Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 70s to high 60s from north to south, with periods of heavy rain or showers across the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Maine lawmakers avert another partisan budget with late-night tax deal
In a series of votes early Wednesday, all but one Republican backed a Democratic-led budget that includes a key pension tax change, plus paid leave and child care funding.
Maine Senate defeats gun-control proposal to expand background checks
The measure’s defeat was not necessarily a surprise since Maine voters rejected a similar background check expansion in a 2016 referendum.
Maine House narrowly votes to enact Janet Mills’ abortion bill
The House vote was expectedly tight, with the chamber passing it by a 73-69 margin shortly after 9 pm. Tuesday. It now awaits a final sign-off from the Senate before heading to Gov. Janet Mills’ desk.
More from the Legislature:
- Senate defeats proposal to expand MaineCare to more undocumented immigrants
- Maine House advances solar subsidy reduction bill opposed by industry
- Lawmakers pass bill to limit Maine’s practice of keeping profits from home seizures
New Maine law will let child victims of sexual abuse avoid taking the stand
Recently Gov. Janet Mills signed a law allowing children’s interviews at child advocacy centers to be submitted as evidence in court cases.
Bangor couple suing landlord over needed repairs, skunk living under their steps
Molly Fox and Patrick Kelley allege B & L Properties raised their rent in retaliation when they complained to Bangor code enforcement.
Bangor is finally deciding how to spend $20 million in COVID-relief funding
Local groups vying for the funds include the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter, Together Place Peer Run Recovery Center and local health care agencies.
Popular downtown Ellsworth pub reopens after year-long hiatus
Just in time for lunch on Thursday, the Irish flag will be flying outside Finn’s Irish Pub in downtown Ellsworth.
Most expensive home listed in Maine this year was built on Islesboro in 1918
The stucco Grace Estate, sitting on 8.8 acres with eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, is up for sale at almost $9.8 million.
Belfast cooperative faces pushback from former board member over $6.4 million renovations
“That’s a huge amount of money … Is it really gonna be the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow that it seems to be painted as?”
Group plans to welcome immigrants and asylum seekers to Aroostook County jobs
Northern Maine is hoping to recruit immigrants and asylum seekers to help address ongoing staff shortages in The County.
Caribou businessmen want to breathe new life into local speedway
Spud Speedway is the latest Aroostook County landmark seeing major revitalization, with new owners investing more than $1 million into the effort.
Incoming UMaine hockey player is a potential 1st-round NHL draft pick
Center Bradly Nadeau could be the Black Bears’ first first-round National Hockey League draft pick in nearly a quarter of a century.
Wild animals that do not need rescuing are taking up valuable space and time
Even with the best intentions, humans can end up doing more harm than good when interacting with wildlife they assume is hurt.
Adventures in the outdoors keep friendships strong
“As always, we had shared lots of stories and more laughs than we could count. Nowadays, we have more to catch up on,” Pete Warner writes.
In other Maine news …
Watchdog claims $64 billion was allegedly stolen from COVID relief program championed by Susan Collins
Artists will take over downtown Bangor for the Sidewalk Arts Festival
Brunswick coffee shop’s future uncertain after 2-week strike
Body pulled from Presumpscot River tentatively identified
Portland confirms new police chief
Racist vandalism found in Windham
Limington man charged after crashing into motorcyclist
Search underway for Congolese woman and 2-year-old son missing from Saco
These 2 Maine bagel shops ranked among best in the US by Bon Appetit
Former UMaine star Jim Montgomery is NHL coach of the year
Adrienne Shibles named Bates College’s new associate athletic director