, but its incorporation date is often overlooked.
Ukulele flash mob invades Portland square
About 80 ukulele strumming flash mobsters descended on Congress Square at lunchtime on Tuesday.
A grassroots effort brought heat pump discounts to a rural Maine town
Harrison residents wanted to help combat climate change, so a community group pushed for affordable heat pumps.
Husson is looking for a new athletic director after Frank Pergolizzi’s retirement
Under his watch, Husson athletic teams captured 56 conference championships in 14 sports, and several teams won NCAA Division III tournament games.
Machias ATV Jamboree will promote Down East trails
Machias is eager to demonstrate what the area has to offer ATV riders.
Maine wants anglers to catch more bass in northern half of state
Bass are considered an invasive species in the North Zone, where coldwater sport fish, including native species, are more prevalent.
In other Maine news …
Maine Legislature shows support for transgender health care protections
A new law will require on-duty patrol officers in Maine to carry naloxone
Solar critics and Janet Mills have agreed on this Maine policy shift
Explosive device discovered in Woodland driveway
Parents fatally shot in front of their kids in Westbrook, police say
3-year-old Lewiston boy falls from 4th-floor window
Pedestrian killed in Lewiston intentionally walked into traffic, police say
Ashton Hammond pitches St. Dominic to repeat Class D baseball crown
Gabe Gifford and Lucas Moore lead Old Town to Class B state baseball title
NYA defeats Machias to win its 1st Class D softball state championship