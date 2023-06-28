Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 70s to high 60s from north to south, with periods of heavy rain or showers across the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

In a series of votes early Wednesday, all but one Republican backed a Democratic-led budget that includes a key pension tax change, plus paid leave and child care funding.

The measure’s defeat was not necessarily a surprise since Maine voters rejected a similar background check expansion in a 2016 referendum.

The House vote was expectedly tight, with the chamber passing it by a 73-69 margin shortly after 9 pm. Tuesday. It now awaits a final sign-off from the Senate before heading to Gov. Janet Mills’ desk.

More from the Legislature:

Recently Gov. Janet Mills signed a law allowing children’s interviews at child advocacy centers to be submitted as evidence in court cases.

Molly Fox and Patrick Kelley allege B & L Properties raised their rent in retaliation when they complained to Bangor code enforcement.

Local groups vying for the funds include the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter, Together Place Peer Run Recovery Center and local health care agencies.

Just in time for lunch on Thursday, the Irish flag will be flying outside Finn’s Irish Pub in downtown Ellsworth.

The stucco Grace Estate, sitting on 8.8 acres with eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, is up for sale at almost $9.8 million.

“That’s a huge amount of money … Is it really gonna be the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow that it seems to be painted as?”

Northern Maine is hoping to recruit immigrants and asylum seekers to help address ongoing staff shortages in The County.

Spud Speedway is the latest Aroostook County landmark seeing major revitalization, with new owners investing more than $1 million into the effort.

Center Bradly Nadeau could be the Black Bears’ first first-round National Hockey League draft pick in nearly a quarter of a century.

Even with the best intentions, humans can end up doing more harm than good when interacting with wildlife they assume is hurt.

“As always, we had shared lots of stories and more laughs than we could count. Nowadays, we have more to catch up on,” Pete Warner writes.

In other Maine news …

Watchdog claims $64 billion was allegedly stolen from COVID relief program championed by Susan Collins

Artists will take over downtown Bangor for the Sidewalk Arts Festival

Brunswick coffee shop’s future uncertain after 2-week strike

Body pulled from Presumpscot River tentatively identified

Portland confirms new police chief

Racist vandalism found in Windham

Limington man charged after crashing into motorcyclist

Search underway for Congolese woman and 2-year-old son missing from Saco

These 2 Maine bagel shops ranked among best in the US by Bon Appetit

Former UMaine star Jim Montgomery is NHL coach of the year

Adrienne Shibles named Bates College’s new associate athletic director