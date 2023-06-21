Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the high 70s to high 60s from north to south, with sunny skies across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Though safe injection sites in other countries have reduced mortality among those using them, they remain in legal limbo in the U.S.

The ban on “straw” purchases, in which a person buys a gun for someone prohibited from possessing firearms, mirrors a federal ban.

“Colby’s Atlas of Washington County, 1881: Coastwise Geographic Edition” documents place names and other landmarks that have been forgotten.

Amber Ray Robbins, 35, leaves behind two pre-teen girls.

Justice Stephen Nelson sentenced Caribou native Lee Ann Daigle to 16 years in prison, with all but six suspended.

Belfast was first recognized as a town in 1773 and was later reorganized as a city in 1853, but its incorporation date is often overlooked.

About 80 ukulele strumming flash mobsters descended on Congress Square at lunchtime on Tuesday.

Harrison residents wanted to help combat climate change, so a community group pushed for affordable heat pumps.

Under his watch, Husson athletic teams captured 56 conference championships in 14 sports, and several teams won NCAA Division III tournament games.

Machias is eager to demonstrate what the area has to offer ATV riders.

Bass are considered an invasive species in the North Zone, where coldwater sport fish, including native species, are more prevalent.

In other Maine news …

Maine Legislature shows support for transgender health care protections

A new law will require on-duty patrol officers in Maine to carry naloxone

Solar critics and Janet Mills have agreed on this Maine policy shift

A Monticello woman is missing

Explosive device discovered in Woodland driveway

Parents fatally shot in front of their kids in Westbrook, police say

3-year-old Lewiston boy falls from 4th-floor window

Pedestrian killed in Lewiston intentionally walked into traffic, police say

Ashton Hammond pitches St. Dominic to repeat Class D baseball crown

Gabe Gifford and Lucas Moore lead Old Town to Class B state baseball title

NYA defeats Machias to win its 1st Class D softball state championship